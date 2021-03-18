UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland will air on March 20, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/+)

BRUNO “BULLDOG” SILVA (10-5-2, 1 NC) vs JP “YOUNG SAVAGE” BUYS (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Buys brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Silva’s jiu-jitsu looks to be all he will need to finish Buys. Buys will be able to defend against Silva’s jiu-jitsu with the help of his wrestling. He will also manage to gain top control and remain on top while using grappling and ground-and-pound. Silva will fight to defend, but he won’t be able to match up to Buys. My prediction: Buys wins via unanimous decision.

#15 JULIA “RAGING PANDA” AVILA (8-2-0) vs JULIJA STOLIARENKO (9-4-2)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Avila brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Stoliarenko brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Avila looks to use her jiu-jitsu to take advantage of Stoliarenko. Stoliarenko will manage to avoid the ground and overpower all of Avila’s takedown attempts. Stoliarenko will then use her kickboxing and attack Avila until Avila can take no more damage. My prediction: Stoliarenko wins via TKO in Round 2.

MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (9-2-0) vs JESSE STRADER (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Jackson brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Strader brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded enough to give their opponent a challenge. Strader possesses great jiu-jitsu, but it’s not as good as Jackson’s wrestling. Jackson will be able to avoid all of Strader’s submission holds. He will even use ground-and-pound to weaken Strader and maintain control. My prediction: Jackson wins via unanimous decision.

TREVIN “THE PROBLEM” GILES (13-2-0) vs ROMAN DOLIDZE (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Giles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Du Dolidze brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about similar in techniques; Dolidze is better with his striking. His striking will cause major damage to Giles early-on. Giles will try to defend, but he won’t find a way around his striking. Dolidze will continue his attack until Giles goes down to the ground. My prediction: Dolidze wins via knockout in Round 2.

LEONARDO “LAMPARAO” SANTOS (18-3-1) vs GRANT “THE PROPHET” DAWSON (16-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Santos brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dawson brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-equipped and just about even; Dawson appears to be a little better with his pacing. He will manage to conserve his energy better giving him a chance to maintain control throughout the fight. Santos will be able to gain some control. He will not keep it long enough to gain the upper hand on Dawson. My prediction: Dawson wins via split decision.

#9 MARION “THE BELIZEAN BRUISER” RENEAU (9-6-1) vs #11 MACY CHIASSON (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Reneau brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Chiasson brings Krav Maga and grappling. The Muay Thai Reneau possesses looks to be all she will need to finish Chiasson. Chiasson will not go down that easy and will be throwing plenty of her strikes. She will be faster and show more aggression. Reneau will try to find a good punch, but Chiasson will keep too much pressure on her to do so. My prediction: Chiasson wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

CHEYANNE “THE WARRIOR PRINCESS” BUYS (5-1-0) vs MONTSERRAT “CONEJO” RUIZ (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Buys brings striking and judo. Ruiz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Buys is more aggressive with her striking. She will throw harder strikes and be faster than Ruiz. Ruiz will land a few decent strikes, but they won’t be enough to cause any real damage to Buys. Buys will continue to attack Ruiz until she finds an opening to go in for the kill. My prediction: Buys wins via TKO in Round 2.

SONG “THE ASSASSIN” KENAN (16-5-0) vs MAX “PAIN” GRIFFIN (16-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Kenan brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Griffin brings kickboxing, Kempo, taekwondo, kung fu, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Kenan’s jiu-jitsu seems to be enough to challenge Griffin. Griffin’s striking abilities will be able to stop Kenan from using his jiu-jitsu. He will keep the fight standing and attack Kenan with full force. My prediction: Griffin wins via knockout in Round 1.

ADRIAN YANEZ (12-3-0) vs GUSTAVO LOPEZ (12-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yanez brings striking and grappling. Lopez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have good striking; Lopez has many better-grappling abilities. Yanez is not much of a grappler and it will cost him in this fight. Lopez’s combination of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will help him gain full control of the fight. Yanez will try to get back to his feet, but Lopez will make it impossible for him to do so. My prediction: Lopez wins via unanimous decision.

TAI “BAM BAM” TUIVASA (10-3-0) vs DON’TALE “KONG” MAYES (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Tuivasa brings boxing and kickboxing. Mayes brings kickboxing and judo. Mayes will look to use his judo to take quick advantage of Tuivasa as Tuivasa is weak with grappling. Tuivasa will use his boxing and kickboxing to keep Mayes from landing any takedowns. Mayes will not be able to withstand Tuivasa’s striking power and end up falling to the ground. My prediction: Tuivasa wins via knockout in Round 1.

#15 GREGOR “THE GIFT” GILLESPIE (13-1-0) vs BRAD “QUAKE” RIDDELL (9-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Gillespie brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Riddell brings kickboxing. Riddell will use his kickboxing to try to finish Gillespie early-on as Gillespie is not as well-equipped with striking abilities. Gillespie is a great grappler where Riddell has almost no grappling techniques. Gillespie will manage to bring Riddell to the ground. There he will easily out grapple him with Riddell not even standing a chance. My prediction: Gillespie wins via submission in Round 1.

#7 DEREK “THE LAW” BRUNSON (21-7-0) vs #10 KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (21-5-0)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Brunson brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Holland brings kickboxing, Kung Fu, and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu and wrestling combination Brunson possesses looks to be too much for Holland to handle. However, Holland has great takedown defense and will throw heavy strikes at Brunson every time he tries for a takedown. Brunson will then try to use his Muay Thai to take Holland out, but Holland’s power will be too much for Brunson to get around. My prediction: Holland wins via unanimous decision.