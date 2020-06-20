UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov will air on June 20, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

AUSTIN “THUD” HUBBARD (11-4-0) vs MAX ROHSKOPF (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hubbard brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rohskopf brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about equal in techniques; Rohskopf is better with grappling. He will take Hubbard to the ground and be able to out grapple him. He will maintain control until the very end. My prediction: Rohskopf wins via unanimous decision.

#5 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (24-16-0) vs #6 LAUREN “LUCKY” MURPHY (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Murphy brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. The boxing Murphy possesses is good, but Modafferi is a tough fighter. She will be able to withstand all of Murphy’s attacks while throwing her own. Murphy will try to bring the fight to the ground, but Modafferi’s defense will not make that possible. My prediction: Modafferi wins via unanimous decision.

FRANK “THE CRANK” CAMACHO (22-8-0) vs JUSTIN “GUITAR HERO” JAYNES (15-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Camacho brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jaynes brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jaynes is a good grappler; Camacho is better. He will use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to overpower Jaynes’ jiu-jitsu alone. Jaynes will try to get back to his feet but will be unable to do so. My prediction: Camacho wins via submission in Round 1.

#15 CORTNEY “CAST IRON” CASEY (9-7-0) vs GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (7-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Casey brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Both bring a similar style; Robertson ids more aggressive. She will attack Casey head-on and keep the pressure on her. Casey will try to defend and fight off Robertson, but Robertson will prove too powerful. My prediction: Robertson wins via unanimous decision.

MARC-ANDRE BARRIAULT (11-4-0) vs OSKAR “IMADLO” PIECHOTA (11-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Barriault brings striking and grappling. Piechota brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Piechota is more skilled. His jiu-jitsu will give him better grappling to where he’ll be able to control Barriault most of the fight. Barriault will try to defend, but Piechota will not make it possible. My prediction: Piechota wins via submission in Round 3.

#12 TECIA “THE TINY TORNADO” TORRES (10-5-0) vs BRIANNA “THE BULL” VAN BUREN (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Torres brings Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Buren brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Torres’ Muay Thai looks to be her key to victory. However, Buren is tough as nails and will not make this fight easy. Torres will try to harm Buren, but Buren will be unaffected by all of Torres’ attacks. Buren will then counter with her own and give Torres no edge. My prediction: Buren wins via unanimous decision.

CLAY “THE CARPENTER” GUIDA (35-19-0) vs BOBBY “KING” GREEN (24-10-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Guida brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Green brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Guida is one of the toughest fighters in the sport and looks to be a challenge for Green. However, Green will prove to be another tough fight for Guida. Green will attack Guida with great force and not give him any chances to recover. My prediction: Green wins via TKO in Round 3.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

JIM MILLER (31-14-0, 1 NC) vs ROOSEVELT “THE PREDATOR” ROBERTS (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Roberts brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Miller always proves to be a tough fighter, but Roberts will not have any trouble with him. Roberts will attack Miller head-on and continue his plan of attack. Miller will try to counter, but Roberts will keep Miller under pressure to where Miller will be unable to do so. My prediction: Roberts wins via unanimous decision.

BELAL “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (16-3-0) vs LYMAN “CYBORG” GOOD (21-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Good brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Good’s wrestling appears to be the main factor in this fight. However, Muhammad has a great defense and will make Good’s wrestling useless. Muhammad will manage to keep the fight standing and use his boxing to keep Good under control. My prediction: Muhammad wins via unanimous decision.

#6 RAQUEL “ROCKY” PENNINGTON (10-8-0) vs #10 MARION “THE BELIZEAN BRUISER” RENEAU (9-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Pennington brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Reneau brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Pennington is the tougher fighter. She will throw harder and faster strikes, while Reneau will not. Reneau will try to keep up with Pennington, but Pennington will continue to attack her until the very end. My prediction: Pennington wins via unanimous decision.

#8 JOSH EMMETT (15-2-0) vs #10 SHANE “HURRICANE” BURGOS (13-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Emmett brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Burgos brings boxing, kickboxing, Kyokushin, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Emmett’s striking power looks to be Burgos’ end in this fight. However, Burgos is a tough fighter and always counters with his strikes. He will throw harder punches and cause more damage to Emmett. Emmett will try to counter, but he will become too weak to do so. My prediction: Burgos wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 CURTIS “RAZOR” BLAYDES (13-2-0, 1 NC) vs #7 ALEXANDER “DRAGO” VOLKOV (31-7-0)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Blaydes brings striking and wrestling. Volkov brings kickboxing, Kyokushin, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Bellator Heavyweight Champion. Both are well-rounded and possess impressive knockout power. Volkov’s size looks to get the better of Blaydes. However, Blaydes’s wrestling will prove too much for Volkov to handle. Blaydes will be able to bring Volkov to the ground and use his ground-and-pound. Volkov will try to defend, but Blaydes’ power will be too much for Volkov to handle. My prediction: Blaydes wins via knockout in Round 2.