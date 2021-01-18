UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs Magny Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny will air on January 20, 2021, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

VICTORIA “FURY” LEONARDO (8-2-0) vs MANON “THE BEAST” FIOROT (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Leonardo brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Fiorot brings striking and grappling. Both can strike; Leonardo is also a grappler. Fiorot is not much of a grappler and it will cost her in this fight. Leonardo will dodge Fiorot’s attacks and take her to the ground. Once on the ground Leonardo will out grapple her and make easy work of Fiorot. My prediction: Leonardo wins via submission in Round 1.

UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV (12-0-0) vs SERGEY MOROZOV (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Nurmagomedov brings striking, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Morozov brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Morozov is great with his great, but not as great as Nurmagomedov is with his. His sambo will overpower Morozov’s jiu-jitsu. Morozov will try to get back to his feet, but Nurmagomedov will not make it possible. My prediction: Nurmagomedov wins via submission in Round 1.

MIKE “BEAST BOY” DAVIS (8-2-0) vs MASON “THE DRAGON” JONES (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Davis brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Jones brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Davis’ boxing is the main weapon he will use to finish Jones off. Jones will be able to withstand Davis’ boxing and throw his strikes in return. He will be able to cause more damage to Davis while conserving his energy. Davis will try to find openings, but he will be unable to get by Jones’ defense. My prediction: Jones wins via TKO in Round 2.

FRANCISCO “JUNIOR MINGAU” NAZARENO (11-3-1, 1 NC) vs JEROME “THE RENAGADE” RIVERA (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Nazareno brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rivera brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are identical in style; Rivera seems to be a little more well-rounded. He will be faster and have cleaner attacks. Nazareno will be doing the same, but he won’t be as accurate. Rivera will continue his game plan not hold anything back. My prediction: Rivera wins via unanimous decision.

DALCHA “CHAMPION” LUNGIAMBULA (10-2-0) vs MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Lungiambula brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Perez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai Perez possesses looks to be all he will need to take out Lungiambula as Lungiambula is not a heavy striker. Lungiambula is a great grappler and will be able to avoid Perez’s Muay Thai by bringing him to the ground. There he will control him and use his grappling to wear Perez down significantly. My prediction: Lungiambula wins via submission in Round 3.

SU “SULAMU” MUDAERJI (13-4-0) vs ZARRUKH “THE LION” ADASHEV (3-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Mudaerji brings boxing. Adashev brings kickboxing and wrestling. Mudaerji’s boxing looks to be exactly what he will need to take advantage of Adashev. Adashev will use his wrestling and bring Mudaerji to the ground to avoid his boxing. Mudaerji will try to grapple with Adashev, but he will be unable to do so. My prediction: Adashev wins via submission in Round 1.

RICKY SIMON (16-3-0) vs GAETANO “EL TIGRE” PIRRELLO (15-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Simon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pirrello brings striking and grappling. Both have plenty of experience; Simon is much more equipped. He will use his boxing to cause damage to Pirrello early-on. He will then use his wrestling to bring him to the ground. Pirrello will try to defend, but his lack of grappling will cost him. Simon will be able to out grapple him with ease and end this fight before it begins. My prediction: Simons wins via submission in Round 1.

#13 OMARI “WOLVERINE” AKHMEDOV (20-5-1) vs TOM BREESE (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Akhmedov brings striking, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Breese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Akhmedov is more athletic. His grappling will overpower Breese. Breese will be able to grapple with him, but not for long. Akhmedov will gain full control and maintain control throughout the fight. My prediction: Akhmedov wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

#9 MATT “DANGER” SCHNELL (14-5-0) vs #13 TYSON NAM (19-11-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Schnell brings karate and jiu-jitsu. Nam brings boxing, kickboxing, and judo. Nam’s striking techniques appear to be his main key to bringing down Schnell. Schnell will defend with his karate and counter with his strikes. He will then begin to explode attacks onto Nam until Nam can no longer continue. My prediction: Schnell wins via TKO in Round 2.

LERONE “THE MIRACLE” MURPHY (9-0-1) vs DOUGLAS “D’ SILVA” SILVA DE ANDRADE (26-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Murphy brings striking and grappling. Andrade brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Each fighter is well-equipped; Andrade is more aggressive. He will cause quick damage to Murphy to which Murphy will try to run away. Andrade will continue to attack him and not hold anything back until the fight is over. My prediction: Andrade wins via knockout in Round 1.

#8 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (25-17-0) vs #9 VIVIANE “VIVI” ARAUJO (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Araujo brings striking, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Modafferi is a tough fighter and looks to give Araujo a true run for her money. However, Araujo is more aggressive and always packs power in her attacks. She will be throwing much harder strikes and cause Modafferi to run from her. She will then bring her to the ground and use ground-and-pound to weaken Modafferi even more. My prediction: Araujo wins via unanimous decision.

IKE “HURRICANE” VILLANUEVA (16-11-0) vs VINICIUS “MAMUTE” MOREIRA (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Villanueva brings striking and grappling. Moreira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have roughly the same techniques; Moreira is better with his pacing. He will attack Villanueva more accurately while conserving his energy. Villanueva will try to find a clean opening, but Moreira will be keeping his defense up. My prediction: Moreira wins via unanimous decision.

WARLLEY “SLINGSHOT” ALVES (13-4-0) vs MOUNIR “THE SNIPER” LAZZEZ (10-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Alves brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Lazzez brings striking and grappling. The techniques Alves possesses looks to be too much for Lazzez to handle. However, Lazzez has a great defense and will not let Alves attack him so easily. Alves will try to find an opening, but Lazzez will keep the pressure on Alves while maintaining his distance. My prediction: Lazzez wins via unanimous decision.

#8 MICHAEL “MAVERICK” CHIESA (17-4-0) vs #9 NEIL MAGNY (24-7-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Chiesa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Magny brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Magny is a great striker and will be throwing heavy hands at Chiesa. Chiesa is not as powerful of a striker as Magny, but he is a better grappler. He will be able to find an opening on Magny and take him to the ground. There he will take full control of Magny. Magny will try to defend, but he won’t be able to compete with Chiesa’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations. My prediction: Chiesa wins via submission in Round 2.