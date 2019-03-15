UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal will air on March 16, 2019, in London, England.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

NAD “SMILER” NARIMANI (12-2-0) vs MIKE GRUNDY (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Narimani brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Grundy brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Narimani brings more grappling. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Grundy’s jiu-jitsu alone. He will also use his boxing to add in some ground-and-pound to score crucial points and win over the judges. My prediction: Narimani wins via unanimous decision.

MOLLY “MEATBALL” MCCANN (7-2-0) vs PRISCILA “PEDRITA” CACHOEIRA (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. McCann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cachoeira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Cachoeira is better at controlling. She will pressure McCann right away and inflict a great amount of damage. She will then bring the fight to the ground and continue to control. This will go on until McCann is no longer capable to continue. My prediction: Cachoeira wins via TKO in Round 3.

DANNY “THE HATCHET” HENRY (12-2-0) vs DAN “DYNAMITE” IGE (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Henry brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ige brings striking, judo and jiu-jitsu. These two are great submission specialist, but Ige is more well-rounded. His jiu-jitsu and judo combinations will counter every jiu-jitsu techniques Henry throws at him. This will continue throughout the fight until Henry can no longer defend himself and will be put to sleep. My prediction: Ige wins via submission in Round 3.

TOM BREESE (11-1-0) vs IAN “THE HURRICANE” HEINISCH (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Breese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Heinisch brings boxing and wrestling. Two fighters basically identical; Heinisch is just a tad more well-rounded. The boxing Breese possesses will do some damage to Heinisch, but Heinisch will then take the fight to the ground. His wrestling will give Breese a tough time. Breese will have jiu-jitsu to use, but he won’t be able to keep up with Heinisch. My prediction: Heinisch wins via split decision.

NICOLAE “NICU” NEGUMEREANU (9-0-0) vs SAPARBEK SAFAROV (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Negumereanu brings striking, judo, and wrestling. Safarov brings striking and wrestling. The striking Safarov possesses will be a great threat for Negumereanu to overcome. However, Safarov lacks grappling and that is where Negumereanu will control him. Negumereanu will take him to the ground and control him with ease. He will then lock onto Safarov until he is forced to quit. My prediction: Negumereanu wins via submission in Round 1.

MARC “BONECRUSHER” DIAKIESE (12-3-0) vs JOSEPH “IRISH JOE” DUFFY (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Diakiese brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Duffy brings boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded and aggressive; Diakiese is better at controlling. His wrestling will overpower Duffy’s jiu-jitsu and that is when he will add in his ground-and-pound. My prediction: Diakiese wins via unanimous decision.

ARNOLD” ALMIGHTY” ALLEN (13-1-0) vs JORDAN “ALL DAY” RINALDI (14-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Allen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Rinaldi brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The grappling Rinaldi possesses is a great threat to Allen as he only has jiu-jitsu to use. However, Allen’s striking is far deadlier. His combination of boxing and kickboxing will cause great damage to Rinaldi. He will use both until Rinaldi is down for the count. My prediction: Allen wins via knockout in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

JACK “THE HAMMER” MARSHMAN (22-8-0) vs JOHN “THE WHITE MIKE TYSON” PHILIPS (21-8-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Marshman brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Philips brings boxing and judo. Both can grapple and strike, but Philips is more aggressive with his boxing. He will attack Marshman right away while keeping him under pressure. This will give Philips the edge he needs to find Marshman’s weak spot and put him away. My prediction: Philips wins via knockout in Round 1.

DANNY “HOT CHOCOLATE” ROBERTS (16-3-0) vs CLAUDIO “HANNIBAL” SILVA (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Roberts brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Roberts is better with his grappling. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Silva’s jiu-jitsu alone. He will be able to wear Silva down while inflicting great amounts of damage. He will continue this plan until Silva can no longer continue. My prediction: Roberts wins via TKO in Round 3.

NATHANIEL “THE PROSPECT” WOOD (15-3-0) vs JOSE ALBERTO QUINONEZ (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Wood brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Quinonez brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. They both are well-rounded, but Quinonez is a far superior grappler. His combination of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will be a big problem for Wood. Wood will try to use his jiu-jitsu to defend, but it will be no use. Quinonez will take him to the ground and control him throughout the fight until forcing him to quit. My prediction: Quinonez wins via submission in Round 3.

#6 VOLKAN “NO TIME” OEZDEMIR (15-3-0) vs #8 DOMINICK “THE DEVASTATOR” REYES (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Oezdemir brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Reyes brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. The striking power of Oezdemir looks to be a great threat for Reyes. However, Reyes has deadly striking of his own. Add his judo and jiu-jitsu and Oezdemir will be at his mercy. Reyes will catch Oezdemir early with a takedown and throw in some ground-and-pound. He will then place him in a submission hold and force Oezdemir to quit once again. My prediction: Reyes wins via submission in Round 2.

#10 LEON “ROCKY” EDWARDS (16-3-0) vs #13 GUNNAR “GUNNI” NELSON (17-3-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Edwards brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Nelson brings Goju-Ryu Karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. A pretty even matchup; Edwards is a little better on the feet. His boxing and kickboxing will wear Nelson down. Nelson will use his karate, but it won’t hold up as long as Edwards’ striking will. My prediction: Edwards wins via unanimous decision.

#3 DARREN “THE GORILLA” TILL (17-1-1) vs #11 JORGE “GAMEBRED” MASVIDAL (32-13-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Till brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Luta Livre. Masvidal brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. The wrestling Masvidal possesses can be a big weapon for him to use. However, Till will be able to stop his takedown attempts as Masvidal is not as high-level with his wrestling. Till will attack him with a fury of strikes and keep him pressured. Masvidal will be able to withstand the strikes until the later rounds. It will be there where he meets his demise. My prediction: Till wins via TKO in Round 4.