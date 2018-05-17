UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman Preview – Pub on May 16

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman will air on May 19, 2018, in Santiago, Chile.

– Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

CLAUDIO “EL NINO” PUELLES (8-2-0) vs. FELIPE SILVA (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Puelles brings Luta Livre and boxing giving him knockout power and grappling control. Silva brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two identical fighters, but Puelles’ boxing will be his key to victory. Silva has jiu-jitsu to use, however, it’s not efficient as it should be. The way this fight will turn out is just a slaughter the whole way through. My prediction: Puelles wins via unanimous decision.

HENRY “BURE” BRIONES (16-7-1) vs. FRANKIE SAENZ (12-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Briones brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Saenz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two more identical fighters going at it will be fun. However, Saenz’s wrestling looks to be more than Briones can chew. Indeed, Briones has jiu-jitsu, but so does Saenz to mix with his wrestling. My prediction: Saenz wins via split decision.

ENRIQUE “EL FUERTE” BARZOLA (14-3-1) vs. BRANDON “KILLER B” DAVIS (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Barzola brings kickboxing, Luta Livre, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Davis brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both are well-equipped with knockout power, but Davis’ Muay Thai is on point in every fight. Barzola’s kickboxing is deadly; not as deadly as the Muay Thai of Davis. My prediction: Davis wins via TKO in Round 3.

– Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 2)

GABRIEL “MOGGLY” BENITEZ (20-6-0) vs. HUMBERTO BANDENAY (14-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Benitez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Bandenay brings striking and grappling giving him knockout power with grappling control. Both fighters have their own game plan, however, Benitez is more equipped with his boxing and jiu-jitsu. Bandenay doesn’t seem to have any set bases of striking or grappling making him appear like an amateur. The way this fight appears is Benitez making Bandenay wish he was at home instead of the octagon. My prediction: Benitez wins via submission in Round 1.

POLIANA BOTELHO (6-1-0) vs. SYURI KONDO (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Botelho brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Kondo brings kickboxing, shoot boxing, karate, and wrestling giving her knockout power and grappling control. They are well-equipped in striking and grappling, but Botelho’s Muay Thai looks to be a vicious weapon. Kondo can even the score with her karate, though, that does not look to be enough. My prediction: Botelho wins via TKO in Round 1.

#7 BRANDON “THE ASSASSIN BOY” MORENO (14-4-0) vs. #12 ALEXANDRE “THE CANNIBAL” PANTOJA (18-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Moreno brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and extreme grappling control. Pantoja brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two fighters looking to work their way into the rankings. From all, they bring Pantoja’s jiu-jitsu is on another level from Moreno. Yes, Moreno has hardcore jiu-jitsu of his own, it doesn’t seem as accurate. Moreno must try to find a finish on their feet or this fight looks to be all bad news. My prediction: Pantoja wins via submission in Round 2.

ZAC CUMMINGS (21-5-0) vs. MICHEL “TRACTOR” PRAZERES (24-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Cummings brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Prazeres brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him striking power with grappling control and cardio. Cummings’ Muay Thai is a deadly weapon, but not as deadly as Prazeres’ jiu-jitsu. Of course, Cummings has jiu-jitsu of his own; not as well-rounded as Prazeres’. My prediction: Prazeres wins via unanimous decision.

– Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

VICENTE “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” LUQUE (12-6-1) VS. CHAD “THE DISCIPLE” LAPRISE (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Luque brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Laprise brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two strikers going at it is always fun. From every statistic, Luque’s kickboxing and Muay Thai combination appear to be all he needs to keep control. Laprise doesn’t have a standard striking pattern so his game plan will not be as thought-out as Luque’s. My prediction: Luque wins via knockout in Round 3.

DIEGO “PITBULL” RIVAS (7-1-0) vs. GUIDO “NINJA” CANNETTI (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Rivas brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Cannetti brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both have different techniques and from what they possess Rivas’ jiu-jitsu and wrestling seem to give him the advantage. Cannetti’s kickboxing and Muay Thai are his deadliest weapons; not as deadly Rivas’ grappling. My prediction: Rivas wins via submission in Round 2.

VERONICA MACEDO (5-1-1) vs. ANDREA “KGB” LEE (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Macedo brings karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu giving her striking power and grappling control. Lee brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Well-equipped in attack and defense they both are. However, Lee’s kickboxing and Muay Thai expose a greater threat than Macedo’s karate and taekwondo. Macedo must find a way to use her jiu-jitsu and out grapple Lee’s own in order to have a shot. This will be difficult especially when Lee has a great defense against jiu-jitsu. My prediction: Lee wins via unanimous decision.

JARED “THE KILLA GORILLA” CANNONIER (10-3-0) vs. DOMINICK “THE DEVASTATOR” REYES (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cannonier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Reyes brings boxing, kickboxing, judo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both heavy strikers as well as aggressive. However, Reyes is more well-paced from his boxing and kickboxing. Cannonier really only relies on his boxing and not much on his jiu-jitsu. Unless Cannonier actually uses his jiu-jitsu Reyes will put him through a bloodbath in just a matter of seconds. My prediction: Reyes wins via knockout in Round 1.

#9 ALEXA GRASSO (10-1-0) vs. #12 TATIANA SUAREZ (5-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s strawweight division. Grasso brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Suarez brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving her striking power and grappling control. More identical fighters going at it, but Suarez’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling seem more aggressive than Grasso’s. Grasso has boxing to use─if she can stay standing. However, Suarez has a better pressure plan that will be difficult for Grasso to overcome. My prediction: Suarez wins via unanimous decision.

#5 DEMIAN MAIA (25-8-0) vs. #7 KAMARU “NIGERIAN NIGHTMARE” USMAN (12-1-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with hardcore grappling and well-balanced cardio. Usman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two grapplers going head-to-head will be interesting to watch. But based on recent bouts Maia’s striking and defense have shown a dramatic decrease. Usman has been improving and looks to prove his dominance against a top contender like Maia. With his striking and grappling it looks to be another one-sided beating for Maia. My prediction: Usman wins via TKO in Round 4.