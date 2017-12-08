UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Ortega will air on December 9, 2017, in Fresno, California.

#4 CUB “KILLER” SWANSON (25-7-0) vs #6 BRIAN “T-CITY” ORTEGA (12-0-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the featherweight division. Swanson brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power combined with grappling control and cardio. Ortega brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to remain undefeated. In this fight are two fighters who always put on a show and from the striking and grappling these two bring we can almost guarantee to see a war go down. From the striking perspective of the fight, Swanson looks to take this all from his boxing agility, which Ortega has, but not as well-rounded as Swanson. But if Ortega could keep the fight going into the later rounds while wearing Swanson down then he could pull off his late submission victory he has performed in many of his past bouts. Though, Ortega will have to be very defensive against Swanson’s striking, which will prove to be a great challenge for him and based on some of his past bouts he really has never faced a fighter with as much aggressive striking as Swanson making it hard to believe if he really will be able to stand toe-to-toe with him very long. My prediction: Swanson wins via TKO in Round 2.

#15 JASON “THE KID” KNIGHT (20-3-0) vs GABRIEL “MOOGLY” BENITEZ (19-6-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Knight brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving arming him with knockout power and hardcore grappling control. Benitez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Here is a fight that looks to be a brawl with both these fighters equipped with effective striking and grappling weapons, so it may prove difficult to pick a favorite. However, Knight’s jiu-jitsu mixed with his speed and striking power could be just the combination to pressure Benitez to the point where he can exhaust him just enough to the point he pulls a submission hold on him and earns another victory to help him move up the ladder in the rankings. Though, Benitez has accurate striking power, which Knight will have to overcome so how or he might find himself on a two-fight losing streak. But Knight has never been a fighter to take your defense down against and unless Benitez can keep him from bringing the fight to the ground then it appears as if Knight just might find himself an easy victory after all. My prediction: Knight wins via submission in Round 3.

#7 MARLON “MAGIC” MORAES (19-5-1) vs #8 ALJAMAIN “FUNK MASTER” STERLING (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Sterling brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. With both fighters containing a great setup of both striking and grappling the contest of this bout will be decided on who shows to be more well-rounded, which in that case Sterling’s grappling and cardio appear greater than Moraes’. Yes Moraes has jiu-jitsu to use against Sterling’s jiu-jitsu, but on a side note, Sterling also has his wrestling to use giving him more power over Moraes to the point Moraes most likely will not stand much of a chance if the fight were to go to the ground and remain there for the whole time or a majority of the fight. The only way Moraes seems to have a solid chance is to keep the fight standing where he shows a much better style of Muay Thai and if he could keep pressure on Sterling while keeping up his defense he could very well walk away with another victory; if he managed to keep Sterling from taking the fight to the ground. My prediction: Sterling wins via split decision.

SCOTT “HOT SAUCE” HOLTZMAN (10-2-0) vs DARRELL “THE SAINT” HORCHER (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Holtzman brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Horcher brings striking and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. This is a fight with two identical fighters and therefore the outcome will be based upon the more efficient skill set of each fighter Horcher’s striking and wrestling seems more dangerous than Holtzman’s striking and jiu-jitsu combination where he does not pressure his opponents as much as Horcher does that will give Horcher a slighter edge. However, if Holtzman uses his jiu-jitsu to grapple with Horcher’s wrestling then he could find a submission hold or use it to wear down Horcher enough to score crucial points and take the fight in the end. But Horcher’s wrestling is nothing Holtzman should joke about and if he does not pace himself while trying to find ways around his wrestling then Horcher for sure will use his wrestling to exhaust Holtzman enough to win over the judges in the end. My prediction: Horcher wins via split decision.

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (9-0-0) vs MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Anders brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to a perfect record. Perez brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to a perfect record. In this fight is two undefeated fighters and based on who will continue to remain undefeated from statistics Anders combination boxing mixed with his grappling techniques appear far greater than Perez’s own. Now Perez has efficient striking power so if he could pressure Anders enough he would be able to find a knockout victory, but he will have to overcome the speed and grappling Anders has against him that will prove to be difficult and possibly more than he is capable of facing. My prediction: Anders wins via knockout in Round 1.

ALBERT “THE WARRIOR” MORALES (7-2-1) vs BENITO “GOLDEN BOY” LOPEZ (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Morales brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Lopez brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. With both fighters very identical in style the outcome will come down to who is more rounded in their skills set, which Lopez looks to be in that set all from his striking a jiu-jitsu combinations that have kept him deadly on both his feet and the ground where Morales really is not as deadly. Morales has great jiu-jitsu to use where he could challenge Lopez in a grappling match, but his standing game does not appear as perfect as Lopez making him look more like a sitting duck unless he finds a way to bring the fight to the ground early in the fight and wear down Lopez enough to fight his submission hold. My prediction: Lopez wins via unanimous decision.