UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. dos Santos Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. dos Santos will air on June 29, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

MAURICE “CROCHET BOSS” GREENE (7-2-0) vs JUNIOR “BABY” ALBINI (14-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Greene brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Albini brings boxing, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Greene is more well-rounded. His boxing and kickboxing will give Albini trouble on his feet and weaken him. Greene will then use his jiu-jitsu to take Albini down and control for the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Greene wins via unanimous decision.

EMILY “SPITFIRE” WHITMIRE (4-2-0) vs AMANDA RIBAS (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Whitmire brings Muay Thai and grappling. Ribas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped with jiu-jitsu; Ribas lacks striking techniques. Whitmire possesses great Muay Thai, which will be a major downfall for Ribas. Whitmire will attack Ribas head-on and keep her under pressure until she finds her opening. My prediction: Whitmire wins via knockout in Round 1.

DALCHA “CHAMPION” LUNGIAMBULA (9-1-0) vs JUSTIN “EL BLANCO” LEDET (9-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Lungiambula brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Ledet brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Ledet’s boxing is better than any striking Lungiambula possesses. However, Lungiambula’s judo and jiu-jitsu make up for his striking and will pressure Ledet. Ledet has jiu-jitsu of his own, but it’s not up to the level of Lungiambula. Lungiambula will take control of the fight using both and remain in control until he finally forces Ledet to quit. My prediction: Lungiambula wins via submission in Round 3.

JARED “FLASH” GORDON (14-3-0) vs DAN “THE HITMAN” MORET (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gordon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moret brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both can strike and grapple; Gordon has better control in fights. His wrestling will keep Moret at bay while he scores crucial strikes. This plan of attack will happen all throughout until the final bell. My prediction: Gordon wins via unanimous decision.

JORDAN “THE NATIVE PSYCHO” GRIFFIN (17-6-0) vs VINCE MURDOCK (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Griffin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Murdock brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Griffin has more experience. His striking and grappling will give him more control and better defense. Murdock will be doing the same, but he won’t be able to keep up with Griffin. My prediction: Griffin wins via unanimous decision.

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (11-4-0) vs VINICIUS “MAMUTE” MOREIRA (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moreira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. These two have very different styles; Anders’ style is more deadly. His boxing and kickboxing will cause problems for Moreira right away. Moreira will try to use his jiu-jitsu, but Anders will counter with his wrestling. My prediction: Anders wins via knockout in Round 1.

RICARDO “CARCACINHA” RAMOS (12-2-0) vs JOURNEY NEWSON (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ramos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Newson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped with jiu-jitsu; Ramos has Muay Thai as well. Newson doesn’t have any set base striking techniques and it will cost him. Ramos will attack him head-on and go off on him giving him no chance to fight back. My prediction: Ramos wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN)

ALONZO MENIFELD (8-0-0) vs PAUL “BEARJEW” CRAIG (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Menifeld brings Muay Thai and grappling. Craig brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are great strikers and look to prove who hits harder. Craig’s boxing is legit and can be a big problem for Menifeld. However, Menifeld’s Muay Thai is more accurate and will overpower Craig’s boxing. He will manage to hurt Craig right away and keep attacking until he goes down. My prediction: Menifeld wins via knockout in Round 1.

DREW DOBER (20-9-0, 1 NC) vs POLO “EL TORO” REYES (8-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dober brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Reyes brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Dober’s wrestling looks to be a big weapon for him to use and take control of the fight. However, his ability to withstand heavy strikes is not that great and Reyes will take advantage of it. Using his Muay Thai he will attack Dober and keep him under pressure. Dober will try using his Muay Thai, but it will not match up to Reyes. My prediction: Reyes wins via knockout in Round 2.

ROOSEVELT “THE PREDATOR” ROBERTS (8-0-0) vs VINC “FROM HELL” PICHEL (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Roberts brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pichel brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Pichel’s boxing appears to cause trouble for Roberts in this matchup. Roberts’ jiu-jitsu will give him the ability to avoid Pichel’s boxing. He will bring Pichel to the ground and control him. He will control until he finds an opening to lock in the submission hold and end the fight. My prediction: Roberts wins via submission in Round 2.

#12 DEMIAN MAIA (26-9-0) vs ANTHONY ROCCO MARTIN (16-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Martin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Maia’s well-rounded style will be big trouble for Martin right from the start of the fight. Maia will use his Muay Thai to pressure Martin before bring him to the ground. There Maia will use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling control Martin and keep him there until the very end. My prediction: Maia wins via unanimous decision.

#1 JUSSIER FORMIGA (23-5-0) vs #2 JOSEPH BENAVIDEZ (27-5-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the flyweight division. Formiga brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Benavidez brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Both are well-equipped in every way. Benavidez can pace himself better and will be able to control more of the fight with his wrestling. Formiga will use his judo and jiu-jitsu to defend, but he won’t be able to defend for long. My prediction: Benavidez wins via unanimous decision.

#2 FRANCIS “THE PREDATOR” NGANNOU (13-3-0) vs #3 JUNIOR “CIGANO” DOS SANTOS (21-5-0)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Ngannou brings boxing and savate. Dos Santos brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. He is a former heavyweight champion. Both are two of the best strikers in the heavyweight division and will test to see who is better. Dos Santos being a former champion appears to give him an advantage─not in this case. Ngannou’s power will cause great damage to dos Santos right away Dos Santos will try to recover and counter, but will not be fast enough. Ngannou will keep attacking until dos Santos is unable to move. My prediction: Ngannou wins via knockout in Round 1.