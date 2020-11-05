UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira will air on November 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

GUSTAVO LOPEZ (11-5-0) vs ANTHONY “EL TORO” BIRCHAK (15-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Lopez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Birchak brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are similar in style; Birchak is better with control and pacing. He will manage to keep Lopez close to the cage and bring him down to the ground. Lopez will try to get back to his feet, but Birchak will keep him pinned on the ground. My prediction: Birchak wins via unanimous decision.

MAX “PAIN” GRIFFIN (15-8-0) vs RAMIZ BRAHIMAJ (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Griffin brings kickboxing, Kempo, taekwondo, kung fu, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Brahimaj brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Brahimaj will look to use his jiu-jitsu to take control of the fight. Griffin will use his Muay Thai and kung fu to keep the fight standing. Brahimaj will try to find his way around Griffin’s striking, but he will only get caught. My prediction: Griffin wins via TKO in Round 2.

DARREN “THE DAMAGE” ELKINS (24-9-0) vs LUIZ EDUARDO GARAGORRI (13-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Elkins brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Garagorri brings striking and grappling. Elkins’ aggression looks to get the best of Garagorri. However, Elkins has lost a lot of his resistance to handle heavy blows. Garagorri will take advantage and go all out on Elkins. He will not hold anything back and keep the pressure on Elkins throughout the fight. My prediction: Garagorri wins via unanimous decision.

ALEXANDER “KING KONG” ROMANOV (11-0-0) vs MARCOS ROGERIO “PEZAO” DE LIMA (17-6-1)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Romanov brings striking, sumo, and, sambo. De Lima brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Romanov lacks striking, which can put him in trouble against de Lima’s boxing and kickboxing. However, Romanov will use his sambo to bring de Lima to the ground early-on. He will manage to keep him on the ground and force him to quit with little effort. My prediction: Romanov wins via submission in Round 1.

GIGA CHIKADZE (11-2-0) vs JAMEY “THE AFRO SAMURAI” SIMMONS (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Chikadze brings boxing, kickboxing, and Goju-Ryu Karate. Simmons brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Simmons is great with his jiu-jitsu; Chikadze is better with his striking. He will manage to keep the fight standing while landing clean shots on Simmons. Simmons will try to counter, but he will not be as accurate with his shots. My prediction: Chikadze wins via TKO in Round 2.

TREVIN “THE PROBLEM” GILES (12-2-0) vs BEVON LEWIS (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Giles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Lewis brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The combination of jiu-jitsu and wrestling looks to be too much for Giles to handle. Giles will use his striking to keep Lewis from using either of his grappling techniques. Lewis will eat heavy blows and try to counter, but he will not be as fast or efficient. My prediction: Giles wins via TKO in Round 3.

Main Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

#4 CLAUDIA “CLAUDINHA” GADELHA (18-4-0) vs #8 YAN “NINE” XIAONAN (12-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Gadelha brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Xiaonan brings boxing, Sanda, and jiu-jitsu. Gadelha is as tough as they come and will be throwing hands with Xiaonan. It looks as if Xiaonan will have trouble dealing with Gadelha’s power. That will not be a problem for Xiaonan as she will be able to withstand all of Gadelha’s attacks. Xiaonan will throw heavier attacks in return while keeping a steadier pace. Gadelha will try to cause great damage to Xiaonan, but Xiaonan will not be fazed at all by Gadelha’s attacks. My prediction: Xiaonan wins via unanimous decision.

#15 IAN “THE HURRICANE” HEINISCH (14-3-0) vs BRENDAN “ALL IN” ALLEN (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Heinisch brings boxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Allen brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both know enough grappling to challenge each other; Heinisch possesses more striking. He will use his Muay Thai to cause major damage to Allen early-on. Allen will try to stand and strike with Heinisch, but he will prove to be not as efficient. My prediction: Heinisch wins via knockout in Round 2.

RAONI BARCELOS (15-1-0) vs KHALID “THE WARRIOR” TAHA (13-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Barcelos brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Taha brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Barcelos is better with his grappling. He will use his judo and jiu-jitsu to take control of Taha early-on. Taha will try to keep the fight standing, but it will be no use. Barcelos will out grapple him and force him to quit. My prediction: Barcelos wins via submission in Round 2.

ANDREI “THE PIT BULL” ARLOVSKI (29-19-0, 2 NC) vs TANNER “THE BULLDOZER” BOSER (19-6-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Arlovski brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is also a former heavyweight champion. Boser brings Muay Thai, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Arlovski looks to make a statement with his knockout power. Boser will foil that statement by attacking Arlovski with aggression. Arlovski will try to find an opening. Boser will not give him an edge and put Arlovski down before he knows it. My prediction: Boser wins via knockout in Round 1.

#1 THIAGO “DE LIMA MARRETA” SANTOS (21-7-0) vs #3 GLOVER TEIXEIRA (31-7-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Santos brings Muay Thai, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Teixeira brings boxing, kajukenbo, and jiu-jitsu. Both of these fighters bring impressive striking power and look to prove who possesses greater power. Teixeira brings great aggression with his striking, but Santos will be able to withstand his attacks. Santos will attack Teixeira much harder and faster causing Teixeira to grow cautious. Teixeira will then try to throw a fury of punches, but only to get caught by Santos. My prediction: Santos wins via knockout in Round 1.