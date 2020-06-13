UFC on ESPN: Eye vs Calvillo Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Eye vs Calvillo will air on June 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

ANTHONY “AQUAMAN” IVY (8-2-0) vs CHRISTIAN “THE BEAST” AGUILERA (13-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Ivy brings boxing and wrestling. Aguilera brings striking and grappling. Both bring their style; Ivy is the better striker. His boxing will prove too much for Aguilera. Aguilera will try to stand with him, but only eat heavy blows in the process. My prediction: Ivy wins via knockout in Round 2.

TYSON NAM (18-11-1) vs ZARRUKH “THE LION” ADASHEV (3-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Adashev missed weight at the weigh in. The bout will go on and Adashev will give up 20% of his purse. Nam brings boxing, kickboxing, and judo. Adshev brings kickboxing and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Nam is better with his grappling. He will be able to take Adshev to the ground faster and keep him there. There he will out grapple Adshev and force him to quit. My prediction: Nam wins via submission in Round 1.

JULIA “RAGING PANDA” AVILA (7-1-0) vs GINA “DANGER” MAZANY (6-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Avila brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Mazany brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are aggressive, but Avila is a much more well-rounded fighter. She will be able to control the fight with her speed and aggression. Mazany will try to take advantage with her boxing, but she won’t be able to keep up with Avila. My prediction: Avila wins via unanimous decision.

CHARLES ROSA (12-4-0) vs KEVIN “THE ANGEL OF DEATH” AGUILAR (17-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Rosa brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Aguilar brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both fighters are as tough as they come; Aguilar is the tougher man in this bout. He will be able to withstand more of Rosa’s attacks. Rosa will try to do the same, but eventually, he will come to the attacks. He will then be unable to defend himself any longer. My prediction: Aguilar wins via TKO in Round 3.

MARIYA AGAPOVA (8-1-0) vs HANNAH “SHOCKWAVE” CIFERS (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Agapova brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Cifers brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai Cifers possesses looks to be all she needs to win this. However, Agapova is a tough fighter as well as a fantastic grappler. She will be able to withstand Cifers’ striking and bring her to the ground. There she will easily out grapple her and force her to quit. My prediction: Agapova wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

#13 JORDAN ESPINOSA (14-7-0) vs MARK “BUMBLEBEE” DE LA ROSA (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Espinosa brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. La Rosa brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both bring their techniques; Espinosa will take this fight. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower La Rosa’s jiu-jitsu alone. La Rosa will try to grapple with him, but it will be of no use. My prediction: Espinosa wins via submission in Round 1.

ANDRE “TOUCHY” FILI (20-7-0) vs CHARLES “AIR” JOURDAIN (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Fili brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jourdain brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are identical in techniques; Jourdain is a little better. He will be able to strike faster and defend better. Fili will throw heavy hands, but as the fight progresses he will begin to grow tired. Jourdain will pace himself and keep control and not allow Fili to get an edge. My prediction: Jourdain wins via unanimous decision.

MERAB DVALISHVILI (10-4-0) vs GUSTAVO LOPEZ (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Dvalishvili brings striking, judo, sambo, and wrestling. Lopez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The grappling of Dvalishvili will be the key factor in this fight. He will be able to bring Lopez to the ground early on and keep him on the ground. Lopez will try to get back to his feet, but Dvalishvili will not let that happen. My prediction: Dvalishvili wins via submission in Round 1.

KARL “BABY K” ROBERSON (9-2-0) vs MARVIN “THE ITALIAN DREAMER” VETTORI (14-4-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Roberson didn’t make weight. The fight will go on and Roberson is expected to forfeit 30% of his purse to Vettori. In regards to the match, Roberson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Vettori brings kickboxing, Yoseikan Budo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Vettori’s wrestling will give him the advantage. He will use his wrestling to bring Roberson to the ground and keep him there. He will be able to control him throughout the fight and not give him an edge. My prediction: Vettori wins via unanimous decision.

#1 JESSICA “EVIL” EYE (15-7-0, 1 NC) vs #10 (WSW) CYNTHIA CALVILLO (8-1-1)

This is a five-round main event in the women’s flyweight division. Lastly, Eye did not make weight. The fight will go on however Eye is expected to forfeit 25% of her purse. Now on to the fight, Eye brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Calvillo brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are aggressive and will be giving it all they have. Eye will be throwing heavy hands and pushing forward at Calvillo. Calvillo will be defending and returning the favor. They will both be doing the same plan throughout the fight. Calvillo will then gain the upper hand and push harder to maintain control to slip by in the end. My prediction: Calvillo wins via split decision.