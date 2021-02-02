UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Preview

UFC Vegas 18 heads back to the Apex office in Las Vegas with a flat out saltine headliner in the heavyweight division between no. 5 positioned Alistair Overeem going head to head against no. 6 positioned Alexander Volkov.

With Overeem and Volkov positioned fifth and 6th separately, a triumph here could drive either man directly in the blend for a potential title shot. In any case, nothing is ensured as the fate of the division is looking somewhat clouded. Jon Jones is standing ready for a shot at the title while two or three other forces to be reckoned with like Curtis Blaydes, are still challenging for a title shot, making to some degree a divisional jam.

Alistair Overeem (47-18, 1NC)

At age 40, time isn’t Overeem’s ally as he hopes to proceed with his self-announced “one last run” on his approach to the undisputed UFC heavyweight belt. The Dutchman will hope to proceed with his fantastic energy conflicting with Volkov, as he has won four of his last five battles and completing his last two adversaries by TKO against Walt Harris and most recently against rising competitor Augusto Sakai.

“The Demolition Man” has clarified that he needs to become UFC champion prior to resigning (by means of MMAJunkie). A previous Strikeforce heavyweight champion, Dream heavyweight champion, K-1 World Grand Prix Champion, and one of just two contenders to hold world titles in both MMA and K-1 kickboxing simultaneously. The solitary thing missing is UFC gold. It would be a boost for battle sports and the sport in general if the man was to resign as a UFC champion as it would be an ideal cherry on top of a celebrated career that goes back to 1999.

Alexander Volkov (32-8)

Battling out of Moscow, Volkov is coming into this off a noteworthy TKO win against Walt Harris. Since joining the UFC, Volkov won his initial 4 bouts including an amazing KO against previous UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, which launched him into a no.1 competitor battle against Derrick Lewis in October 2018. Shockingly, the Russian missed the mark in that session where he ruled most of the battle, just to be taken out by the “Dark Beast” in the leftover couple of moments of the battle.

Volkov ricocheted back in the wake of taking over a year off with an agreeable success against Greg Hardy just to lose again against the current no.2 positioned Blaydes in June a year ago. “Drago” returned in October and put his best self forward again with a sublime teep kick TKO against Harris. The Russian will hope to proceed with his triumphant approaches to make his case as one of the more risky men in the heavyweight division.

Full UFC Vegas 18 fight card

MAIN CARD

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen

Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau

Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Andre Ewell vs. Cody Stamann

Beneil Dariush vs. Diego Ferreira

PRELIMINARY CARD

Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson

Danilo Marques vs. Mike Rodriguez

Martin Day vs. Timur Valiev

Justin Jaynes vs. Devonte Smith

Joselyne Edwards vs. Karol Rosa

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

Denys Bondar vs. Ode Osbourne

Alistair Overeem v Alexander Volkov Betting Odds

This weekend’s fight will be shown live on BT Sport in the United Kingdom, which means there’ll be a surge of interest in the betting front with plenty of UFC fans watching on from home.

Along with numerous free bet offers and special promotions on the big fight, the bookies odds at Oddsmanager suggest that this fight could be a fairly one sided affair.

Alexander Volkov has been in good form of late and that is echoed by his price in the betting, with the Russian currently the 4/7 market leader to win the fight with most of the online sports bookmakers. On the other hand, Overeem certainly has the potential to mix it with the big boys, and is an interesting outsider at odds of around 6/4.