UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till Preview

Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till will air on May 27, 2018, in Liverpool, England.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

#15 GINA “DANGER” MAZANY (5-1-0) vs. #14 LINA “ELBOW QUEEN” LANSBERG (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Mazany brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Lansberg brings boxing, Muay Thai, and some wrestling. Both are well-equipped, But Mazany’s jiu-jitsu is more rounded than Lansberg’s wrestling. Lansberg’s boxing is dangerous and could prove to be a huge threat to Mazany. However, Mazany has boxing of her own to capitalize on Lansberg. Unless Lansberg can find a quick clean finish with a jab then this fight looks to be over quick. My prediction: Mazany wins via submission in Round 2.

ELIAS “THE SPARTAN” THEODOROU (14-2-0) vs. TREVOR “HOT SAUCE” SMITH (15-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Theodorou brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Smith brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both fighters are great grapplers, but Theodorou’s jiu-jitsu will most likely overpower Smith’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Smith could try to corner Theodorou in a striking fight, but even then it would prove to be difficult. Theodorou’s Muay Thai is a great combination with his jiu-jitsu to where he will control the fight in all rounds. My prediction: Theodorou wins via TKO in Round 3.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (4-2-0) vs. MOLLY “MEATBALL” MCMANN (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. McMann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Robertson has much better grappling, but her striking─not so much. McMann is more of a grappler as well, but she actually uses her strikes. The way this fight appears is a few lows on their feet until going to the ground. Then McMann looks to keep top control and dominate the fight until securing a finish. My prediction: McMann wins via submission in Round 2.

BRADLEY “BEAR” SCOTT (11-5-0) vs. CARLO “SEMENTO” PEDERSOLI JR. (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Scott brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pedersoli Jr. brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. From their experience, Pedersoli’s boxing and jiu-jitsu appear too much for Scott. Scott has great Muay Thai to out-strike Pedersoli; Pedersoli is more well-paced. Scott will have to try to use his wrestling and remain top control or he will not stand a chance. My prediction: Pedersoli wins via unanimous decision.

DAN KELLY (13-2-0) vs. TOM BREESE (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Kelly brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Breese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both contain their own techniques: Breese’s boxing appears too dangerous for Kelly. Yes, Kelly has striking, but not a good defense to avoid strikes. In that case, Breese will tear Kelly apart until putting him away with a vicious attack with his fist. My prediction: Breese wins via knockout in Round 1.

CLAUDIO “HANNIBAL” SILVA (11-1-0) vs. NORDINE TALEB (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Taleb brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are identical in techniques, but Taleb’s striking is far more consistent with his Muay Thai. Silva’s jiu-jitsu could pose a threat; Taleb’s jiu-jitsu is just the same. Silva will have to try to corner Taleb while in their feet in order to have a chance. Taleb will not let that happen so easy while unloading on Silva. My prediction: Taleb wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

ERIC “ZEBRINHA” SPICELY (11-3-0) vs. DARREN “THE DENTIST” STEWART (7-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Spicely brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Stewart brings striking. Both have striking, but Stewart lacks grappling. Spicely has enough jiu-jitsu and wrestling to take Stewart to the ground and grapple or ground-and-pound Stewart. Stewart must keep the fight standing in order to have a chance. If it goes to the ground Spicely looks to dominate until he finishes Stewart. My prediction: Spicely wins via TKO in Round 2.

DAVEY “DANGEROUS” GRANT (10-3-0) vs. MANNY “THE BERMUDEZ TRIANGLE” BERMUDEZ (12-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Grant bring boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Bermudez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Grant appears to have more striking, but Bermudez’s jiu-jitsu can overthrow his striking. Bermudez also has the better defense where Grant seems more of a straight-up attacker. Grant will have to keep the fight standing while avoiding every takedown at all cost. It will be difficult with the pressuring of Bermudez that he will be enduring throughout the fight. My prediction: Bermudez wins via submission in Round 2.

#15 JASON “THE KID” KNIGHT (20-4-0) vs. MAKWAN “MR. FINLAND” AMIRKHANI (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Knight brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Amirkhani brings boxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Both are well-equipped. However, Knight seems to have better pacing and combinations than Amirkhani. Amirkhani will have to use his boxing and Muay Thai to pressure and cause damage to Knight to stay ahead. Knight will be setting up takedowns and pressuring Amirkhani at the same time making it difficult for Amirkhani. My prediction: Knight wins via unanimous decision.

ARNOLD” ALMIGHTY” ALLEN (12-1-0) vs. MADS BURNELL (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Allen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Burnell brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two fast fighters going at it should be interesting to see. From their techniques, Allen’s boxing and kickboxing combinations appear to be all he needs to take this fight. However, Burnell is equipped with jiu-jitsu and wrestling to spoil his striking combinations. Though, Allen is equipped with jiu-jitsu to counter Burnell’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling. If Burnell can’t find a way around Allen’s game he probably won’t have a shot to take advantage. My prediction: Allen wins via TKO in Round 2.

#9 NEIL MAGNY (20-6-0) vs. CRAIG “THUNDERCAT” WHITE (14-7-0)

This is a three-round co-main in the welterweight division. Magny brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. White brings taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Two opposite fighters going at it seems odd. Based on experience Magny’s striking and wrestling look to be enough to control White. White has a great defense with his taekwondo so it will be difficult to get around him. At the same time, Magny will be pressuring him making it difficult for White to keep his defense up while setting up attacks. My prediction: Magny wins via unanimous decision.

#1 STEPHEN “WONDERBOY” THOMPSON (14-2-1) vs. #8 DARREN TILL (16-0-1)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Thompson brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Till brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and Luta Livre. Two of the best strikers in the welterweight division will finally be going at it. Thompson’s kickboxing and karate are a magnificent combination to give Till a run for his money. At the same time, Till’s boxing and kickboxing mixed with Muay Thai will keep Thompson at bay. It’s tough to say who has the edge, but from experience Till’s aggression will be his key to victory. My prediction: Till wins via TKO in Round 4.