UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs. Okami Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs. Okami will air on September 23, 2017, in Saitama, Japan.

#6 OVINCE SAINT PREUX (20-10-0) vs. YUSHIN “THUNDER” OKAMI (32-8-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Saint Preux brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Okami brings striking and judo giving him knockout power and grappling control. Now with Okami making his long-awaited return to the octagon, we can only wonder how he will play in the new fight game against a top contender like Saint Preux. However, Saint Preux has had a rocky road since he lost to Ryan Bader back in 2014 and he just does not seem to be getting to where he was hoping to be by now so Okami could prove that he is still a tough dog with his strikes and judo for Saint Preux is not as well equipped with either of the two. But on a side note, Okami has not been in the UFC for four years and with that long of a time away from the top martial arts organization could prove to have a different effect on his body and possibly his performance especially on just a short notice to prepare for this fight. My prediction: Saint Preux wins via knockout in Round 1.

#1 CLAUDIA “CLAUDINHA” GADELHA (15-2-0) vs. #4 JESSICA “BATE ESTACE” ANDRADE (16-6-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s strawweight division. Gadelha brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Andrade brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Here is a fun fight to watch as both of these top female fighters bring both aggression and power to their fights making this matchup appear more of a bloody war ready to happen. They both are well-rounded with Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu so that makes it really tough to choose a favorite, but based on their performances in the division Gadelha looks to have a slight edge with her control ability where Andrade is more of an all-out brawler who always goes for a quick attack and with that in mind Gadelha could use her Muay and jiu-jitsu more effectively. Andrade, on the other hand, does have more power so if she could keep Gadelha as close against the cage as possible or even gain top ground control then this could end bloody for Gadelha. Though Gadelha has a farther reach so that will so a great effect in this fight making it that much harder for Andrade to gain control in this fight. My prediction: Gadelha wins via split decision.

TAKANORI “THE FIREBALL KID” GOMI (35-13-0, 1 NC) vs. DONG HYUN “THE MAESTRO” KIM (14-8-3)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gomi brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to become a former Pride Lightweight Champion. Kim brings striking and judo giving him knockout power and grappling control. Now here is a great fight with two well-rounded fighters ready to put on a show and from the striking to the grappling I see this going the distance with Kim using his striking and judo combinations to wear down Gomi to the point he will not be able to land any more strikes. Though, if Gomi uses his wrestling to his advantage he will most likely be able to out grapple Kim’s judo, but in order to do so he must fight away to try and pressure Kim to where he can set up a takedown and if he cannot gain a top ground control then this fight might not work in his favor. My prediction: Kim wins via unanimous decision.

GOKHAN “THE REBEL” SAKI (0-1-0) vs. HENRIQUE “FRANKENSTEIN” DA SILVA (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Saki brings kickboxing and Muay Thai giving him efficient knockout power. Da Silva brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control. With both fighters having striking power the outcome will probably be who hits harder and in that case, da Silva’s Muay Thai appears to be more accurate than Saki’s and his kickboxing making this fight appear to be an easy victory for da Silva. But Saki has a great kickboxing record and if he could use it efficiently in this fight then he could surprise da Silva with some deadly kicks to where he will all flat down not knowing what hit him. However, da Silva has had more experience in the sport of MMA so being able to pace himself more and pressure his opponents will probably play a big role in this fight and be the main reason this matchup was just an easy fight to take. My prediction: da Silva wins via knockout in Round 1.

TERUTO “YASHABO” ISHIHARA (9-4-2) vs. ROLANDO “DY INCREDIBLE” DY (8-5-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Ishihara brings boxing and Shooto giving him knockout power with some cardio. Dy brings boxing, kickboxing and submission techniques giving him knockout power and grappling control. With each fighter contain a great combination of striking and grappling this fight looks to be an interesting one to watch unfold. From Ishihara’s Shooto he looks to be taking this fight with the grappling and striking mix that for sure will prove to be a challenge for Dy. But Dy’s boxing and kickboxing are nothing to try and test for he will be laying heavy strikes upon Ishihara that could very well cause some damage and if he does not keep his distance to set up for a takedown and try to wear Dy down then he will have difficulty trying to take advantage of the fight. My prediction: Dy wins via knockout in Round 3.

#5 JUSSIER FORMIGA (19-5-0) vs. ULKA SASAKI (20-4-2)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Formiga brings boxing, judo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Sasaki brings shooto, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power along with grappling control and cardio. In this fight, both fighters are well-rounded with striking, but in the grappling game Sasaki’s wrestling appears to be too much for Formiga to handle for his sumo just doesn’t match up to Sasaki. Unless Formiga can somehow find a quick knockout in the first round Sasaki will most likely take this fight to the ground and just work Formiga until he can no longer go on. My prediction: Sasaki wins via submission in Round 2.