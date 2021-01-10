UFC on ABC: Holloway vs Kattar Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar will air on January 16, 2021, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN+)

JACOB KILBURN (8-3-0) vs AUSTIN “LIGHTS OUT” LINGO (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Kilburn brings striking and judo. Lingo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped; Lingo seems to be better at controlling his opponents. Kilburn will be throwing decent strikes, but Lingo will be able to withstand them. Lingo will bring Kilburn to the ground and turn the fight into a grappling match. Kilburn will be able to grapple with Lingo, but he won’t be able to gain top control. My prediction: Lingo wins via unanimous decision.

SARAH “CHEESECAKE” MORAS (6-6-0) vs VANESSA “MISS SIMPATIA” MELO (10-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Moras brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Melo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in techniques; Melo seems to be more well-rounded. She will be faster and more accurate with her attacks. Moras will be able to keep up with Melo for the first part of the fight. She will begin to slow down as the fight progresses. Melo will maintain a better pace while continuing to land critical blows. My prediction: Melo wins via unanimous decision.

DAVID “SAGAT” ZAWADA (17-5-0) vs RAMAZAN “GORETS” EMEEV (19-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Zawada brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Emeev brings sambo and wrestling. The boxing Zawada possesses looks to be all he will need to take Emeev out. Emeev will avoid his boxing by using his wrestling. Once he brings Zawada to the ground he will out grapple him. Zawada will try to get back to his feet, but won’t be able to withstand Emeev’s wrestling abilities. My prediction: Emeev wins via submission in Round 2.

NIK “THE CARNY” LENTZ (30-11-2, 1 NC) vs MIKE GRUNDY (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Lentz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Grundy brings boxing, Luta, Livre, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Grundy is better with his hands. He will throw harder strikes and cause more damage. Lentz will throw hard strikes as well, but Grundy will be able to withstand them. Lentz will ground tired faster while Grundy will maintain his pacing. My prediction: Grundy wins via TKO in Round 3.

CARLOS “BOI” FELIPE (9-1-0) vs JUSTIN TAFA (4-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Felipe brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Tafa brings boxing. Tafa’s striking power will be tough for Felipe to overcome. However, Tafa lacks grappling and that is where Felipe will take advantage of him. Felipe will bring Tafa to the ground and use his jiu-jitsu. Tafa will try to defend, but he won’t be able to grapple with Felipe. My prediction: Felipe wins via submission in Round 2.

#13 OMARI “WOLVERINE” AKHMEDOV (20-5-1) vs TOM BREESE (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Akhmedov brings striking, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Breese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Akhmedov is more athletic. His grappling will overpower Breese. Breese will be able to grapple with him, but not for long. Akhmedov will gain full control and maintain control throughout the fight. My prediction: Akhmedov wins via unanimous decision.

WU “MULAN” YANAN (11-3-0) vs JOSELYNE “LA PANTERA” EDWARDS (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Yanan brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Edwards brings striking and grappling. Edwards’ power and aggression look to be her key to victory. Yanan is great with dealing with those and she will not let Edwards get ahead of her. She will avoid many of Edwards’ strikes and throw strikes in return. Edwards will grow frustrated and try to go all out on Yanan. Yanan will be able to catch her off guard and put Edwards down before she knows it. My prediction: Yanan wins via TKO in Round 2.

PHIL “MEGATRON” HAWES (9-2-0) vs NASSOURDINE “RUSSIAN SNIPER” IMAVOV (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Hawes brings striking and wrestling. Imavov brings striking and grappling. Imavov will try to use his striking to take advantage of this fight. Hawes will not let that happen as he will use his wrestling to avoid Imavov’s strikes. He will bring Imavov to the ground and take full control of the fight. Imavov will try to grapple with Hawes, but he won’t be able to do so. My prediction: Hawes wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+)

PUNAHELE “STORY TIME” SORIANO (7-0-0) vs DUSKO TODOROVIC (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Soriano brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Todorovic brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are about equal in techniques; Todorovic is better with striking. He will be faster and more efficient. Soriano will be able to strike will him, but he will begin to fall behind. Todorovic will maintain his pacing and keep attacking Soriano until he can no longer go on. My prediction: Todorovic wins via TKO in Round 2.

JOAQUIN “NEW MANSA” BUCKLEY (12-3-0) vs ALESSIO “MANZO” DI CHIRICO (12-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Buckley brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Chirico brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about even in style; Buckley seems to have better pacing. Buckley will throw strikes, but not use much energy. Chirico will throw strikes as well, but he will not conserve as much energy. Buckley will continue to attack Chirico and maintain control. Chirico will be able to land a few good strikes on Buckley, not enough to cause major damage. My prediction: Buckley wins via unanimous decision.

SANTIAGO “GENTE BOA” PONZINIBBIO (27-3-0) vs LI “THE LEECH” JINGLIANG (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Ponzinibbio brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Jingliang brings Sanshou, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jingliang looks to use his wrestling to take Ponzinibbio out. However, Ponzinibbio holds great takedown defense. He will force Jingliang to fight on his feet where Ponzinibbio is at his strongest. Jingliang will try to find an opening, but Ponzinibbio will keep him at bay. My prediction: Ponzinibbio wins via TKO in Round 2.

CARLOS “THE NATURAL BORN KILLER” CONDIT (31-13-0) vs MATT “THE IMMORTAL” BROWN (22-17-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Condit brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC Welterweight champion. Brown brings Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Brown is a tough fighter and always packs a punch that could foil Condit’s comeback. However, Condit is no easy fighter and he will be throwing hands at Brown. Brown will be able to withstand, but he won’t be able to keep up with Condit. Condit will not give in and go all off on Brown until the very end. My prediction: Condit wins via unanimous decision.

#1 MAX “BLESSED” HOLLOWAY (21-6-0) vs #6 CALVIN KATTAR (22-4-0)

This is a five-round main event in the featherweight division. Holloway brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former featherweight champion. Kattar brings striking, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kattar is on a roll and looks to take out a former champion to prove he is the next big thing. Holloway might have lost his last two fights, but he is still one of the best. His striking power and cardio are out of this world; something Kattar has never faced. Kattar is a tough guy and always puts up a challenge. Holloway will prove too much for Kattar and Holloway will show everyone why he is still the best in the division. My prediction: Holloway wins via knockout in Round 3.