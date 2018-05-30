UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes Preview

Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs. Moraes will air on June 1, 2018, in Utica, New York.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

JARED “THE MONKEY GOD” BROOKS (13-1-0) vs JOSE “SHORTY” TORRES (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Brooks brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Torres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. With Brooks’ boxing and Muay Thai background, Torres really does not have a great shot on foot. Torres has jiu-jitsu to use; Brooks does as well. Torres will have to try to gain top ground control or this will end terribly for him. My prediction: Brooks wins via TKO in Round 2.

JOHNNY EDUARDO (28-11-0) vs NATHANIEL “THE PROSPECT” WOOD (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Eduardo brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Wood brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Based on techniques Eduardo’s boxing and Muay Thai will probably get the best of Wood. Wood must use his jiu-jitsu to try and gain the upper hand. However, Eduardo’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling will be a difficult challenge to overcome. My prediction: Eduardo wins via knockout in Round 1.

JESSICA “JAG” AGUILAR (19-6-0) vs JODIE ESQUIBEL (6-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Aguilar brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Esquibel brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Two identical fighters going at it, but Aguilar’s boxing and jiu-jitsu appear more well-rounded than Esquibel’s. Esquibel must try to pressure Aguilar and keep her close to the cage while trying to set up a takedown. It will not be easy with Aguilar’s defense and speed, which will give Esquibel a great challenge. My prediction: Aguilar wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

DESMOND “THE PREDATOR” GREEN (20-7-0) vs GLEISON TIBAU (33-13-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Green brings striking and wrestling. Tibau brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Plenty of experience between these two, but Green seems to have a better style. Tibau’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling are intense, but not like they once were. Green looks to use his striking and takedown defense to pick Tibau apart once Tibau wears down enough. My prediction: Green wins via split decision.

BELAT “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (13-2-0) vs CHANCE “BLACK EAGLE” RENCOUNTRE (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Rencountre brings boxing and grappling. Similar techniques, but Muhammad’s boxing is far superior to Rencountre striking. Even Rencountre’s grappling is not as high level as Muhammad, who is equipped with jiu-jitsu. Unless Rencountre can find an early finish he really does not appear to stand a great chance in this bout. My prediction: Muhammad wins via TKO in Round 3.

NIK “THE CARNY” LENTZ (28-8-2, 1 NC) vs DAVID TEYMUR (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Lentz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Teymur brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Lentz’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling are a great advantage in this fight. However, they are not all that great, neither is his striking compared to Teymur’s kickboxing and Muay Thai. Lentz will have to find a takedown quick in the first round in order to gain control. If he does not, Teymur will cause heavy damage with his strikes leaving Lentz in a bloodbath. My prediction: Teymur wins via unanimous decision.

#2 SIJARA “SARJ” EUBANKS (2-2-0) vs #3 LAUREN “LUCKY” MURPHY (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Eubanks brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Murphy brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style, but Murphy looks to be more aggressive. Eubanks can be aggressive but doesn’t have the same pace as Murphy. If Eubanks can try to out grapple Murphy then she might stand a chance. However, Murphy’s jiu-jitsu is nothing to joke about, which for sure will give Eubanks a real challenge. My prediction: Murphy wins via knockout in Round 2.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

#15 GIAN VILLANTE (16-9-0) vs SAM “SMILE’N” ALVEY (32-10-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Villante brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Alvey brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Very similar they are, but Villante’s boxing and kickboxing are far superior. Alvey has boxing to mix in with his jiu-jitsu and wrestling, but not as efficient as Villante’s. Alvey will have to find control early because if not Villante will be controlling him every step of the way. My prediction: Villante wins via TKO in Round 3.

JULIO ARCE (14-2-0) vs DANIEL “KID DYNAMITE” TEYMUR (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Arce brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Teymur brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Identical, but Teymur appears more skilled with his Muay Thai and wrestling. Arce could try to overpower him with his jiu-jitsu. That will not be easy as Teymur’s wrestling is more lethal. My prediction: Teymur wins via unanimous decision.

JAKE “THE JUGGERNAUT” ELLENBERGER (31-13-0) vs BEN “KILLA B” SAUNDERS (21-9-2)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Ellenberger brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Saunders brings karate, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two brawlers going at it should be fun. Both are well-equipped. However, Saunders seems to be a little more aggressive along with taking more damage. Ellenberger can, but he seems to have shown decline lately. Ellenberger must bring the fighter everyone knows him to or face a devastating punishment. My prediction: Saunders wins via knockout in Round 3.

WALT “THE BIG TICKET” HARRIS (10-7-0) vs DANIEL “DADDY LONG LEGS” SPITZ (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Harris brings boxing and kickboxing. Spitz brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Heavyweights are known for power, but power is the slightest skill to succeed. Harris has boxing and kickboxing, but almost not grappling. Spitz is armed with jiu-jitsu giving him a great advantage over Harris. From all Harris’ experience with grapplers, he will not stand much of a chance. Harris must finish the fight early in the first round before Spitz takes him down and proceeds to grapple him. My prediction: Spitz wins via submission in Round 1.

GREGOR “THE GIFT” GILLESPIE (11-0-0) vs VINC “FROM HELL” PICHEL (11-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Gillespie brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pichel brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Identical in every way, but Gillespie’s striking and wrestling are a perfect combination. Pichel has good boxing and jiu-jitsu; Gillespie’s is more well-rounded. Gillespie will take this fight to the ground a put on a dominating performance in hopes of breaking into rankings. My prediction: Gillespie wins via unanimous decision.

#4 JIMMIE “EL TERROR” RIVERA (21-1-0) vs #5 MARLON “MAGIC” MORAES (20-5-1)

This is a five-round main event in the bantamweight division. Rivera brings kickboxing, karate, and wrestling. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Moraes has great striking with his Muay Thai. Rivera, on the other hand, is faster with his kickboxing and karate giving him a massive advantage. If Moraes can somehow try to get the fight to the ground and keep top control he might have a shot. That will be difficult against Rivera’s wrestling, which is proven to be one of his most lethal weapons. My prediction: Rivera wins via unanimous decision.