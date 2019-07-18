UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs. Edwards Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs. Edwards will air on July 20, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

DOMINGO “SON OF FIRE” PILARTE (8-1-0) vs FELIPE “CABOCAO” COLARES (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division Pilarte brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Colares brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both fighters are even in style; Pilarte is a little more equipped. His striking and grappling are more on point and will give him the upper hand in this fight. Colares will be able to keep up with Pilarte, but he soon will fall behind. My prediction: Pilarte wins via unanimous decision.

MARIO BAUTISTA (6-1-0) vs JIN SOO SON (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Bautista striking and jiu-jitsu. Son brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Bautista is better at pacing himself. Son can pace himself as well─not like Bautista. Bautista will be faster and cleaner than Son and keep him under pressure. Son will try to defend and keep up, but he will fall behind and it will cost him dearly. My prediction: Bautista wins via unanimous decision.

RAY “THE TAZMEXICAN DEVIL” BORG (11-4-0) vs GABRIEL “GABITO” SILVA (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Borg brings striking, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. Silva brings striking and grappling. Silva can grapple, but he won’t be able to withstand Borg’s Gaidojutsu. Borg will use his Gaidojutsu to control Silva before bringing him to the ground. There Borg will continue his attack until Silva can no longer continue. My prediction: Borg wins via TKO in Round 1.

#6 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (23-15-0) vs #9 JENNIFER MAIA (16-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Modafferi’s taekwondo is effective and could give Maia trouble. However, Maia is well-equipped with Muay Thai that will place pressure on Modafferi. Maia will use her Muay Thai to keep Modafferi under pressure until finding her weak spot. Once she does she will go in for the kill and force Modafferi to quit. My prediction: Maia wins via TKO in Round 2.

SAM “SMILE’N” ALVEY (33-12-0, 1 NC) vs KLIDSON ABREU (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Alvey brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Abreu brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped; Abreu has better strikes and can take hits better. Alvey appears to have lost his chin power and it will be his downfall in this fight. Abreu will attack him head on and keep him under pressure until putting him down for the count. My prediction: Abreu wins via knockout in Round 1.

#5 RAQUEL “ROCKY” PENNINGTON (9-7-0) vs #9 IRENE “ROBLES” ALDANA (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Pennington brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Aldana brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pennington is one of the toughest fighters in the women’s division. However, Aldana is more well-rounded and keeps improving in each fight. She will use her Muay Thai and wrestling to both grapple and ground-and-pound Pennington. My prediction: Irene wins via unanimous decision.

ALEX “BRUCE LEROY” CACERES (14-12-0, 1 NC) vs STEVEN “OCHO” PETERSON (17-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Caceres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Peterson brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. both have plenty of experience; Peterson has better combinations. His Muay Thai will give Caceres trouble right away. Caceres will try to defend, but it will be of no use. Peterson will continue his attack until Caceres falls flat to the ground. My prediction: Peterson wins via knockout in round 1.

Main Card (ESPN)

ANDREI “THE PIT BULL” ARLOVSKI (27-19-0, 1 NC) vs BEN “BIG BEN” ROTHWELL (36-11-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Arlovski brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is also a former heavyweight champion. Rothwell brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Arlovski looks to get back into the winning column with his striking power. Though his power has faded and his chin has gotten weaker. Rothwell will use his boxing and kickboxing to pressure Arlovski while causing damage. Arlovski will try to take him to the ground but will get caught and fall right to the ground. My prediction: Rothwell wins via TKO in Round 2.

#13 ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” HERNANDEZ (10-2-0) vs FRANCISCO “MASSARANDUBA” TRINALDO (23-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hernandez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Trinaldo brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. From what they both possess it appears that Hernandez will take this fight. His wrestling mixed with his jiu-jitsu will overpower Trinaldo’s jiu-jitsu. He will take him to the ground and grapple with him until forcing him to quit. My prediction: Hernandez wins via submission in Round 2.

#15 JAMES “THE TEXECUTIONER” VICK (13-3-0) vs #14 DAN “HANGMAN” HOOKER (17-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Vick brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Hooker brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are tough fighters; Hooker is the better striker. His Muay Thai will get the best of Vick right away. Vick will try to keep the distance but will fall under pressure. Hooker will continue his attack while avoiding Vick’s at the same time. My prediction: Hooker wins via knockout in Round 2.

GREG HARDY (4-1-0) vs JUAN “THE KRAKEN” ADAMS (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Adams brings striking and wrestling. Hardy hits hard and looks to make quick work of Adams. Adams is one tough guy and will use his wrestling to take control. Hardy will then become defenseless as Adams overpowers him in the grappling aspect. Adams will then switch to some ground-and-pound and continue that plan until Hardy can no longer go on. My prediction: Adams wins via TKO in Round 2.

#9 ALEXEY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLEINIK (57-12-1) vs #14 WALT “THE BIG TICKET” HARRIS (12-7-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Oleinik brings sambo and jiu-jitsu. Harris brings boxing and kickboxing. Harris’ boxing appears to be big trouble for Oleinik since Oleinik is not all that great of a striker. Oleinik will be able to avoid Harris’ boxing by using his sambo and bring Harris down. He will then be able to control Harris and place him in a submission hold farcing him to quit. My prediction: Oleinik wins via submission in Round 1.

#4 RAFAEL DOS ANJOS (29-11-0) vs #11 LEON “ROCKY” EDWARDS (17-3-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Dos Anjos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former lightweight champion. Edwards brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Both are aggressive and well-rounded fighters. Edwards has been on a role but has never faced anyone with the aggression and power like dos Anjos. Dos Anjos will be using his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu to keep Edwards under his control. Edwards will try to defend, only to receive more attacks from the former champion. My prediction: dos Anjos wins via unanimous decision.