UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Smith will air on July 22, 2018, in Hamburg, Germany.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

DAMIAN “WEBSTER” STASIAK (10-5-0) vs PINGYUAN LIU (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Stasiak brings karate and jiu-jitsu. Liu brings striking, karate and judo. Both are well-rounded and evenly matched. However, Stasiak’s karate and jiu-jitsu are a great threat to Liu. Liu has karate too, but his judo doesn’t seem as great as Stasiak’s jiu-jitsu. He has a little more striking, but even that won’t be enough to aid him. My prediction: Stasiak wins via unanimous decision.

JEREMY “GRIZZLY” KIMBALL (15-7-0) vs DARKO STOSIC (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Kimball brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Stosic brings striking and grappling. Both are evenly matched, but Kimball’s boxing is more efficient. Stosic’s striking really has no specific style and that will cost him. He could use his jiu-jitsu, but even Kimball has jiu-jitsu to use. Unless Stosic grows an iron chin and gains great ground-and-pound he looks to face a bloodbath. My prediction: Kimball wins via TKO in Round 2.

DAVEY “DANGEROUS” GRANT (10-3-0) vs MANNY “THE BERMUDEZ TRIANGLE” BERMUDEZ (12-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Grant brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Bermudez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing of Grant is a big challenge for Bermudez who really doesn’t have specific striking patterns. The grappling Grant possesses is not that great. Bermudez has well-rounded jiu-jitsu and wrestling, which will be his greatest advantage. Grant must try to stay standing, but his takedown defense will not be enough to save him. My prediction: Bermudez wins via submission in Round 1.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

JUSTIN “EL BLANCO” LEDET (9-0-0, 1 NC) vs ALEKSANDER RAKIC (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Ledet brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Rakic brings boxing, kickboxing, and grappling. They both have a similar style, but Rakic seems a little more well-rounded with his striking. Ledet’s boxing is no joke; neither is Rakic’s boxing or kickboxing for the matter. That being said Rakic will use his hands and legs to take advantage, but Ledet will be pressuring him hard. My prediction: Rakic wins via split decision.

KHALID “THE WARRIOR” TAHA (12-1-0) vs NAD “SMILER” NARIMANI (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Taha brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Narimani brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Well-rounded grapplers; Narimani’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling techniques overpower Taha’s jiu-jitsu. Even Narimani’s boxing is greater than any striking technique Taha possesses. With that in mind, Narimani will beat Taha down scoring vicious points until the final bell. My prediction: Narimani wins via unanimous decision.

EMIL “VALHALLA” WEBER MEEK (9-2-1, 1 NC) vs BARTOSZ “THE BUTCHER” FABINSKI (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Meek brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Fabinski brings striking and judo. The kickboxing of Meek will be a challenge for Fabinski. However, Meek will have a hard time withstanding the power of Fabinski’s striking and judo. In that case, Meek must try to keep some distance while setting up his attacks. It will prove difficult as Fabinski pressures him with every strike he possesses. My prediction: Fabinski wins via knockout in Round 1.

NICK “SERGEANT” HEIN (14-3-0, 1 NC) vs DAMIR “THE BOSNIAN BOMBER” HADZOVIC (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hein brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Hadzovic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. As highly skilled as these fighters are; Hein has better boxing and judo. Hadzovic has a great mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling to use, but getting Hein to the ground is not easy. In that case, Hein will out strike Hadzovic until he wears him down to where he can ground-and-pound him. My prediction: Hein wins via split decision.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

NASRAT HAQPARAST (8-2-0) vs MARC “BONECRUSHER” DIAKIESE (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Haqparast brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Diakiese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing and kickboxing of Haqparast are two of his greatest weapons to use and could be trouble against Diakiese. Though, Diakiese’s speed mixed with his jiu-jitsu and wrestling are great counters to his striking techniques. Mixed with his boxing he will gas Haqparast faster and bring him to the ground where he will beat him. My prediction: Diakiese wins via submission in Round 3.

DANNY “HOT CHOCOLATE” ROBERTS (15-3-0) vs DAVID “SAGAT” ZAWADA (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Roberts brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Zawada brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both possess impressive striking power, but grappling looks to be the key to victory. Zawada has jiu-jitsu to use, but he doesn’t use it much and that will be his downfall in this fight. Roberts mixes his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to wear down his opponents until they can’t go any longer. Zawada must use his boxing to try and finish Roberts before he is taken down. That doesn’t seem possible with the defense he has and the takedown accuracy of Roberts. My prediction: Roberts wins via submission in Round 1.

#9 MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (16-4-0) vs #13 STEFAN “THE SKYSCRAPER” STRUVE (32-10-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Struve brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Struve’s reach advantage and striking look like trouble for Tybura. Let’s not forget Struve’s trouble with strikers who have grappling skills and Tybura is one who fits that classification. Tybura’s jiu-jitsu mixed with ground-and-pound will be a bad mix for Struve. Unless Struve can find a knockout then he looks to be dominated until he can no longer take it. My prediction: Tybura wins via TKO in Round 3.

VITOR “LEX LUTHER” MIRANDA (13-6-0) vs ABU “GLADIATOR” AZAITAR (13-1-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Miranda brings kickboxing, savate, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Azaitar brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Based on techniques Miranda possesses far more striking power than Azaitar. They both have jiu-jitsu, but this fight will be all about striking. Miranda’s kickboxing and Muay Thai are too dangerous for Azaitar. He really doesn’t seem fit to stand against that power Miranda has to offer. My prediction: Miranda wins via knockout in Round 1.

#3 GLOVER TEIXEIRA (27-6-0) vs #9 COREY “OVERTIME” ANDERSON (10-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Teixeira brings boxing, kajukenbo, and jiu-jitsu. Anderson brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Two strikers with ground-and-pound, but Teixeira is far more aggressive. Anderson is bigger and Teixeira has struggled with larger opponents, but Anderson’s chin is not as tough. That being said Teixeira looks to pressure Anderson until finding the weak spot and putting him to sleep. My prediction: Teixeira wins via knockout in Round 2.

#8 MAURICIO “SHOGUN” RUA (24-10-0) vs ANTHONY “LIONHEART” SMITH (29-13-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Rua brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former light heavyweight champion. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have many wins, but Rua’s are more impressive with the help of his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Smith has striking and jiu-jitsu, but they don’t seem at the same level compared to Rua. Yes, Rua’s chin is not as tough as before, but Smith still doesn’t have the skills to take down Rua. My prediction: Rua wins via submission in Round 1.