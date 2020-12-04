UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs Vettori Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori will air on December 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

LOUIS “DA LAST SAMURAI” SMOLKA (16-7-0) vs JOSE ALBERTO QUINONEZ (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Smolka brings boxing, Kenpo karate, and judo. Quinonez brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Smolka seems to be more athletic. He will be able to pressure Quinonez harder and attack more efficiently. Quinonez will be able to land a few blows on Smolka, but not as many as Smolka will land on him. My prediction: Smolka wins via unanimous decision.

GABRIEL “MOGGLY” BENITEZ (21-8-0) vs JUSTIN “GUITAR HERO” JAYNES (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Benitez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Jaynes brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded grapplers; Benitez is also good with striking. He will use his boxing to lay pressure on Jaynes. Jaynes will try to avoid Benitez’s attacks at all costs. He will not be fast enough and will end up eating more than he can chew. My prediction: Benitez wins via TKO in Round 2.

ILIA TOPURIA (9-0-0) vs DAMON “THE LEECH” JACKSON (18-3-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Topuria brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jackson brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Jackson shows better grappling. Topuria is a great grappler, but not up to the level of Jackson. Jackson’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations will prove too great for Topuria. Topuria will try to defend and grapple with Jackson, but it will be no use. My prediction: Jackson wins via unanimous decision.

JIMMY “THE BRICK” FLICK (15-5-0) vs CODY DURDEN (11-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Flick brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Durden brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Flick seems to be better with his grappling. He will be able to bring Durden to the ground right away. Durden will defend, but he will end up leaving himself open. When he does Flick will go in for the finish before Durden even knows it. My prediction: Flick wins via submission in Round 1.

MATT WIMAN (16-9-0) vs JORDAN “THE MONKEY KING” LEAVITT (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Wiman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Leavitt brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Leavitt is much better with grappling. His jiu-jitsu will overpower Wiman’s jiu-jitsu and he will not have to use much effort. He will bring Wiman to the ground and keep him there. He will then place him in a submission hold and force Wiman to give in. My prediction: Leavitt wins via submission in Round 1.

GIAN VILLANTE (17-12-0) vs JAKE “THE PROTOTYPE” COLLIER (11-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Villante brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Collier brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Villante’s grappling looks to be all he will need to win this fight. His pacing is not that great and that is where Collier will take advantage in this fight. He will attack Villante while keeping a distance. Villante will try to go after Collier. Collier will be too fast for him to land any good strikes. My prediction: Collier wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

NATE “THE TRAIN” LANDWEHR (14-3-0) vs MOVSAR EVLOEV (13-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Landwehr brings striking and grappling. Evloev brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both can strike; Evloev can grapple as well. He will use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to take quick advantage of Landwehr. Landwehr will try to avoid Evloev’s takedowns, but he will not prevail. Evloev will take him down before he knows it and out grapples him with ease. My prediction: Evloev wins via submission in Round 1.

ROMAN DOLIDZE (7-0-0) vs JOHN ALLAN (13-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Dolidze brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Allan brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. The boxing Allan possesses looks to be a major challenge for Dolidze to overcome. Though, Allan’s speed and pacing will not be as efficient as Dolidze’s. Dolidze will avoid most of Allan’s attacks while keeping a steady pace. Allan will grow tired faster and lose his strength as the fight progresses. My prediction: Dolidze wins via unanimous decision.

#15 MONTANA DE LA ROSA (11-6-0) vs TAILA SANTOS (16-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. La Rosa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Santos is more aggressive. She will throw harder strikes and be much faster. La Rosa will be throwing some descent strikes of her own, but they will not inflict as much damage. Santos will cause major damage to La Rosa and hold nothing back. My prediction: Santos wins via TKO in Round 2.

#15 OVINCE “OSP” SAINT PREUX (25-14-0) vs JAMAHAL “SWEET DREAMS” HILL (8-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Preux brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Hill brings striking and grappling. Preux’s grappling is something Hill has never faced before and could be a real challenge for him. However, Hill is great with his hands and will be throwing hard strikes at Preux. Preux will try to bring the fight to the ground, but he won’t be able to get by Hill’s strikes. My prediction: Hill wins via knockout in Round 2.

#4 JACK “THE JOKER” HERMANSSON (20-5-0) vs #13 MARVIN “THE ITALIAN DREAMER” VETTORI (14-4-1)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Hermansson brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Vettori brings kickboxing, Yoseikan Budo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded, but this fight will be decided on who can strike better. Vettori can strike and defend, but he won’t be able to withstand Hermansson’s power. Hermansson will throw heavy strikes at Vettori while avoiding many of Vettori’s strikes. Vettori will then try for a takedown, but will only end up eating more of Hermansson’s attacks. My prediction: Hermansson wins via knockout in Round 2.