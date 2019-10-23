UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren will air on October 26, 2019, Kallang, Singapore.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

RAPHAEL “BEBEZAO” PESSOA (9-1-0) vs JEFF “LIGHTS OUT” HUGHES (10-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Pessoa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Hughes brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Pessoa’s speed will be the key to this fight. He will be able to dodge more of Hughes’s attacks. He will also land better takedowns and manage to keep Hughes down for long periods. My prediction: Pessoa wins via unanimous decision.

KONKLAK SUPHISARA (3-1-0) vs ALEKSANDRA “STITCH” ALBU (3-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Suphisara brings Muay Thai. Albu brings karate and judo. Suphisara looks to make quick work by using her Muay Thai. Albu will void by using her karate to defend. She will then bring Suphisara to the ground and transition to her judo. She will be able to out grapple her with ease and force her to quit before she knows it. My prediction: Albu wins via submission in Round 1.

#14 SERGEY PAVLOVICH (13-1-0) vs #13 MAURICE “CROCHET BOSS” GREENE (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Pavlovich brings striking and wrestling. Greene brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Greene’s boxing and kickboxing look to give him the advantage. However, Pavlovich can take hits and will be able to catch Greene off guard and bring him to the ground. He will then transition to his wrestling where he will be able to control Greene for the entire fight. My prediction: Pavlovich wins via unanimous decision.

ENRIQUE “EL FUERTE” BARZOLA (16-4-1) vs MOVSAR EVLOEV (11-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Barzola brings kickboxing, Luta Livre, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Evloev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Barzola looks to take this fight with his wrestling. That will not be the case as Evloev is a far better grappler. His jiu-jitsu will be too much for Barzola to handle. He will try to out grapple him, but will only get caught in counter submission holds. My prediction: Evloev wins via submission in round 1.

ALEX “THE SPARTAN” WHITE (13-5-0) vs RAFAEL “ATAMAN” FIZIEV (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. White brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Fiziev brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. They both have jiu-jitsu to use; it will be their striking techniques that will be the deciding factor. White brings good boxing, but Fiziev has better Muay Thai. He will be out striking White with ease while weakening him. White will try to land a knockout blow only to get caught by one from Fiziev. My prediction: Fiziev wins via knockout in Round 1.

RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (9-7-1) vs ASHLEY “SPIDER MONKEY” YODER (7-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Yoder brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The wrestling Yoder possesses looks to be trouble for Markos. However, Markos has greater takedown defense and wrestling will be able to keep the fight standing. She will then use her boxing to attack Yoder with full force causing her to become weak. When that happens Markos will go all out on her until Yoder can no longer defend herself. My prediction: Markos wins via TKO in Round 2

Main Card (ESPN+)

MUSLIM “KING OF KUNG FU” SALIKHOV (15-2-0) vs LAUREANO “PEPI” STAROPOLI (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Salikhov brings kickboxing, Sanda, changqun, and Shuai Jiao. Staropoli brings striking and grappling. The striking abilities of Salikhov seem to be a major threat to Staropoli. However, Staropoli can strike well enough to stand with Salikhov and even move faster. Staropoli will be able to wear Salikhov down faster while landing crucial blows to maintain control. My prediction: Staropoli wins via unanimous decision.

CYRIL “BON GAMIN” GANE (4-0-0) vs DON’TALE “KONG” MAYES (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Gane brings striking. Mayes brings kickboxing and judo. Mayes looks to take this fight by using his judo─that will not be the case. Gane brings heavy hands, which will make it impossible for Mayes to use it. Mayes will keep trying to bring Gane to the ground. He will only end up eating heavy shots until he goes down. My prediction: Gane wins via knockout in Round 1.

FRANK “THE CRANK” CAMACHO (22-7-0) vs BENEIL “BENNY” DARIUSH (16-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Camacho brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dariush brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are fantastic with their grappling techniques; Dariush ‘s Muay Thai will surpass Camacho’s boxing. Dariush will keep the pressure on Camacho and not give him an edge. This will cause Camacho to become reckless and try to catch Dariush off guard. It will result in Dariush catching Camacho off guard and ending the fight. My prediction: Dariush wins via knockout in Round 2.

MICHAEL “THE MENACE” JOHNSON (20-13-0) vs STEVIE “BRAVEHEART” RAY (22-9-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Johnson brings boxing and wrestling. Ray brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have great wrestling backgrounds; Johnson’s boxing will be the key factor in this fight. Ray doesn’t have any specific style of striking and Johnson will take advantage of that. He will keep the fight stand and strike with Ray until the lights go out. My prediction: Johnson wins via knockout in Round 2.

#10 DEMIAN MAIA (27-9-0) vs #11 BEN “FUNKY” ASKREN (19-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Askren brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great grapplers and cannot wait to test their skills against each other. Askren’s wrestling is at an elite level, but so is Maia’s jiu-jitsu. Askren will be able to grapple with Maia, but Maia will eventually gain full control. Once he does he will wear Askren down and place him in a tight sleeper hold. Askren will fight to break free, but Maia will not give him an edge to do so. My prediction: Maia wins via submission in Round 2.