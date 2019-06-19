UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie will air on June 22, 2019, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2)

ANDRE “MR. HIGHLIGHT” EWELL (14-5-0) vs ANDERSON “BERINJA” DOS SANTOS (20-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ewell brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Dos Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar techniques; dos Santos appears to be better with his jiu-jitsu. Ewell brings great jiu-jitsu of his own, but it doesn’t appear to be at the level of dos Santos. Dos Santos will control Ewell throughout the fight while wearing him down. He will continue this until forcing Ewell to quit. My prediction: dos Santos wins via submission in Round 3.

DERON WINN (5-0-0) vs BRUNO “BLINDADO” SILVA (19-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Winn brings striking and wrestling. Silva brings Muay Thai. The Muay Thai Silva possesses looks to be trouble for Winn. However, Silva has never faced an opponent with wrestling like Winn. Winn will take advantage of that, using his wrestling to control Silva right away. Once taking him to the ground he will use some ground-and-pound to attack Silva until he can no longer defend. My prediction: Winn wins via TKO in Round 1.

ARIANE “THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE” LIPSKI (11-4-0) vs MOLLY “MEATBALL” MCCANN (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Lipski brings striking and jiu-jitsu. McCann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. McCann is aggressive with her striking and looks to give Lipski a run for her money. Lipski’s jiu-jitsu will be able to counter McCann’s striking. McCann has jiu-jitsu of her own, but it is not at Lipski’s level. Lipski will take her to the ground and grapple with her until she forces McCann to quit. My prediction: Lipski wins via submission in Round 2.

ALLEN “PRETTY BOY” CROWDER (10-3-0, 1 NC) vs JAIRZINHO “BIGI BOY” ROZENSTRUIK (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Crowder brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rozenstruik brings boxing and grappling. Both have massive striking power and the ability to take heavy damage. Rozenstruik’s boxing is more accurate than any of Crowder’s striking abilities. Crowder’s chin will hold up for quite some time, but it soon will get the best of Rozenstruik. My prediction: Rozenstruik wins via TKO in Round 3.

MATT WIMAN (16-7-0) vs LUIS “VIOLENT BOB ROSE” PENA (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Wiman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pena brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have great jiu-jitsu; Pena’s kickboxing is better than any striking abilities Wiman possesses. He will attack Wiman’s legs to weaken his stance while defending against any takedown attempts Wiman tries on him. He will do this until landing a clean shot which will cause Wiman to not defend himself anymore. My prediction: Pena wins via TKO in Round 2.

DAN “DYNAMITE” IGE (11-2-0) vs KEVIN “THE ANGEL OF DEATH” AGUILAR (17-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Ige brings striking, judo and jiu-jitsu. Aguilar brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. The grappling Ige possesses is well-rounded and can cause trouble for Aguilar. Aguilar has jiu-jitsu to help defend against all Ige’s grappling. To top it off, Aguilar’s boxing will get the best of Ige. He will attack Ige and pressure him early on. This will leave Ige open to where Aguilar finds an opening and puts him away. My prediction: Aguilar wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ASHLEY “SPIDER MONKEY” YODER (6-4-0) vs SYURI KONDO (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Yoder brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kondo brings kickboxing, shoot boxing, karate, and wrestling. Both can strike and grapple; Yoder is more efficient with her striking abilities. She hits harder and faster, which will make all the difference in this fight. Kondo will be able to defend with her karate, but not for long. With Yoder’s power, she will soon grow tired and leave herself exposed. When that happens Yoder will finish the fight. My prediction: Yoder wins via knockout in Round 3.

KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (15-4-0) vs ALESSIO “MANZO” DI CHIRICO (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Holland brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Chirico brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar techniques; Holland is more well-rounded. He is faster and paces himself better. Both will help him gain control and keep it. Chirico will attack Holland with clean shots, but it won’t be enough. Holland will defend against many of Chirico’s attacks while landing clean shots of his own. My prediction: Holland wins via unanimous decision.

#10 ANDREA “KGB” LEE (10-2-0) vs #11 MONTANA DE LA ROSA (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Lee brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Kyokushin, judo, and jiu-jitsu. La Rosa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded and look to give each other a run for their money. La Rosa’s wrestling will pressure Lee and might cause her to lose control. Lee will be able to counter with her jiu-jitsu and judo combinations. This will help her get the fight back to their feet where she has a better chance. She will strike with La Rosa by using her Muay Thai to earn enough points to win over the judges. My prediction: Lee wins via split decision.

BRYAN “BAM BAM” BARBERENA (14-6-0) vs RANDY “RUDEBOY” BROWN (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Barberena brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Brown brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. They both are equipped with boxing and jiu-jitsu; Barberena’s wrestling will make all the difference. He will be able to take Brown down and control him for a majority of the fight. Brown will use his jiu-jitsu to defend, but it won’t do much good. My prediction: Barberena wins via unanimous decision.

#10 JOHN “HANDS OF STONE” LINEKER (31-9-0) vs #12 ROB FONT (16-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. Lineker brings boxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Font brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Lineker is aggressive and fast, but he seems to have lost some of his power. Font still has plenty of power with his Muay Thai and will use it to pressure Lineker. Lineker will use his Muay Thai as well, but he won’t be able to keep up with Font. My prediction: Font wins via unanimous decision.

#5 RENATO MOICANO (13-2-1) vs #12 CHAN SUNG “KOREAN ZOMBIE” JUNG (14-5-0)

This is a five-round main event in the featherweight division. Moicano brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Jung brings kickboxing, judo, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped with striking power and grappling control. Jung’s judo and taekwondo appear to be a downfall to Moicano. However, Moicano has a great defense and with his Muay Thai, he will give Jung a challenge. He will attack him aggressively while keeping him under pressure. There he will open Jung up and find his weak spot to put him down. My prediction: Moicano wins via knockout in Round 2.