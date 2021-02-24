UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane will air on February 27, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

DUSTIN JACOBY (13-5-0) vs MAXIM “MAXIMUS” GRISHIN (31-8-2)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Jacoby brings boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Grishin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Grishin’s experience looks to be more than enough to take Jacoby out. However, Jacoby has much more techniques to use. He will be able to land more strikes with his boxing and kickboxing and cause more damage. He will then bring Grishin to the ground and dominate him with his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. My prediction: Jacoby wins via unanimous decision.

VINCE “THE ANOMALY” CACHERO (7-3-0) vs RONNIE “THE HEAT” LAWRENCE (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Cachero brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Lawrence brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Lawrence is better with pacing. He will be able to throw clean shots at Cachero while conserving his energy. Cachero will throw shots at Lawrence, but he will grow tired faster. Lawrence will keep the same pace while keeping pressure on Cachero. My prediction: Lawrence wins via unanimous decision.

WILLIAM “KNIGHTMARE” KNIGHT (9-1-0) vs ALONZO MENIFIELD (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Knight brings striking and grappling. Menifield brings Muay Thai and grappling. This fight will come down to who can strike better. Knight has power in his strikes, but not as much as Menifield does. Menifield will throw harder and cleaner strikes to cause greater damage to Knight. Knight will try to counter, but his striking abilities will not be as efficient as Menifield’s. My prediction: Menifield wins via knockout in Round 1.

#11 ALEXIS DAVIS (19-10-0) vs SABINA “COLOMBIAN QUEEN” MAZO (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Davis brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Mazo brings Muay Thai. Davis’ wrestling looks to be what she will use to take control of the fight. Mazo will be able to avoid Davis’ wrestling with the help of her Muay Thai. She will be throwing heavy hands at Davis making it difficult for Davis to set up a takedown. When Davis tries to go for a takedown, she will end up walking right into Mazo’s powerful hands. My prediction: Mazo wins via knockout in Round 1.

ALEX “COWBOY” OLIVEIRA (22-9-1, 2 NC) vs RAMAZAN KURAMAGOMEDOV (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Oliveira brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Kuramagomedov brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and sambo. Oliveira is a tough fighter and will be hard to takeout. However, Oliveira has taken a few beatings lately and will not be able to withstand most of Kuramagomedov’s attacks. Kuramagomedov will not hold anything back and attack Oliveira with full force. Oliveira will try to defend, but he won’t be able to get by Kuramagomedov’s aggression. My prediction: Kuramagomedov wins via knockout in Round 2.

ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” HERNANDEZ (12-3-0) vs THIAGO MOISES (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hernandez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moises brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great with their grappling; Hernandez is better with the help of his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Moises will be using his jiu-jitsu, but it won’t be enough. He won’t be able to match up to the grappling of Hernandez. My prediction: Hernandez wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ALEX “BRUCE LEROY” CACERES (17-12-0, 1 NC) vs KEVIN “THE HARD-HITTING HILLBILLY” CROOM (21-12-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Caceres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Croom brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about similar in techniques. Caceres looks to outstrike Croom with no problem. Croom will be able to strike with Caceres while conserving his energy. Caceres will be using most of his energy early-on which will cause him to grow weaker as the fight progresses. My prediction: Croom wins via unanimous decision.

#12 ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (12-9-0) vs ASHLEY “SPIDER MONKEY” YODER (8-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Yoder brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Yoder’s wrestling seems to be all she will need to take advantage of Hill. However, Hill will be laying down heavy hands-on Yoder. This will cause Yoder to grow cautious and unable to set up a proper takedown. Hill will not give in and continue attacking Yoder and defending against all her takedown attempts. My prediction: Hill wins via unanimous decision.

#8 PEDRO “THE YOUNG PUNISHER” MUNHOZ (18-5-0, 1 NC) vs #9 JIMMIE “EL TERROR” RIVERA (23-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Munhoz brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Rivera brings kickboxing, karate, and wrestling. Munhoz is tough and will not hold anything back against Rivera. Rivera has had some flaws in recent fights, but his wrestling is still phenomenal. He will take Munhoz down and dominate him with both grappling and ground-and-pound. Munhoz will be able to defend, but he won’t be able to withstand Rivera’s power for long. My prediction: Rivera wins via unanimous decision.

MONTANA DE LA ROSA (11-6-0) vs MAYRA “SHEETARA” BUENO SILVA (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. La Rosa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. La Rosa looks to use her wrestling to take full control of this fight early-on. However, Silva has great takedown defense and will force La Rosa to stand and strike. La Rosa is not one of the best strikers and that is where Silva will take her apart. Silva will throw heavy hands and hold nothing back while La Rosa tries to escape. My prediction: Silva wins via TKO in Round 2.

#8 NIKITA “THE MINER” KRYLOV (26-7-0) vs #11 MAGOMED ANKALAEV (14-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Krylov brings striking, karate, and sambo. Ankalaev brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Both will be fighting to out grapple each other. Krylov is good with his sambo; Ankalaev is much better. Ankalaev will be able to counter any of Krylov’s submission holds with his own. This will cause Krylov to want to get back to his feet, but Ankalaev will not make it possible. My prediction: Ankalaev wins via submission in Round 1.

#4 JAIRZINHO “BIGI BOY” ROZENSTRUIK (11-1-0) vs #7 CYRIL “BON GAMIN” GANE (7-0-0)

This is a five-round fight in the heavyweight division. Rozenstruik brings boxing and kickboxing. Gane brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Both have extreme knockout power and will test it against each other to prove who hits harder. Rozenstruik can maintain a pace and never lets anything hold him back. With this Rozenstruik looks to always be one step ahead of Gane. However, Gane never holds anything back and is not afraid to fight anyone. He will attack Rozenstruik with force. Rozenstruik will grow cautious and try to avoid Gane, but Gane will continue to charge him. My prediction: Gane wins via knockout in Round 1.