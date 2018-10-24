UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith will air on October 27, 2018, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

STEVIE “BRAVEHEART” RAY (21-8-0) vs JESSIN “ABACUS” AYARI (16-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ray brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ayari brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-equipped; the grappling Ayari possesses is better. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations are better paced. To help him out more are his boxing and kickboxing that can outclass any striking ability of Ray. My prediction: Ayari wins via submission in Round 3.

ARJAN SINGH BHULLAR (7-1-0) vs MARCELO GOLM (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Bhullar brings striking and wrestling. Golm brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two are heavy hitters like all heavyweights. However, Golm relies too much on his striking where Bhullar relies on both his striking and grappling. His wrestling is more efficient and will be the key factor in this fight. My prediction: Bhullar wins via submission in Round 1.

TE’JOVAN “TANGO” EDWARDS (6-1-0) vs DON “MAGIC MAN” MADGE (7-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Edwards brings striking and wrestling. Madge brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar fighters they both are; Edwards has slightly better grappling. His wrestling is better paced, but Madge’s jiu-jitsu will give him a run for his money. Either way, both are going to be going all out in this grappling matchup. My prediction: Edwards wins via split decision.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 2)

SARAH MORAS (5-3-0) vs TALITA BERNARDO (5-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Moras brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Bernardo brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. They both bring striking and grappling techniques, but Bernardo is deadlier in the striking game. Her Muay Thai is more aggressive and well-rounded. It is even faster and not even Moras’ jiu-jitsu will be able to help her. My prediction: Bernardo wins via unanimous decision.

CALVIN KATTAR (18-2-0) vs CHRIS FISHGOLD (17-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Kattar brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Fishgold brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar fighters going head-to-head. Katter appears to possess a little better striking. Fishgold has great striking of his own, but it does not seem as aggressive or accurate. It will be a close fight, but Katter will be more aggressive and that will be his advantage. My prediction: Katter wins via split decision.

THIBAULT “GT” GOUTI (12-4-0) vs NASRAT HAQPARAST (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gouti brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Haqparast brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. This fight will come down to striking techniques and that is where Haqparast has the advantage. His wrestling is even good as well, but he won’t need it in this fight. Gouti does not have a set striking style and that is why he won’t be able to stand with Haqparast. My prediction: Haqparast wins via TKO in Round 2.

NORDINE TALEB (14-5-0) vs SEAN “TARZAN” STRICKLAND (19-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Taleb brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Strickland brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Very aggressive fighters these two are; Strickland is more aggressive and accurate. His grappling is well-rounded, but his striking is more dangerous. The combination of boxing and kickboxing will be too much for Taleb to handle. Yes, he has Muay Thai, but it is not up to the level of Strickland’s boxing or kickboxing. My prediction: Strickland wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

ALEX “THE DOMINICAN NIGHTMARE” GARCIA (15-5-0) vs COURT “THE CRUSHER” MCGEE (18-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Garcia brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. McGee brings karate, kajukenbo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both fighters are just about identical in style. Garcia is faster and has more aggression. His kickboxing is more efficient than McGee’s karate, which will give him a great advantage in the striking game. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling is even greater than any McGee brings to the table. My prediction: Garcia wins via TKO in Round 3.

GIAN VILLANTE (16-10-0) vs ED “SHORT FUSE” HERMAN (23-13-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Villante brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Herman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The striking advantage falls in great favor of Villante, but that won’t be enough to win in this fight. The wrestling and jiu-jitsu Herman possesses is more well-rounded and executed better. Villante’s, not so much. My prediction: Herman wins via unanimous decision.

ANDRE “THE ASIAN SENSATION” SOUKHAMTHATH (12-6-0) vs JONATHAN “DRAGON” MARTINEZ (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Soukhamthath brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Martinez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style, but Martinez holds better jiu-jitsu. The boxing Soukhamthath brings is efficient─not enough to bring down Martinez. Martinez will bring the fight to the ground and tear Soukhamthath apart with his ground-and-pound. My prediction: Martinez wins via unanimous decision.

#11 MISHA CIRKUNOV (13-4-0) vs #14 PATRICK “DURKIN” CUMMINS (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cirkunov brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Cummins brings striking and wrestling. Two well-rounded fighters; Cirkunov has better jiu-jitsu than Cummins’ wrestling. His striking is even better and will help him cause damage to Cummins. He will then use his jiu-jitsu to wear down Cummins even greater before he finds the win. My prediction: Cirkunov wins via submission in Round 2.

MICHAEL “THE MENACE” JOHNSON (18-13-0) vs ARTEM “THE RUSSIAN HAMMER” LOBOV (13-14-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Johnson brings striking and wrestling. Lobov brings striking, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. They both have many techniques; Johnson is far greater in his striking. His striking is deadlier than any striking abilities Lobov possesses. His wrestling is even better, but he won’t need to use it hardly at all. Since his power is dangerous and Lobov’s chin is weak this will not be a difficult fight at all. My prediction: Johnson wins via TKO in Round 2.

#2 VOLKAN “NO TIME” OEZDEMIR (15-2-0) vs #10 ANTHONY “LIONHEART” SMITH (30-13-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Oezdemir brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are heavy strikers, so this is guaranteed to end in a knockout. The one with the higher power is Oezdemir. His boxing is deadlier than any opponents Smith has faced and that might be too much for him. Smith has a great knockout power of his own, but his ability to take heavy hits is not as great. My prediction: Oezdemir wins via knockout in Round 2.