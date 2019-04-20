UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik will air on April 20, 2019, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

MAGOMED MUSTAFAEV (14-2-0) vs RAFAEL “ATAMAN” FIZIEV (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Mustafaev brings pankration and wrestling. Fiziev brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike and grapple; Mustafaev is a better grappler. His wrestling is more elite; add in his pankration and he will become unstoppable to Fiziev. By using both Fiziev will not be able to defend as Mustafaev wears him down. My prediction: Mustafaev wins via submission in Round 2.

GADZHIMURAD ANTIGULOV (20-5-0) vs MICHAL “LORD” OLEKSIEJCZUK (13-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Antigulov brings boxing, sambo, and wrestling. Oleksiejczuk brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Two well-rounded grapplers will be going at it; Antigulov is more aggressive with his grappling. His sambo and wrestling will give him more control over Oleksiejczuk. Even with his jiu-jitsu, Oleksiejczuk won’t be able to defend much against Antigulov. Antigulov will just keep control until Oleksiejczuk leaves himself open for Antigulov to put him away. My prediction: Antigulov wins via submission in Round 3.

#10 MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (17-4-0) vs #13 SHAMIL “ABREK” ABDURAKHIMOV (19-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Abdurakhimov brings kickboxing, sanshou, and wrestling. The jiu-jitsu Tybura brings will be a big challenge for Abdurakhimov to overcome. However, Abdurakhimov is well-rounded with wrestling to overpower Tybura’s jiu-jitsu. He will defend against any takedown attempts from Tybura and in return will take Tybura to the ground. My prediction: Abdurakhimov wins via unanimous decision.

ALEXANDER “THUNDER OF THE NORTH” YAKOVLEV (23-8-1) vs ALEX “LEKO” DA SILVA COELHO (20-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Yakovlev brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Silva brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Silva has better striking from his boxing; his jiu-jitsu won’t be able to stand against Yakovlev’s wrestling. Yakovlev will also use his sambo by landing takedowns and controlling Silva from the top guard. This will place Silva in trouble as he won’t be able to use his boxing to hurt Yakovlev. My prediction: Yakovlev wins via unanimous decision.

SULTAN ALIEV (14-3-0) vs KEITA “K-TARO” NAKAMURA (34-9-2, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Aliev brings boxing, judo, sambo, and wrestling. Nakamura brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great grapplers; Aliev is better at striking. His boxing will help wear Nakamura down. He will then use his wrestling to bring him to the ground and control him from the top guard. He will continue this process until the very end. My prediction: Aliev wins via unanimous decision.

MOVSAR EVLOEV (10-0-0) vs SEUNG WOO CHOI (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Evloev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Choi brings striking and grappling. Both are relatively new to the organization, but Evloev will be making a statement. His striking will give him control and help set up a clean takedown. It will then be when he adds in some ground-and-pound to wear him down more. Once he has him in the right position he will use his jiu-jitsu to finish the job. My prediction: Evloev wins via submission in Round 1.

-Main Card (ESPN+)

KRZYSZTOF JOTKO (19-4-0) VS. ROMAN KOPYLOV (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Jotko brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kopylov brings striking and sambo. Similar style, but Kopylov is a the far better grappler. His sambo will outdo any jiu-jitsu Jotko tries to use. Kopylov will first pressure him with some strikes before bringing the fight to the ground and putting Jotko away. My prediction: Kopylov wins via submission in Round 1.

#8 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (22-15-0) vs #15 ANTONINA “LA PANTERA” SHEVCHENKO (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and judo. Both are well-rounded, but Shevchenko is had better combinations. Her Muay Thai and taekwondo are beyond Modafferi’s taekwondo alone. By using both she will pressure Modafferi right away and keep her at bay. She will continue this assault until Modafferi can no longer continue. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via TKO in Round 1.

IVAN “URAL HULK” SHTYRKOV (16-0-1) vs DEVIN “BROWN BEAR” CLARK (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Shtyrkov brings Muay Thai and sambo. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. With wrestling Clark should be able to take Shtyrkov down─that will not be the case. With his sambo background, Shtyrkov will be able to defend against Clark’s takedowns. He will keep the fight standing and use his Muay Thai to hurt Clark. This will keep the pressure on Clark until the lights go out. My prediction: Shtyrkov wins via knockout in Round 1.

SERGEY PAVLOVICH (12-1-0) vs MARCELO GOLM (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Pavlovich brings striking and wrestling. Golm brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Golm’s boxing and Muay Thai appear to give him the advantage. However, he’s not great at withstanding heavy strikes. Pavlovich throws heavy strikes and he will do just that against Golm. He will do this right away and not give Golm any chances to defend himself. Golm will try to fight him off but will find himself put to sleep. My prediction: Pavlovich wins via knockout in Round 1.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV (16-1-0) vs ARMAN TSARUKYAN (13-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Makhachev brings Muay Thai, Sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Tsarukyan brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two can grapple, but Makhachev can outstrike Tsarukyan any day. His Muay Thai will get the best of Tsarukyan as he will attack him right away. He will keep attacking until Tsarukyan goes down for the count. My prediction: Makhachev wins via knockout in Round 1.

#7 ALISTAIR “REEM” OVEREEM (44-17-0, 1 NC) vs #9 ALEXEY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLEINIK (57-11-1)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Overeem brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion. Oleinik brings sambo and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded and have plenty of experience. Overeem always packs a punch with his Muay Thai; Oleinik looks to be in trouble in the standing position. However, Oleinik can take a hit and when given an opening he wastes no time taking opponents to the ground. Overeem has great takedown defense but has been struggling with sambo specialist and wrestlers lately. Oleinik will use his sambo to take Overeem to the ground and control him until finding an opening. My prediction: Oleinik wins via submission in Round 3.