UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill will air on September 12, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

TAGIR ULANBEKOV (12-1-0) vs BRUNO “BULLDOG” SILVA (10-5-2)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ulanbekov brings striking and sambo. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring plenty of abilities; Ulanbekov is better with grappling. His sambo will overpower Silva’s jiu-jitsu with ease. Silva will then try to strike with Ulanbekov, but Ulanbekov will just bring him back to the ground. My prediction: Ulanbekov wins via submission in Round 1.

SABINA “COLOMBIAN QUEEN” MAZO (8-1-0) vs JUSTINE KISH (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Mazo brings Muay Thai. Kish brings kickboxing, karate, Muay Thai, and krav maga. Both are skilled with their striking and rely heavily on it. Kish brings powers, but Mazo brings much more along with aggression. Mazo will attack Kish harder and not give Kish any change to come back at her. Kish will try to defend and find an opening, but she will be unable to withstand Mazo’s power. My prediction: Mazo wins via knockout in Round 2.

BRYAN “BAM BAM” BARBERENA (14-7-0) vs ANTHONY “AQUAMAN” IVY (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Barberena brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ivy brings boxing and wrestling. With the techniques, these two bring it will come down to who uses them more efficiently. Barberena will be able to land good strikes on Ivy, but Ivy will withstand his attacks. Ivy will then counter with his own and bring Barberena to the ground. There he will manage to control him for the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Ivy wins via unanimous decision.

BROK “CHATA TUSKA” WEAVER (15-5-0) vs FRANK “THE CRANK” CAMACHO (22-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Weaver brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Camacho brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Weaver looks to use his jiu-jitsu to make quick work of Camacho. That will not be the case as Camacho will have a mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling to use. Weaver will try to grapple with him, but Camacho’s grappling will prove too much. My prediction: Camacho wins via submission in Round 3.

BOBBY “KING” GREEN (26-10-1) vs ALAN “NUGUETTE” PATRICK (15-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Green brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Patrick brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring similar techniques; Patrick is more well-rounded. He will attack harder and faster. Green will be able to keep up with Patrick but slow down as the fight progresses. Patrick will maintain his pace and outwork Green. My prediction: Patrick wins via unanimous decision.

MATT “THE STEAMROLLA” FREVOLA (8-1-1) vs ROOSEVELT “THE PREDATOR” ROBERTS (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Frevola brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Roberts brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have their own style; Frevola’s wrestling will make all the difference. He will bring Roberts to the ground early-on and keep him there. Roberts will fight hard to get back to his feet but will be unable to do so. Frevola will both grapple and ground-and-pound Roberts until the very end. My prediction: Frevola wins via unanimous decision.

#14 JULIA “RAGING PANDA” AVILA (8-1-0) vs #15 SIJARA “SARJ” EUBANKS (5-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Avila brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Eubanks brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Eubanks looks to put Avila away with her jiu-jitsu techniques. Rosa will not let that happen as she will manage to keep the fight standing. She will then attack Eubanks with a full-on attack and not give her an edge. Eubanks will try to fight back, but she will grow tired from Avila’s assault. My prediction: Avila wins via unanimous decision.

#9 MATT “DANGER” SCHNELL (14-5-0) vs TYSON NAM (19-11-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Schnell brings karate and jiu-jitsu. Nam brings boxing, kickboxing, and judo. Nam’s striking techniques appear to be his main key to bringing down Schnell. Schnell will defend with his karate and counter with his strikes. He will then begin to explode attacks onto Nam until Nam can no longer continue. My prediction: Schnell wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

BILLY QUARANTILLO (14-2-0) vs KYLE “THE MONSTER” NELSON (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Quarantillo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Nelson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both contain similar techniques; Quarantillo shows better abilities with his style. He will fight cleaner and land more attacks than Nelson. Nelson will be able to counter and return strikes, but not enough to stop Quarantillo. My prediction: Quarantillo wins via unanimous decision.

ED “SHORT FUSE” HERMAN (25-14-0, 1 NC) vs MIKE “SLOW” RODRIGUEZ (11-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Herman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rodriguez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez’s boxing appears to be all he needs to take this fight. Herman is not going to make it easy as he will use his wrestling. He will manage to bring Rodriguez to the ground and keep him there. Rodriguez will try to grapple will Herman, but he will be unable to. My prediction: Herman wins via unanimous decision.

#8 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (24-17-0) vs #9 ANDREA “KGB” LEE (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Lee brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Kyokushin, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Modafferi is as tough as they come and looks to give Lee a run for her money. Lee will make easy work of Modafferi with her Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. She will first cause damage to her with strikes before bringing her to the ground. There she will dominate her in an all-out grappling match. My prediction: Lee wins via unanimous decision.

OTTMAN “BULLDOZER” AZAITAR (12-0-0) vs KHAMA “THE DEATHSTAR” WORTHY (16-6-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Azaitar brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Worthy brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are skilled with grappling; Azaitar is much better with striking. He will use his Muay Thai to cause heavy damage to Worthy. Worthy will go for a takedown, but only to get caught by more of Azaitar’s striking. My prediction: Azaiter wins via TKO in Round 1.

#8 MICHELLE “THE KARATE HOTTIE” WATERSON (17-8-0) vs #13 ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (12-8-0)

This is a five-round main event in the women’s strawweight division. Waterson brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, karate, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Hill’s Muay Thai and kickboxing look to give Waterson a real challenge as Hill is a hard hitter. Waterson will take a few blows, but she will withstand Hill’s power. Hill will try to throw even harder strikes, only to be taken to the ground by Waterson. Waterson will then force Hill to play her game until Hill can no longer defend. My prediction: Waterson wins via submission in Round 2.