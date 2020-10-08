UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen will air on October 10, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

BRUNO “BULLDOG” SILVA (10-5-2) vs TAGIR ULANBEKOV (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ulanbekov brings striking and sambo. Both bring plenty of abilities; Ulanbekov is better with grappling. His sambo will overpower Silva’s jiu-jitsu with ease. Silva will then try to strike with Ulanbekov, but Ulanbekov will just bring him back to the ground. My prediction: Ulanbekov wins via submission in Round 1.

TRACY CORTEZ (7-1-0) vs STEPHANIE EGGER (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Cortez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Egger brings striking and judo. Both bring their grappling; Cortez seems to be better with her jiu-jitsu. She will take control of Egger and keep her on the ground. Egger will try to gain top control, but Cortez will keep her from doing so. My prediction: Cortez wins via submission in Round 2.

GIGA CHIKADZE (10-2-0) vs OMAR MORALES (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Chikadze brings boxing, kickboxing, and Goju-Ryu Karate. Morales brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Morales looks to use his jiu-jitsu to take control of Chikadze. Chikadze will manage to keep the fight standing and force Morales to strike with him. Morales will do all he can to stand with Chikadze, but Chikadze will be too fast for him. My prediction: Chikadze wins via TKO in Round 2.

ALI “THE ROYAL FIGHTER” AL-QAISI (8-4-0) vs TONY “PRIMETIME” KELLEY (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Al-Qaisi brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kelley brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Al-Qaisi is more aggressive. He will attack Kelley head-on and give no edge. Kelley will try to find some distance, but Al-Qaisi will keep pushing forward. Al-Qaisi will then bring the fight to the ground where he will dominate Kelly for the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Al-Qaisi wins via unanimous decision.

IMPA “TSHILOBO” KASANGANAY (8-0-0) vs JOAQUIN “NEW MANSA” BUCKLEY (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Kasanganay brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Buckley brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in techniques; Kasanganay possesses better grappling. He will be able to bring Buckley to the ground early-on and force Buckley to play his game. Buckley will be able to grapple with him, but only for the first half of the fight. As the fight progresses Buckley will grow tired where Kasanganay will maintain his pace. My prediction: Kasanganay wins via unanimous decision.

CHRISTOPHER DAUKAUS (9-3-0) vs RODRIGO “ZE COLMEIA” NASCIMENTO (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Daukaus brings striking and grappling. Nascimento brings striking and grappling. Both are almost similar in style; Nascimento is more well-rounded. He will be able to control Daukaus more efficiently and keep him pressured. Daukaus will try to gain control, but he will not have the momentum to do so. Nascimento will not give him any chances to make a comeback and will continue his game plan throughout the fight. My prediction: Nascimento wins via unanimous decision.

TOM BREESE (11-2-0) vs KB “THE BENGEL” BHULLAR (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Breese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Bhullar brings striking and grappling. Both are great grapplers; Breese is much better. His wrestling will overpower Bhullar. Bhullar will try to grapple with him, but he won’t be able to withstand the power of Breese. My prediction: Breese wins via submission in Round 3.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

YOUSSEF “THE MOROCCAN DEVIL” ZALAL (10-2-0) vs ILIA TOPURIA (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Zalal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Topuria brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great with grappling; Topuria is a little better. He will use his jiu-jitsu to take full control early-on in the fight. Zalal will defend, but not for long. Topuria will keep him under his control and not give Zalal any chances to get back to his feet. My prediction: Topuria wins via submission in Round 2.

TOM ASPINALL (8-2-0) vs ALAN “THE BLACK SAMOURAI” BAUDOT (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Aspinall brings striking and grappling. Baudot brings Muay Thai and judo. Both can strike; Baudot can also grapple. By using his judo, he will easily take control of the fight. He will bring Aspinall to the ground and force him to try to use his grappling techniques. Aspinall will try to defend, but he will prove no match against Baudot. My prediction: Baudot wins via submission in Round 1.

MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (12-3-0) vs DRICUS “STILLKNOCKS” DU PLESSIS (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Perez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Du Plessis brings striking and jiu-jitsu. With Perez’s Muay Thai abilities it seems like he will be taking this fight with ease. However, he lacks grappling abilities where du Plessis is well-equipped. He will use his jiu-jitsu to easily take control of the fight. Perez will try to defend himself, but he will prove no match for du Plessis’ grappling techniques. My prediction: du Plessis wins via submission in Round 2.

BEN “BIG BEN” ROTHWELL (38-12-0) vs MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (19-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Rothwell brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Rothwell is a tough guy and won’t go down easy. However, Tybura is great with his jiu-jitsu and will be able to bring Rothwell to the ground. There he will weaken Rothwell with both grappling and some ground-and-pound. Rothwell will try to get back to his feet, but he will be too weak to do so. My prediction: Tybura wins via submission in Round 3.

#14 EDSON “JUNIOR” BARBOZA (20-9-0) vs MAKWAN “MR. FINLAND” AMIRKHANI (16-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Barboza brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Amirkhani brings boxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Barboza’s kickboxing and Muay Thai look get the best of Amirkhani. Amirkhani will avoid Barboza’s strikes and bring him to the ground where Barboza is weak. He will use his wrestling to dominate Barboza. Barboza will try desperately to get up, but Amirkhani will overpower him. My prediction: Amirkhani wins via submission in Round 3.

#1 MARLON “MAGIC” MORAES (23-6-1) vs #4 CORY SANDHAGEN (12-2-0)

This is a five-round main event in the bantamweight division. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Sandhagen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Moraes’ striking power and aggression look to be all he will need to take out Sandhagen. Sandhagen has proven to be a tough challenge and will not hold anything back against Moraes. Moraes will land a few good strikes on Sandhagen, but Sandhagen will withstand them. He will then go in for an all-out attack once Moraes grows too tired to use his power. Moraes will try to defend, but Sandhagen will not give any edge against Moraes. My prediction: Sandhagen wins via TKO in Round 3.