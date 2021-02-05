UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov will air on February 6, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

ODE “THE JAMAICAN SENSATION” OSBOURNE (8-3-0) vs JEROME “THE RENAGADE” RIVERA (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Osbourne brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rivera brings striking and jiu-jitsu. From what they both bring anything can happen in this fight. However, Osbourne shows much better-grappling skills in his fights. His jiu-jitsu will give Rivera a tough time. Rivera will try to avoid the ground, but his takedown defense won’t stop Osbourne. Once on the ground Osbourne will out grapple Rivera to where Rivera will not have a chance. My prediction: Bondar wins via submission in Round 2.

SEUNG WOO CHOI (8-3-0) vs YOUSSEF “THE MOROCCAN DEVIL” ZALAL (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Choi brings Muay Thai. Zalal brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. From his Muay Thai Choi looks like he will take this fight with ease. Zalal is tough and will be able to withstand Choi’s, Muay Thai. He will even counter with his strikes and cause Choi to grow tired faster. Zalal will maintain his pace and continue his reign of an attack on Choi until Choi can no longer continue. My prediction: Zalal wins via TKO in Round 1.

MOLLY “MEATBALL” MCCANN (10-3-0) vs LARA PROCOPIO (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. McCann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Procopio brings striking and grappling. Both are well-rounded; McCann is more aggressive. She will attack Procopio will full force and not hold anything back. Procopio will try to defend, but she won’t be able to withstand McCann’s aggression. My prediction: McCann wins via unanimous decision.

KAROL ROSA (13-3-0) vs JOSELYNE “LA PANTERA” EDWARDS (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Rosa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Edwards brings striking and grappling. Edwards will be standing toe-to-toe with Rosa to prove she can stand against Rosa’s power. Rosa will throw heavy hands and cause quick damage to Edwards. Edwards will then try to defend, but Rosa’s power will be too much for her to handle. My prediction: Rosa wins via TKO in Round 1.

DEVONTE “KING KAGE” SMITH (10-2-0) VS. JUSTIN “GUITAR HERO” JAYNES (16-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jaynes brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are equipped with jiu-jitsu; Jaynes is also equipped with wrestling. He will be able to out grapple Smith and maintain control. Smith will try to defend, but it won’t be much use. Jaynes will continue to grapple with Smith until the final bell. My prediction: Jaynes wins via unanimous decision.

TIMUR “THE LUCKY” VALIEV (16-2-0, 1 NC) vs JULIO ARCE (16-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Valiev brings Muay Thai, kickboxing, sambo, and jiu-jitsu. Arce brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Valiev is a much better grappler. He will be able to strike with Arce before finding an opening to bring him to the ground. Once he does, he will use his sambo to dominate Arce. Arce will try to use his jiu-jitsu to defend, but it will be of no use. My prediction: Valiev wins via unanimous decision.

MIKE “SLOW” RODRIGUEZ (11-5-0, 1 NC) vs DANILO MARQUES (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Rodriguez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Marques brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez will rely on his boxing to take Marques out. Marques will be able to stand and strike with Rodriguez and throw much harder strikes. Rodriguez will then try to unload strikes on Marques, but he will leave himself exposed. This will allow Marques to bring Rodriguez to the ground and control the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Marques wins via unanimous decision.

MICHAEL “THE MENACE” JOHNSON (19-16-0) vs CLAY “THE CARPENTER” GUIDA (35-20-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Johnson brings boxing and wrestling. Guida brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Johnson’s striking power will be a real challenge for Guida to get by. However, Guida has a tough chin and he will make Johnson work for a win. While Johnson tries for a knockout Guida will be coming at him with full force. He will throw a fury of strikes while Johnson tries to defend. Guida will not hold anything back and keep up the attack until Johnson can no longer continue. My prediction: Guida wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

#10 CARLOS DIEGO FERREIRA (17-2-0) vs #13 BENEIL “BENNY” DARIUSH (19-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ferreira brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Dariush brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dariush will want to keep the fight standing so he can use his Muay Thai to Take Ferreira out. Ferreira will avoid Dariush’s Muay Thai by bringing him to the ground. Dariush will try for his wrestling, but Ferreira’s jiu-jitsu will be too much. Ferreira will out grapple Dariush and prove why he is the next big star. My prediction: Ferreira wins via submission in Round 2.

#13 CODY “SPARTAN” STAMANN (19-3-1) vs ANDRE “MR. HIGHLIGHT” EWELL (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Stamann brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ewell brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both look to outstrike each other with their boxing. Stamann will not only use his boxing but his wrestling as well. He will strike with Ewell until he finds the opening, he needs. He will then bring Ewell to the ground and use both grappling and ground-and-pound to maintain control. My prediction: Stamann wins via unanimous decision.

#5 ALEXANDRE “THE CANNIBAL” PANTOJA (22-5-0) vs MANEL “PRODIGIO” KAPE (15-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Pantoja brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Kape brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have well-rounded techniques; Pantoja is better with his striking. He will use his Muay Thai to cause quick damage to Kape. Kape will try to defend and counter, but he won’t be fast enough. He will grow weak faster and fall to the point of not being able to withstand any more of Pantoja’s attacks. My prediction: Pantoja wins via TKO in round 2.

#2 CORY SANDHAGEN (13-2-0) vs #4 FRANKIE “THE ANSWER” EDGAR (24-8-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. Sandhagen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Edgar brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former lightweight champion. Edgar is a tough fighter and looks to give Sandhagen a true run for his money. Edgar will go for his wrestling in this fight, but Sandhagen will not let that happen. He will manage to keep the fight standing and force Edgar to strike with him. Edgar will throw hands, but his power will not be enough to faze Sandhagen. Sandhagen will throw harder strikes and take Edgar to a whole new level. My prediction: Sandhagen wins via TKO in Round 2.

#5 ALISTAIR “REEM” OVEREEM (47-18-0, 1 NC) vs #6 ALEXANDER “DRAGO” VOLKOV (32-8-0)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Overeem brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion. Volkov brings kickboxing, Kyokushin, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Bellator Heavyweight Champion. Both are well-equipped and former champions in different organizations. Volkov’s size and reach look like he will have an advantage over Overeem. However, Overeem has more power in his striking and will be able to cause more damage to Volkov. Volkov will then try to bring Overeem to the ground, but Overeem will keep the fight standing. Overeem will keep his striking assault at full force on Volkov while Volkov tries to defend. Volkov will be able to defend, but not for long. My prediction: Overeem wins via knockout in Round 2.