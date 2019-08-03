UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler will air on August 3, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

MIRANDA “DANGER” GRANGER (6-0-0) vs HANNAH “QUEEN OF SPARTA” GOLDY (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Granger brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Goldy brings boxing. Goldy’s boxing should give her an advantage. That will not be the case against Granger’s grappling, which will surpass Goldy’s boxing. She will quickly bring her to the ground and force her to quit. My prediction: Granger wins via submission in Round 1.

CLAUDIO “HANNIBAL” SILVA (13-1-0) vs COLE WILLIAMS (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Williams brings striking and grappling. Same experience, Silva is just more aggressive. He will attack Williams head-on and keep him at bay. There he will catch him with clean attacks until Williams can no longer continue. My prediction: Silva wins via TKO in Round 1.

#9 LAUREN “LUCKY” MURPHY (10-4-0) vs #10 MARA “KUNOICHICI” ROMERO BORELLA (12-5-0, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Murphy brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Borella brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Borella executes her attacks better. She will control Murphy on their feet before bringing her to the ground. There she will unload some vicious ground-and-pound until the end. My prediction: Borella wins via TKO in Round 1.

#9 JORDAN ESPINOSA (14-5-0) vs #14 MATT “DANGER” SCHNELL (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Espinosa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Schnell brings karate and jiu-jitsu. They are just about even, but Schnell will have the better defense. His karate will help him with that against all attacks from Espinosa. While he defends he will be setting up his counterattacks. He then will bring the remainder of the fight to the ground where he will maintain full control. My prediction: Schnell wins via unanimous decision.

#15 ANTONINA “LA PANTERA” SHEVCHENKO (7-1-0) vs #14 LUCIE “BULLET” PUDILOVA (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and judo. Pudilova brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are great strikers, but Shevchenko is more accurate and faster. Her Muay Thai and taekwondo will give Pudilova trouble right away. Pudilova will try to use her jiu-jitsu, but Shevchenko will be able to defend with no problem. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via TKO in Round 3.

MICKEY GALL (5-2-0) vs SALIM “GRIZZLY” TOUAHRI (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Gall brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Touahri brings Shooto and jiu-jitsu. Touahri’s jiu-jitsu appears to give Gall trouble; Gall’s wrestling is far better. He will be able to counter Touahri’s jiu-jitsu while using some ground-and-pound. This will cause Touahri to grow weaker and give Gall the chance he needs to put him away. My prediction: Gall wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN)

DARKO STOSIC (13-2-0) vs KENNEDY NZECHUKWU (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Stosic brings striking and judo. Nzechukwu brings striking and grappling. They both van strike and grapple; Stosic is better at controlling. He will use his judo to keep Nzechukwu at bay while using some ground-and-pound. Nzechukwu will try to fight him off but will be outmatched in every way. My prediction: Stosic wins via unanimous decision.

SCOTT “HOT SAUCE” HOLTZMAN (12-3-0) vs DONG HYUN “THE MAESTRO” KIM (16-9-3)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Holtzman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kim brings boxing, taekwondo, and judo. Kim’s boxing should give Holtzman a challenge─it won’t. Holtzman will be able to avoid most of Kim’s attacks while setting up his own. He will wear Kim down before bringing him to the ground and begin to grapple with him. Kim will try to defend, but will only lose more energy while trying to fight Holtzman off. My prediction: Holtzman wins via unanimous decision.

TREVIN “THE PROBLEM” GILES (11-1-0) vs GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (28-11-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Giles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Giles looks to take this fight with his speed and power, but he lacks experience. Meerschaert will use his taekwondo and kickboxing to keep Giles at bay. This will cause Giles to grow wreckless and Meerschaert will put him away. My prediction: Meerschaert wins via TKO in Round 3.

JOAQUIM “NETTO BJJ” SILVA (11-1-0) vs NASRAT HAQPARAST (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Silva brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Haqparast brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. They are just about identical in style; Haqparast will be in better control with his wrestling. Silva has jiu-jitsu to use, but it is nowhere near Haqparast’s wrestling. Haqparast will quickly gain control of this fight and maintain control until the very end. My prediction: Haqparast wins via unanimous decision.

JIM MILLER (30-13-0, 1 NC) vs CLAY “THE CARPENTER” GUIDA (35-18-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Guida brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two are possibly the toughest fighters to ever step inside the octagon. They both can take hits and are well-rounded. Miller is going to be a little faster and more controlling. Guida will be fast as well and be able to control some, but not enough of the fight. Miller will be able to keep Guida on the ground longer, which is what will make all the difference. My prediction: Miller wins via unanimous decision.

#2 COLBY “CHAOS” COVINGTON (14-1-0) vs #11 ROBBIE “RUTHLESS” LAWLER (28-13-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Covington brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Lawler brings boxing, karate, and wrestling. He is a former welterweight champion. Lawler’s wrestling and power could appear to give Covington some serious trouble. That will not be the case as Covington has elite level wrestling of his own. He even has power in his hands and speed to kick it off. This will prove to be too much for Lawler to handle. Lawler has gotten slower and also has shown signs of deterioration. Covington is full of energy and will be going all out on Lawler, without breaking a sweat. My prediction: Covington wins via unanimous decision.