UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai will air on September 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

BRIAN “BOOM” KELLEHER (21-11-0) vs KEVIN “QUICKSAND” NATIVIDAD (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Kelleher brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Natividad brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Kelleher always has been a fighter who can take many blows. He won’t be able to take much from Natividad who will be throwing heavy hands. Kelleher will try to defend, but he won’t be able to withstand Natividad’s power for long. My prediction: Natividad wins via TKO in Round 2.

COLE “THE COLE TRAIN” SMITH (7-1-0) vs HUNTER AZURE (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Smith brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Azure brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring their own skillset; Smith appears to be better with striking. His Muay Thai will give him great power over Azure. Azure will stand with Smith, but begin to fall behind until Smith catches him off guard. My prediction: Smith wins via knockout in Round 2.

ALEXANDER “KING KONG” ROMANOV (11-0-0) vs MARCOS ROGERIO “PEZAO” DE LIMA (17-6-1)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Romanov brings striking, sumo and, sambo. De Lima brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Romanov lacks striking, which can put him in trouble against de Lima’s boxing and kickboxing. However, Romanov will use his sambo to bring de Lima to the ground early-on. He will manage to keep him on the ground and force him to quit with little effort. My prediction: Romanov wins via submission in Round 1.

#8 VIVIANE “VIVI” ARAUJO (8-2-0) vs #12 MONTANA DE LA ROSA (11-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Araujo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. La Rosa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. La Rosa looks to take advantage of this fight from her wrestling techniques. Araujo will avoid all of La Rosa’s takedowns and return heavy blows. La Rosa will then try to weaken Araujo with strikes of her own. Araujo will take them as if they are nothing. My prediction: Araujo wins via unanimous decision.

ANDRE “SERGIPANO” MUNIZ (19-4-0) vs BARTOSZ “THE BUTCHER” FABINSKI (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Muniz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Fabinski brings kickboxing and judo. Both are well-rounded; Fabinski contains more power in his striking. He will attack Muniz with full force and not back down. Muniz will try to return the favor, but he will not show the same aggression as Fabinski. My prediction: Fabinski wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

THIAGO MOISES (13-4-0) vs JALIN “THE TARANTULA” TURNER (9-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Moises brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Turner brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Turner’s wrestling seems to be all he’ll need to take control of this fight. Moises will be able to defend against his wrestling and keep the fight standing. He will force Turner to strike making all of his grappling techniques useless. My prediction: Moises wins via unanimous decision.

MICHEL “DEMOLIDOR” PEREIRA (23-11-0, 2 NC) vs ZELIM IMADAEV (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Pereira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Imadaev brings boxing. Pereira seems to have the advantage in this fight with the help of his jiu-jitsu. Imadaev will avoid Pereira’s jiu-jitsu by throwing heavy blows right away. Pereira will become defenseless and try to find a way out, but Imadaev will have him cornered. My prediction: Imadaev wins via knockout in Round 1.

#15 SIJARA “SARJ” EUBANKS (5-4-0) vs KAROL ROSA (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Eubanks brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rosa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Eubanks looks to put Rosa away with her jiu-jitsu techniques. Rosa will not let that happen as she will manage to keep the fight standing. She will then attack Eubanks with a full-on attack and not give her any edge. Eubanks will try to fight back, but she will grow tired from Rosa’s assault. My prediction: Rosa wins via unanimous decision.

OVINCE “OSP” SAINT PREUX (24-14-0) vs ALONZO MENIFELD (9-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Preux brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Menifeld brings Muay Thai and grappling. Preux’s grappling abilities look to be his main weapon to take Menifeld out. Menifeld will try to grapple with Preux, but he will not have the ability to do so. He will then try making it back to his feet, but due to his lack of grappling, he will remain on the ground. My prediction: Preux wins via submission in Round 2.

#6 ALISTAIR “REEM” OVEREEM (46-18-0, 1 NC) VS. #9 AUGUSTO SAKAI (15-1-1)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Overeem brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion. Sakai brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Sakai looks to make quick work of Overeem with his boxing abilities as Overeem’s chin is not the greatest. Overeem will avoid Sakai’s boxing power and use his Muay Thai to cause heavy damage to Sakai. Sakai will try to resist, but Overeem’s power will prove too much for Sakai to handle. My prediction: Overeem wins via TKO in Round 1.