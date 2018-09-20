UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Anders Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Anders will air on September 22, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

LIVIA RENATA SOUZA (11-1-0) vs ALEX “ASTRO GIRL” CHAMBERS (5-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Souza brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Chambers brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing and karate of Chambers appears to be a big challenge for Souza. Not as big of a challenge as Souza’s jiu-jitsu. Her jiu-jitsu is more well-rounded than Chamber’s striking techniques as well as her own jiu-jitsu and wrestling. My prediction: Souza wins via unanimous decision.

#15 ELIZEU ZALESKI “CAPOEIRA” DOS SANTOS (19-5-0) vs LUIGI “BOLINHA” VENDRAMINI (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Dos Santos brings kickboxing, Capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Vendramini brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have striking and grappling, but dos Santos’ kickboxing is more dangerous. Vendramini has striking to use─it is not enough. That being said dos Santos looks to control this fight on their feet until unleashing out the finishing blow. My prediction: dos Santos wins via TKO in Round 3.

THALES LEITES (27-9-0) vs HECTOR “SHOWEATHER” LOMBARD (34-9-1, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Leites brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Lombard brings boxing, kickboxing, Savate, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The striking power of Lombard appears to be too dangerous for Leites. However, Lombard’s chin has not been so great along with his cardio. In that case, Leites’ Muay Thai will cause major damage to Lombard until he can no longer continue. My prediction: Leites wins via TKO in Round 2.

MAYRA “SHEETARA” BUENO SILVA (4-0-0) vs GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (5-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. The kickboxing Robertson brings appears too big of a challenge for Silva. On the flip side, Silva has great speed along with well-rounded jiu-jitsu. Her grappling is more accurate and aggressive than Robertson’s. Even with Robertson’s kickboxing, it still does not appear to be enough to bring down Silva. My prediction: Silva wins via submission in Round 3.

SERGIO “THE PANTHER” MORAES (13-3-1) vs BEN “KILLA B” SAUNDERS (22-9-2)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Saunders brings karate, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded, but Saunders has better ground-and-pound from his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Moraes and try to use his jiu-jitsu, but it’s not up to Saunder’s level. Not even his Muay Thai looks like it will match up to Sander’s karate and taekwondo. My prediction: Saunders wins via TKO in Round 3.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 2)

AUGUSTO SAKAI (11-1-1) VS. CHASE “THE VANILLA GORILLA” SHERMAN (11-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Sakai brings boxing. Sherman brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have knockout power; Sakai has better boxing and it more aggressive. His accuracy is also more on spot. Sherman has wrestling, but that won’t be much help as he doesn’t really execute it well. My prediction: Sakai wins via knockout in Round 1.

LUIS “KLB” HENRIQUE (10-4-0, 1 NC) vs RYAN “SUPERMAN” SPANN (14-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Henrique brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Spann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Well-rounded these two are; Spann shows better cardio. Henrique has Muay Thai to out strike Spann, but his jiu-jitsu is not as great. That is where Spann will take him apart piece by piece until the final bell. My prediction: Spann wins via unanimous decision.

#14 FRANCISCO “MASSARANDUBA” TRINALDO (22-6-0) vs #13 EVAN DUNHAM (18-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Trinaldo brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Dunham brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. From what they both posses this appears to be a grappling match. Trinaldo’s jiu-jitsu is high level, but Dunham’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations are legit. No mistake, Trinaldo can grapple; not as aggressive and well-rounded as Dunham. My prediction: Dunham wins via unanimous decision.

CHARLES “DO BRONX” OLIVEIRA (23-8-0, 1 NC) vs CHRISTOS “THE SPARTAN” GIAGOS (15-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Oliveira brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Giagos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded and have great finishing rates. The grappling Oliveira brings is high level, but the wrestling and jiu-jitsu combination Giagos brings appears too much for Oliveira. There is boxing Oliveira can use, but so does Giagos and he will use it with his ground experience. My prediction: Giagos wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

#13 RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (8-6-0) vs MARINA RODRIGUEZ (11-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The wrestling Markos possesses appears to be her true key to victory. Her accuracy is not all that great. Rodriguez on the other hand is well-rounded with her jiu-jitsu. She sets up her takedowns and wears her opponents down; exactly what she will do against Markos. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via submission in Round 2.

RENAN “THE BARON” BARAO (34-6-0, NC 1) vs ANDRE “MR. HIGHLIGHT” EWELL (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Barao brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former bantamweight champion. Ewell brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Barao’s Muay Thai is highly affective and will cause damage to Ewell. There is jiu-jitsu Ewell has that he can use to defend himself from Barao’s heavy strikes. The jiu-jitsu Barao possesses is more well-rounded and aggressive, so that won’t be much help in this fight. My prediction: Barao wins via TKO in Round 2.

#15 SAM “SMILE’N” ALVEY (33-10-0, 1 NC) vs ANTONIO ROGERIO NOGUEIRA (22-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Alvey brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Nogueira brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Nogueira possesses is one of the best. However, his ability to take punishment has decreased over the years. The boxing of Alvey might not be excellent, but it’s good enough to cause damage. More damage than Nogueira can handle. My prediction: Alvey wins via knockout in Round 2.

#14 ALEX “COWBOY” OLIVEIRA (19-4-1, 2 NC) vs CARLO “SEMENTO” PEDERSOLI JR. (11-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Oliveira brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Pedersoli Jr. brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have great striking power; Pedersoli Jr. is more aggressive and accurate. Oliveira’s Muay Thai is an effective weapon like Pedersoli’s boxing, but not as aggressive. He will try his jiu-jitsu; Pedersoli Jr. will use his as well to block every submission hold thrown his way. My prediction: Pedersoli Jr. wins via knockout in Round 3.

#12(MW) THIAGO “DE LIMA MARRETA” SANTOS (18-6-0) vs ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (10-1-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Santos brings Muay Thai, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. They both are well-rounded, but Anders has the deadlier strikes. His boxing and kickboxing are more accurate and aggressive than Santos’ Muay Thai. They both have jiu-jitsu, but won’t use it much or none at all giving Anders more of a dominant performance. My prediction: Manuwa wins via knockout in Round 1.