UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos will air on December 16, 2017, in Winnipeg, Canada.

#2 ROBBIE “RUTHLESS” LAWLER (28-11-0, 1 NC) vs #4 RAFAEL DOS ANJOS (27-9-0)

This is a five-round main event title eliminator fight in the welterweight division. Lawler brings boxing, karate, and wrestling giving him hardcore knockout power and grappling control leading him to become a former welterweight champion. Dos Anjos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him aggressive knockout power and grappling control leading him to become a former lightweight champion. With both fighters having great striking power and well-round ground techniques this fight will surely be one to enjoy. Based on experience and power Lawler looks to take this fight with ease, but in his recent bouts he has shown signs of a decrease in speed and power where dos Anjos has shown great increase ever since joining the welterweight division making it now seem as if his chances of becoming a two-division champion are just over the horizon. If the Lawler everyone knows shows up to this fight then it will be lights out for dos Anjos, but if dos Anjos brings the aggressive fighter everyone knows him to be then he could add the biggest win of his career to his belt and finally receive his chance to show current champion, Tyron Woodley, that he is nothing like any opponent he has ever faced. My prediction: dos Anjos wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 RICARDO THE BULLY” LAMAS (18-5-0) vs JOSH EMMETT (12-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Lamas brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Capoeira, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Emmett brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power with some grappling and cardio leading him to a near-perfect record. From their techniques, Lamas’ Muay Thai and boxing/kickboxing combinations appear far greater than Emmett’s striking where he seems to not finish most of his fights with striking so, therefore, Lamas will most likely keep the fight standing and score some valuable points on Emmett to earn the judges’ decision. Unless Emmett somehow uses his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to match Lamas’ jiu-jitsu and wrestling and possibly wear him down this fight really looks to be a bad matchup that will prove to be a one-sided beating. My prediction: Lamas wins via unanimous decision.

#10 SANTIAGO “GENTE BOA” PONZINIBBIO (25-3-0) vs MIKE “PLATINUM” PERRY (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Ponzinibbio brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power along with grappling control and cardio. Perry brings boxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him efficient knockout power with some grappling leading him to a perfect finish rate with all his victories ending in the way of knockout. In this fight are two welterweights looking to make a statement by letting the entire division know they are here to become champion and no one is going to stand in their way. They both are well equipped with knockout power so this fight will for sure be a full on the striking match but based on the power and experience Ponzinibbio looks to be much more of a deadly striker than Perry. Yes, Perry has finished all his eleven victories via knockout so he has great power in his strikes, but he looks more to finish his fights as early as possible where Ponzinibbio has a better pace and waits for the perfect opportunity to attack catching his opponents off guard, which he sure will do against Perry. My prediction: Ponzinibbio wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 GLOVER TEIXEIRA (26-6-0) vs #7 MISHA CIRKUNOV (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Teixeira brings boxing, kajukenbo, and jiu-jitsu giving him hardcore knockout power leading him to earn 15 wins via knockout. Cirkunov brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. With both of these knockout artist containing great power in their hands this fight could go either way, but from recent fights, Teixeira seems to be losing his chin power where Cirkunov is just beginning his career inside the octagon and has proven to have great potential to someday find himself fighting for the title. Now, if Teixeira can keep the pressure on Cirkunov by giving him very little space to set up any combinations then Teixeira could find himself back on the path to title contention. However, Cirkunov has a much better ground game than Teixeira and if he were to bring the fight to the ground and mix in his ground-and-pound techniques then this fight will be over for Teixeira before he knows it. My prediction: Cirkunov wins via knockout in Round 3.