UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal will air on December 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

RICK “THE GLADIATOR” GLENN (21-6-1) vs CARLTON “CLUTCH” MINUS (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Glenn brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Minus brings striking and grappling. Both bring their techniques; Glenn is more well-rounded. His boxing will cause more damage to Minus and weaken him faster. Glenn will then bring him to the ground and use his wrestling to dominate him. Minus will try to defend, but he won’t stand a chance against Glenn’s grappling. My prediction: Glenn wins via unanimous decision.

JIMMY “THE BRICK” FLICK (15-5-0) vs CODY DURDEN (11-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Flick brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Durden brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Flick seems to be better with his grappling. He will be able to bring Durden to the ground right away. Durden will defend, but he will end up leaving himself open. When he does Flick will go in for the finish before Durden even knows it. My prediction: Flick wins via submission in Round 1.

TAFON “DA DON” NCHUKWI (4-0-0) vs JAMIE “NIGHTWOLF” PICKETT (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Nchukwi brings striking and grappling. Pickett brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pickett’s experience looks to be a major advantage in this fight. However, Nchukwi is catching on quickly and keeps improving in each fight. He will be able to stand and strike with Pickett. Nchukwi will then bring Pickett to the ground and use his ground-and-pound to decimate Pickett. My prediction: Nchukwi wins via TKO in Round 2.

AIEMANN ZAHABI (7-2-0) vs DRAKO “THE GREAT DRAKOLINI” RODRIGUEZ (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Zahabi brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in style; Rodriguez is better with his jiu-jitsu. He will be able to avoid any takedowns Zahabi throws at him. He will then go for a takedown and manage to bring Zahabi to the ground. He will then out grapple him and force him to quit. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via submission in Round 1.

DERON WINN (6-2-0) vs ANTONIO BRAGA NETO (9-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Winn brings striking and wrestling. Neto brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both fighters are great grapplers; Winn is a little better from his wrestling. He will be able to control Neto for the majority of the fight while weakening him. Neto will try to find an opening, but Winn will make it impossible to do so. Winn will counter all of Neto’s grappling while keeping him on the ground. My prediction: Winn wins via submission in Round 2.

KARL “BABY K” ROBERSON (9-3-0) vs DALCHA “CHAMPION” LUNGIAMBULA (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Roberson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Lungiambula brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. The grappling Lungiambula possesses looks to be all he will need to take Roberson out in this fight. Roberson has great takedown defense and will not let Lungiambula bring him to the ground at all. He will keep the fight standing and use his striking to cause great damage to Lungiambula. Lungiambula will try to strike with Roberson, but he won’t be able to withstand Roberson’s power for long. My prediction: Roberson wins via knockout in Round 2.

#13 SIJARA “SARJ” EUBANKS (6-5-0) vs #14 PANNIE “BANZAI” KIANZAD (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Eubanks brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kianzad brings boxing, shootfight, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Eubanks is elite with her jiu-jitsu which could prove too much for Kianzad to handle. However, Eubanks lacks striking and that is where Kianzad will get her. Kianzad will use her boxing to cause major damage to Eubanks. This will weaken Eubanks greatly to where she won’t be able to fight efficiently as the fight progresses. My prediction: Kianzad wins via TKO in Round 2.

#13 BELAL “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (17-3-0) vs DHIEGO LIMA (15-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Lima brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Muhammad seems to have better striking. Lima’s striking is great, but not up to the level of Muhammad’s boxing. Muhammad will throw harder strikes while avoiding many of Lima’s strikes. Lima will land a few clean strikes, but they won’t be enough to cause much damage to Muhammad. My prediction: Muhammad wins via TKO in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

#12 ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” PETTIS (23-10-0) vs ALEX “THE GREAT WHITE” MORONO (18-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Pettis brings boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC and UFC Lightweight Champion. Morono brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Pettis is an extreme freak when he fights, but his athleticism has declined recently. Morono will take advantage of that and attack Pettis with force. Pettis will be able to back him off, but not for long. Morono will go right back to attacking Pettis and wear him down while he maintains a steady pace. My prediction: Morono wins via unanimous decision.

#12 GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (9-4-0) vs TAILA SANTOS (16-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Robertson is a tough fighter and might be too tough for Santos to Handle. However, Santos is great with her striking and will be able to cause damage to Robertson. Robertson will also grow tired faster than Santos where Santos will maintain her pacing. Santos will then bring the fight to the ground and keep Robertson there for the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Santos wins via unanimous decision.

MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (20-6-0) vs GREG “THE PRINCE OF WAR” HARDY (7-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Tybura’s jiu-jitsu looks to be his key to victory in this fight as Hardy is not much of a grappler. However, Tybura doesn’t stand well against heavy strikers which is what Hardy is. Hardy will use his boxing to attack Tybura right away and cause quick damage. Tybura will try to defend but will be unable to withstand Hardy’s power. My prediction: Hardy wins via knockout in Round 1.

#3 MARLON “MAGIC” MORAES (23-7-1) vs #11 ROB FONT (17-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Font brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Moraes is a beast and will use his aggression and power to takeout Font. However, Moraes has shown signs of slowing down and Font will take advantage of that. He will use his Muay Thai to weaken Moraes. He will then bring him to the ground and use ground-and-pound until Moraes can no longer continue. My prediction: Font wins via TKO in Round 2.

MICHEL “DEMOLIDOR” PEREIRA (24-11-0, 2 NC) vs KALINN “THE OXFIGHTER” WILLIAMS (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Pereira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Williams brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Williams is better with grappling. He will bring Pereira to the ground and keep him there. Pereira will try to get up, but Williams will keep him under his control. He will out grapple him until he forces him to quit. My prediction: Williams wins via submission in round 1.

#7 JOSE “JUNIOR” ALDO (28-7-0) vs #15 MARLON “CHITO” VERA (16-6-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. Aldo brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former UFC and WEC Featherweight Champion. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Vera is great with his wrestling and will use it to try and take control of Aldo. However, Aldo has great takedown defense and will not go down that easy. Though he has lost some of his momentum he still is a top dog. He will throw clean strikes at Vera and keep him at bay. Vera will land a few of his own, but he won’t be as efficient as Aldo. My prediction: Aldo wins via unanimous decision.

#5 STEPHEN “WONDERBOY” THOMPSON (15-4-1) vs #11 GEOFF “HANDS OF STEEL” NEAL (13-2-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Thompson brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Neal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Neal is on fire and looks to take out one of the best fighters in the division. He has great striking and grappling to give Thompson trouble; However, Thompson has power and athleticism Neal has never faced. He will be faster and more accurate than Neal. Neal will then grow frustrated and try to throw a fury of strikes. Thompson will catch him clean and keep attacking until Neal can take no more. My prediction: Thompson wins via TKO in Round 2.