UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson will air on March 18, 2017, in London, England.

#4 JIMI “POSTER BOY” MANUWA (16-2-0) vs. #6 COREY “OVERTIME” ANDERSON (10-2-0)

This is a five round main event in the light heavyweight division. Manuwa brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him 14 wins via knockout with some grappling control. Anderson brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. As both fighters bring their own style the outcome will come down to who uses their techniques to the fullest, which due to Manuwa’s knockout power; I strongly believe he will take this fight in the bag. Unless Anderson somehow manages to bring the fight to the ground and try to use his wrestling I really don’t see him standing much of a chance against Manuwa’s style and therefore his shot at the title will continue to be far out of reach. My prediction: Manuwa wins via knockout in Round 2.

#9 GUNNAR “GUNNI” NELSON (15-2-1) vs. ALAN “BRAHMA” JOUBAN (15-4-0)

This is a three round co-main event in the welterweight division. Nelson brings karate and jiu-jitsu giving him striking power and hardcore grappling control with 11 wins via submission. Jouban brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and cardio. Since this fight contains a striker taking on a grappler, this fight will be all about who has the better defense to keep the fight in their favor. In that case, I believe Nelson has the greater advantage as his grappling seems to be on a different level than what Jouban is used to. If Jouban can somehow keep the fight standing I really don’t see how he will stand a chance against the grappling control of Nelson. Though if Jouban can use his wrestling and jiu-jitsu to a better combination then he just might be able to stand toe to toe with Nelson and possibly wear him down to the point that Nelson tires. Nelson’s cardio isn’t one of his strengths. Jouban will have to overcome the aggression of Nelson, which is no easy task and I am not sure he will be able to with all that Nelson brings to his fights. My prediction: Nelson wins via submission in Round 3.

BRAD “ONE PUNCH” PICKETT (26-13-0) vs. MARLON “CHITO” VERA (8-3-1)

This is a three round fight in the bantamweight division. Pickett brings boxing and grappling giving him striking power and grappling control. Vera brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both of these fighters bring their own style of fighting, so the key will be based on who can use their techniques to a better use. I believe Vera is much more well-rounded with his combination of striking and jiu-jitsu that I don’t think Pickett will be able to stand up to. The only way I see Pickett taking the advantage in this fight is to somehow bring the fight to the ground and get top control, but with Vera knowing jiu-jitsu that may be difficult as well as he could place Pickett in a submission hold and end the fight in a clean fashion continuing his winning streak. My prediction: Vera wins via submission in Round 2.

ARNOLD” ALMIGHTY” ALLEN (11-1-0) vs. MAKWAN “MR. FINLAND” AMIRKHANI (13-2-0)

This is a three round fight in the featherweight division. Allen brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Amirkhani brings boxing, Muay Thai and wrestling giving him striking power and hardcore grappling. With both of these fighters containing almost identical techniques, this fight looks to be an all out war on who uses their techniques more efficiently. In that case, I see Amirkhani taking this fight with his combination of striking and wrestling that could be more than Allen can handle as he has never faced someone with that kind of ground-and-pound. Though if Allen uses his jiu-jitsu to try and outclass Amirkhani’s wrestling then he just might be able to stand toe-to-toe with him. My prediction: Amirkhani wins via submission in Round 3.