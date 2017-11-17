UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura will air on November 18, 2017, in Sydney, Australia.

#2 FABRICIO “VAI CAVALO” WRERDUM (21-7-1) vs #8 MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (16-2-0)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Werdum brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him deadly knockout power with little grappling. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. In this fight are two fighters on opposite ends of the leader board and contain the same techniques. However, Werdum’s jiu-jitsu is far greater than Tybura’s and therefore this fight looks to be another easy win for Werdum with the hopes of receiving another crack at the belt. But, let’s not forget the boxing of Tybura that is indeed his deadliest weapon of use and if he were to nail Werdum just right then he could very well add the biggest win of his career to his belt and show why the heavyweight division is one of the toughest divisions to compete in. Though, Tybura has never faced a well-rounded grappler like Werdum before and based on his experience being so reliable on his striking power this fight will probably not be the best fit for him. My prediction: Werdum wins via submission in Round 1.

BEC RAWLINGS (7-6-0) vs JESSICA-ROSE CLARK (7-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s flyweight division. Rawlings brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling giving her knockout power and grappling control. Clark brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power along with grappling control and cardio. This fight contains two female athletes looking to begin a new chapter in their career by fighting in a new weight class. From past experience, Rawlings’ aggressive style mixed with her boxing could cause a great amount of damage to Clark as she has never endured that kind of punishment in her career. Though Clark does have great jiu-jitsu, so if she could bring the fight to the ground and remain top control then she will stand a great chance to wear down Rawlings to put her away with punches. But Rawlings has great wrestling, so it will not be easy to remain in control even on the ground so the only way Clark will stand much of a chance is to put Rawlings away as fast as possible in the very first round before she learns her game and takes her apart by the rounds. My prediction: Rawlings wins via unanimous decision.

TIM “THE DIRTY BIRD” MEANS (27-8-1, 1 NC) vs BELAT “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Means brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. In this fight are two fighters with identical techniques and we will see who is more efficient with them. From past experience Means’ looks to have a much better combination of boxing and jiu-jitsu that he will use to lay pressure on Muhammad. Unless Muhammad could keep the fight in the center of the octagon as long as possible and not let Means succeed in any takedown attempts then he would be able to take Means on no problem. But he has never faced heavy pressure like what Means will place on him and if he does not find a way around it then this fight will not end well for him. My prediction: Means wins via knockout in Round 3.

JAKE “THE CELTIC KID” MATTHEWS (11-3-0) vs BOJAN “SERBIAN STEEL” VELICKOVIC (15-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Matthews brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Velickovic brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Since both fighters are well-equipped in both striking and grappling techniques the fight is anybody’s game. However, who is more skilled looks to be Velickovic from his Muay Thai background and jiu-jitsu mixed with wrestling combinations for which Matthews is not as equipped with. Now, Matthews does have some good striking of his own to where he could possibly place pressure on Velickovic, but with the Muay Thai techniques of Velickovic that might prove to be too difficult to get by and therefore Matthews looks to not really stand much of a chance in this bout from start to finish. My prediction: Velickovic wins via unanimous decision.

ELIAS “THE SPARTAN” THEODOROU (14-2-0) vs DAN KELLY (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Theodorou brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Kelly brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving him a little knockout power with grappling control and cardio. This fight contains two fighters coming off of a loss and now look to get back into the winning circle and from technique efficiency, Theodorou looks to put a hurting on Kelly with his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu combinations for which Kelly is not well-equipped to handle. Yes, Kelly has great grappling of his own from his jiu-jitsu, but he just does not appear to have the speed or cardio to stand toe-to-toe with Theodorou and unless he finds a quick finish this fight will not be much of a fight at all, but instead a one-sided beating. My prediction: Theodorou wins via knockout in Round 1.

ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” VOLKANOVSKI (15-1-0) vs SHANE “SUGAR” YOUNG (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Volkanovski brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to a near-perfect record. Young brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both of these fighters possess great striking and grappling techniques, but when the statistics come to light Volkanovski’s striking power looks to be too much for Young to handle. Now, Young has decent jiu-jitsu to use and if he could bring the fight to the ground and place him in any choke hold then he could pull off a big upset early in his career. However, Volkanovski has great takedown defense along with strikes to keep his opponents at bay, so if Young does not find a way around either of the two then he just might not make it as far as he planned. My prediction: Volkanovski wins via knockout in Round 2.