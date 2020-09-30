UFC on ESPN: Holm vs Aldana Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Holm vs. Aldana will air on October 3, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

LUIGI “THE ITALIAN STALLION” VENDRAMINI (8-1-0) vs JESSIN “ABACUS” AYARI (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Vendramini brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ayari brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are skilled with grappling and so this fight will decide who is the better grappler. Ayari’s sambo and wrestling look to give him the advantage in this fight. Vendramini’s jiu-jitsu will be much greater than both Ayari’s combinations. He will avoid all of Ayari’s submission holds and out grapple him in every way. My prediction: Vendramini wins via submission in Round 2.

CASEY KENNEY (14-2-1) vs HEILI ALATENG (14-7-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Kenney brings striking, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Alateng brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring their techniques; Kenney appears to be a better grappler. He will use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to take advantage of Alateng early-on. Alateng will try to grapple with Kenney, but Kenney will prove too advanced for him. My prediction: Kenney wins via submission in Round 2.

KONKLAK SUPHISARA (4-2-0) vs JINH YU FREY (9-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Suphisara brings Muay Thai. Frey brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai Suphisara possesses looks to be enough to put Frey away. Frey will avoid his Muay Thai by bringing Suphisara to the ground. There he will use his jiu-jitsu to out grapple him. Suphisara will try to defend, but it will be of no use. My prediction: Frey wins via submission in Round 2.

JORDAN WILLIAMS (9-3-0, 1 NC) vs NASSOURDINE IMAVOV (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Williams brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Imavov brings striking and grappling. Both are just about identical in style; Imavov seems to be a little more well-rounded. He will be able to control Williams more efficiently and keep him under pressure. Williams will be able to stand with Imavov, but he will slow down faster as the fight progresses. My prediction: Imavov wins via unanimous decision.

CHARLES “AIR” JOURDAIN (10-3-0) vs JOSHUA CULIBAO (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Jourdain brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Culibao brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have similar techniques; Jourdain is better with controlling his opponents. He will attack Culibao with force while keeping his distance. Culibao will attack him in return, but not return as much power. Jourdain will then bring him to the ground and keep him there for the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Jourdain wins via unanimous decision.

CARLOS “THE NATURAL BORN KILLER” CONDIT (30-13-0) vs COURT “THE CRUSHER” MCGEE (19-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Condit brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC Welterweight champion. McGee brings karate, kajukenbo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Condit has been on a rocky road and McGee looks to take advantage of that with his karate and wrestling. Condit will be able to get by McGee with his boxing to land massive strikes on him. McGee will try to defend, but unable to withstand Condit’s aggression. My prediction: Condit wins via TKO in Round 3.

KYLER “MATRIX” PHILIPS (7-1-0) vs CAMERON “CAMCHIDA” ELSE (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Philips brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Else brings taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Both know grappling; Philips is better with grappling. He will control Else more efficiently and keep him under control. Else will try to grapple with Philips, but he won’t be able to counter any of Philip’s holds. My prediction: Philips wins via submission in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

DEQUAN “THE TARANTULA” TOWNSEND (21-11-0) vs DUSKO TODOROVIC (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Townsend brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Todorovic brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Todorovic is more aggressive. He will bring Townsend to the ground and use ground-and-pound. Townsend will try to defend, but will not withstand the power of Todorovic. My prediction: Todorovic wins via TKO in Round 1.

#1 GERMAINE “THE IRON LADY” DE RANDAMIE (9-4-0) vs #4 JULIANNA PENA (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. De Randamie brings boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. She is a former featherweight champion. Pena brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. De Randamie’s striking abilities look to be too much for Pena to handle. However, de Randamie lacks grappling and that is where Pena will get her. Pena will bring de Randamie to the ground and keep her there for the majority of the fight. My prediction: Pena wins via unanimous decision.

YORGAN DE CASTRO (6-1-0) vs CARLOS “BOI” FELIPE (8-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Castro brings striking and grappling. Felipe brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Castro looks to bring Felipe down with some heavy hands. Felipe will avoid and bring Castro to the ground. Castro will try to make it back to his feet, but his lack of grappling will keep him from doing so. My prediction: Felipe wins via submission in Round 3.

#2 HOLLY “THE PREACHER’S DAUGHTER” HOLM (13-5-0) vs #6 IRENE “ROBLES” ALDANA (12-5-0)

This is a five-round main event in the women’s bantamweight division. Holm brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. She is a former bantamweight champion. Aldana brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Holm’s kickboxing and boxing abilities look to get her back on the road to title contention. Aldana has never faced the type of power Holm possesses, so it all looks terrible for Aldana. Aldana has proven to be a major threat from all her recent improvements. She will be able to strike with Holm while withstanding all of her strikes. Holm will cause some damage to Aldana, but Aldana will return with more. She will be more aggressive and land harder strikes causing Holm to grow tired. My prediction: Aldana wins via knockout in Round 2.