UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II will air on August 10, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

VERONICA MACEDO (5-3-1) vs POLYANA “DAMA DE FERRO” VIANA (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Macedo brings karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Viana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The taekwondo of Macedo appears to give Viana trouble. That will not be the case as Viana is aggressive and has a great defense. Macedo will be taken to the ground and Viana will go all out on her until Macedo become defenseless. My prediction: Viana wins via TKO in Round 2.

ALEXEY “WOLVERINE” KUNCHENKO (20-0-0) vs GILBERT “DURINHO” BURNS (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Kunchenko brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Burns brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Burns brings great Muay Thai to challenge Kunchenko; Kunchenko’s Muay Thai is better. He is faster and more efficient, which will make all the difference. My prediction: Kunchenko wins via knockout in Round 1.

ALEX “LEKO” DA SILVA COELHO (20-2-0) vs RODRIGO “KAZULA” VARGAS (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Silva brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Vargas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded with jiu-jitsu; Silva has striking to rely on as well. Vargas brings striking of his own, but not like Silva. Silva will pressure him immediately and keep him at bay. He will do this until unloading massive amounts of strikes to where Vargas cannot defend anymore. My prediction: Silva wins via TKO in Round 2.

GERALDO “ESPARTANO” DE FREITAS (12-4-0) vs CHRIS “EL GUAPO” GUTIERREZ (13-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Freitas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gutierrez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. A pretty even fight; Gutierrez is more well-rounded. He will use his striking to pressure Freitas. Then he will bring him to the ground and out grapple him with his jiu-jitsu. Freitas will try to defend, but it will be of no use. My prediction: Gutierrez wins via unanimous decision.

#8 ROGERIO BONTORIN (15-1-0, 1 NC) vs #13 RAULIAN PAIVA (18-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Bontorin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Paiva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Bontorin is faster and paces himself better. Paiva will try to attack too quickly and will grow tired faster. Bontorin will remain steady and keep the pressure on Paiva throughout the fight. My prediction: Bontorin wins via unanimous decision.

#8 TECIA “THE TINY TORNADO” TORRES (10-4-0) vs MARINA RODRIGUEZ (11-0-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Torres brings Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Rodriguez brings more power. Her Muay Thai will give Torres trouble right away and cause Torres to take massive damage. Torres will try to defend, but only to get caught by Rodriguez’s aggression. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via TKO in Round 2.

CYRIL “BON GAMIN” GANE (3-0-0) vs RAPHAEL “BEBEZAO” PESSOA (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Gane brings striking. Pessoa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pessoa’s jiu-jitsu should give him the advantage in this fight; not against Gane’s striking power. Gane will place pressure on Pessoa quickly and keep it on him. Pessoa will grow worried and try to escape only get struck by Gane’s heavy hands. My prediction: Gane wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ENRIQUE “EL FUERTE” BARZOLA (15-4-1) vs BOBBY “THE WOLFMAN” MOFFETT (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Barzola brings kickboxing, Luta Livre, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moffett brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great grapplers; Barzola is the better striker. His kickboxing and Luta Livre will prove too much for Moffett. Moffett will try to defend, but it won’t be any good. Barzola will keep his pressure and attack on Moffett until he can no longer defend. My prediction: Barzola wins via TKO in Round 3.

RODOLFO “THE BLACK BELT HUNTER” VIEIRA (5-0-0) vs OSKAR “IMADLO” PIECHOTA (11-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Vieira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Piechota brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Vieira executes his techniques better. He will strike faster than Piechota before finding and opening to bring him to the ground. There he will out grapple Piechota and force him to quit. My prediction: Vieira wins via submission in Round 1.

#7 VOLKAN “NO TIME” OEZDEMIR (15-4-0) vs #9 ILIR “THE SLEDGEHAMMER” LATIFI (14-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Oezdemir brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Latifi brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two are heavy hitters, but Oezdemir has better cardio. Latifi will attack hard and strong right away, but will soon wear down. Oezdemir will take that opportunity to score crucial points on Latifi. He will then take full control of the fight until the very end. My prediction: Oezdemir wins via unanimous decision.

LUIZ EDUARDO GARAGORRI (12-0-0) vs HUMBERTO BANDENAY (14-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Garagorri brings striking and grappling. Bandenay brings striking and grappling. Similar style both fighters possess. Garagorri is faster and more accurate. Bandenay will be defending, but he will grow tired sooner than Garagorri, which will be his downfall. Garagorri will keep his pace and never give Bandenay a chance to regain his momentum. My prediction: Garagorri wins via unanimous decision.

#15 VICENTE “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” LUQUE (16-6-1) vs MIKE “PLATINUM” PERRY (13-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Luque brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Perry brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Perry’s boxing techniques look to be a problem for Luque. However, Luque’s Muay Thai and Luta Livre will get the best of Perry. Luque will attack Perry head-on and have him hurt early. Then he will continue his attack until Perry goes down for the count. My prediction: Luque wins via knockout in Round 1.

(C) VALENTINA “THE BULLET” SHEVCHENKO (17-3-0) vs #3 LIZ “GIRL-RILLA” CARMOUCHE (13-6-0)

This is a five-round main event for the women’s flyweight championship. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and taekwondo. She is the current champion. Carmouche brings boxing, Kenpo, and jiu-jitsu. Carmouche’s jiu-jitsu and speed look to give Shevchenko trouble. Shevchenko brings judo, which she will use to counter Carmouche’s jiu-jitsu. She will out grapple Carmouche while using ground-and-pound to weaken her. Once she falls too weak Shevchenko will put her away with her submission hold. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via submission in Round 2.