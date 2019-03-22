UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis will air on March 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

#12 ERIC “SHOWTIME” SHELTON (12-5-0) vs #15 JORDAN ESPINOSA (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Shelton brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Espinosa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Shelton is a little more well-rounded. His jiu-jitsu will overpower Espinosa’s jiu-jitsu enough, but at the same time, Espinosa will be defending. The fight will be a mix of both feet and ground, but not much else. My prediction: Shelton wins via split decision.

RYAN “MAIN EVENT” MACDONALD (10-0-0) vs CHRIS “EL GUAPO” GUTIERREZ (12-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. MacDonald brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gutierrez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both possess their own techniques; Gutierrez is much better with his jiu-jitsu. MacDonald has great jiu-jitsu, but not as good as Gutierrez. Gutierrez will take the fight to the ground right away and attack MacDonald with some ground-and-pound. He will do this until he finds an opening to get in the submission hold and go for the kill. My prediction: Gutierrez wins via submission in Round 1.

#15 RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (8-6-0) vs ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (8-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Both can strike, but Markos also brings grappling. Her mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will cause trouble for Hill right away. Markos will bring her to the ground and use both combinations. She will wear Hill down until she finds an opening to secure a submission hold. My prediction: Markos wins via submission in Round 3.

#5 ALEXIS DAVIS (19-8-0) vs #11 JENNIFER MAIA (15-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Davis brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Davis’ wrestling appears to be big trouble for Maia. However, Maia is a specialist grappler who will make it hard for Davis to use any of her wrestling techniques. She will defend heavily and take Davis to the ground instead. She will then add in some ground-and-pound before securing a submission hold for the win. My prediction: Maia wins via submission in Round 3.

MARLON “CHITO” VERA (12-5-1) vs FRANKIE SAENZ (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Saenz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Vera’s wrestling looks to be a challenge for Saenz to overcome. However, Vera has never faced anyone with striking power like Saenz before. Not to mention, he too, is equipped with wrestling to where he can counter any takedowns. He will be able to keep the fight standing and light Vera up until putting him to sleep. My prediction: Saenz wins via knockout in Round 1.

BRYCE “THUG NASTY” MITCHELL (10-0-0) vs BOBBY “THE WOLFMAN” MOFFETT (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Mitchell brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Moffett brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moffett should be able to take this fight from his wrestling background; Mitchell is a better grappler. His combination of judo and jiu-jitsu will be able to overthrow Moffett’s wrestling. He will also counter any takedown attempt and bring Moffett to the ground instead. Mitchell will then grapple with him until getting the submission hold locked in. My prediction: Mitchell wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

MAYCEE “THE FUTURE” BARBER (6-0-0) vs JJ ALDRICH (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Barber brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Aldrich brings boxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Similar techniques, but Barber is more well-rounded. Her karate will give her great defense against Aldrich’s boxing and taekwondo. With her defense, she will take Aldrich to the ground where she will overpower her jiu-jitsu with her own. She will wear Aldrich down until securing a finishing submission hold. My prediction: Barber wins via submission in Round 2.

STEVEN “OCHO” PETERSON (17-7-0) vs LUIS “VIOLENT BOB ROSE” PENA (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Peterson brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Pena brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. These two are great grapplers, but Peterson is a better striker. His Muay Thai is far deadlier than Pena’s kickboxing and it will show right away. He will attack Pena right away while defending against his leg kicks. He will keep him at bay until hitting him just right and going all out to finish the job. My prediction: Peterson wins via knockout in Round 2.

#1 JUSSIER FORMIGA (22-5-0) vs #4 DEIVESON “DEUS DA GUERRA” FIGUEIREDO (15-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Formiga brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Figueiredo brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. This appears to be a striker against a grappler, which doesn’t look good. Formiga’s judo and jiu-jitsu will be a challenge for Figueiredo. However, Figueiredo’s boxing and Muay Thai are deadly and will cause pain to Formiga. Therefore, Formiga will not be able to bring the fight to the ground. He will instead be trying to survive Figueiredo’s attacks, but he won’t survive long. My prediction: Figueiredo wins via knockout in Round 2.

JOHN “THE BULL” MAKDESSI (16-6-0) vs JESUS “ELMUDO” PINEDO (16-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Makdessi brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Shotokan Karate, Taekwondo, and grappling. Pinedo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have grappling, but Pinedo has nowhere near the striking abilities Makdessi brings. Makdessi’s Muay Thai and taekwondo will hurt Pinedo right away. Pinedo will try to defend, but will only eat more strikes. This will go on for a few moments until Makdessi puts him to sleep. My prediction: Makdessi wins via knockout in Round 1.

#4 CURTIS “RAZOR” BLAYDES (10-2-0, 1 NC) vs #10 JUSTIN “BIG PRETTY” WILLIS (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Blaydes brings striking and wrestling. Willis brings boxing and takedown attacks. Both can strike and grapple, but Blaydes is far superior with his wrestling. He will be able to control the fight by taking Willis to the ground with ease. There he will use his ground-and-pound to demolish Willis until he no longer can defend himself. My prediction: Blaydes wins via TKO in Round 2.

#4 STEPHEN “WONDERBOY” THOMPSON (14-3-1) vs #8 (LW) ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” PETTIS (21-8-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Thompson brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Pettis brings boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC and UFC Lightweight Champion. Pettis still has fight left in him to challenge Thompson. However, Thompson is one tough striker who can take a hit and throw one in return. This will prove to be a challenge for Pettis to overcome. Even with his wrestling, he won’t be able to get Thompson down because he is not that great with it. My prediction: Thompson wins via unanimous decision.