UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie will air on October 17, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

SAID NURMAGOMEDOV (13-2-0) vs MARK “MUGEN” STRIEGL (18-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Nurmagomedov brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and sambo. Striegl brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Striegl has pretty good jiu-jitsu to challenge Nurmagomedov. However, it will not be enough as Nurmagomedov’s sambo will overpower Striegl’s jiu-jitsu. Nurmagomedov will be able to control Striegl until he forces him to quit. My prediction: Nurmagomedov wins via submission in Round 2.

GADZHIMURAD ANTIGULOV (20-7-0) vs MAXIM “MAXIMUS” GRISHIN (30-8-2)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Antigulov brings boxing, sambo, and wrestling. Grishin brings striking and grappling. Both bring striking power; Antigulov brings grappling techniques as well. Grishin is not much of a grappler and that will cost him. Antigulov will use his sambo to bring Grishin to the ground and control him with ease. Grishin will try to get back to his feet, but it will be useless. My prediction: Antigulov wins via submission in Round 1.

JAMIE MULLARKEY (12-3-0) vs FARES “SMILE KILLER” ZIAM (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Mullarkey brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ziam brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring a similar style; Mullarkey shows better athleticism. He will be able to stand with Ziam and keep him pressured. He will then bring him to the ground and maintain full control. Ziam will defend, but he will grow weaker faster while Mullarkey maintains a solid pace. My prediction: Mullarkey wins via unanimous decision.

JUN YONG PARK (11-4-0) vs JOHN “THE WHITE MIKE TYSON” PHILIPS (22-10-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Park brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Philips brings boxing and judo. Both are well-rounded with plenty of experience. Park looks to take this fight with his speed and accuracy. Philips will try to show the same speed and accuracy, but won’t be able to keep up. Park will control Philips for the majority of the fight all while Philips tries to defend himself. My prediction: Park wins via unanimous decision.

CLAUDIO “HANNIBAL” SILVA (14-1-0) vs JAMES KRAUSE (27-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Krause brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Silva’s jiu-jitsu looks to be all he will need to finish Krause. However, Krause has great takedown defense and will manage to keep the fight standing. He will then use his boxing to cause critical damage to Silva. Silva will try to defend and counter, but Krause will prove too powerful. My prediction: Krause wins via unanimous decision.

#15 GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (8-4-0) vs POLIANA BOTELHO (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Botelho brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The aggression Robertson possesses seems to be too much for Botelho to handle. Botelho’s Muay Thai is efficient and while cause greater damage. Robertson will be able to withstand some of Botelho’s power, but not for long. Botelho’s attacks will weaken Robertson faster until Robertson can no longer continue. My prediction: Botelho wins via TKO in Round 2.

MATEUSZ “GAMER” GAMROT (17-0-0) vs GURAM KUTATELADZE (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gamrot brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kutateladze brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring their techniques; Gamrot seems to be more well-rounded. His grappling abilities will give him the edge as he will bring Kutateladze to the ground right away. Kutateladze will try to keep the fight standing, but he will not be able to withstand Gamrot’s wrestling. My prediction: Gamrot wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN+)

THOMAS “THOMINHAS” ALMEIDA (21-3-0) vs JONATHAN “DRAGON” MARTINEZ (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Almeida brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Martinez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Almeida is much better at striking. He will be able to cause damage to both Martinez’s head and legs. This will weaken Martinez faster and allow Almeida to go in for the kill. Once he finds his opening, he will take no chances and give Martinez no chance of retaliation. My prediction: Almeida wins via TKO in Round 2.

JIM “THE BRUTE” CRUTE (11-1-0) vs MODESTAS BUKAUSKAS (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Crute brings boxing, karate, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Bukauskas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can grapple; Crute knows more striking techniques. Bukauskas is not as great of a striker and it will cost him this fight. Crute will attack him head-on and not give any edge. Bukauskas will try to defend, but he won’t be able to stand toe-to-toe with Crute. My prediction: Crute wins via knockout in Round 2.

#1 KATLYN “BLONDE FIGHTER” CHOOKAGIAN (14-3-0) vs #2 JESSICA “BATE ESTACE” ANDRADE (20-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Chookagian brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Andrade brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former strawweight champion. Chookagian will be looking to use her wrestling to try and take control of the fight. Andrade’s power will keep Chookagian from doing so and in return, Andrade will throw heavy hands at her. Chookagian will then look to defend and find an opening, but Andrade’s power will be too much to withstand. My prediction: Andrade wins via knockout in Round 2.

#12 CYRIL “BON GAMIN” GANE (6-0-0) vs ANTE “WALKING TROUBLE” DELIJA (17-3-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Gane brings Muay Thai. Delija brings striking and grappling. Both bring their techniques; Gane’s Muay Thai will be his key to victory. He will cause major damage to Delija right away. Delija will then try to bring Gane to the ground, but he will end up eating more of Gane’s strikes. My prediction: Gane wins via knockout in Round 1.

#2 BRIAN “T-CITY” ORTEGA (14-1-0, 1 NC) vs #4 CHAN SUNG “KOREAN ZOMBIE” JUNG (16-5-0)

This is a five-round main event in the featherweight division. Ortega brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Jung brings kickboxing, judo, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Ortega possesses seems to be just what he needs to get back into the winning streak. However, Jung holds great takedown defense and will be attacking Ortega with his speed and aggression. Ortega will be able to strike with him, but Jung will not give in and will continue to throw heavy hands. This will cause Ortega to grow weak and come to the point where he’ll just try to survive rounds. My prediction: Jung wins via TKO in Round 4.