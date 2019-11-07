UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar will air on November 9, 2019, in Moscow, Russia.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

GRIGOII POPOV (14-3-0) vs DAVEY “DANGEROUS” GRANT (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Popov brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Grant brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; it will be Popov’s Muay Thai that will take this fight. Grant brings good boxing, but it’s not up to the level of Popov’s Muay Thai. Popov will attack faster and harder causing Grant to grow tired faster. Grant will try to catch Popov off guard, but will only eat more strikes in the process. My prediction: Popov wins via TKO in Round 2.

JESSICA-ROSE CLARK (9-5-0, 1 NC) vs PANNIE “BANZAI” KIANZAD (11-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Kianzad brings boxing, shootfight, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. A close matchup; Kianzad possesses better power. Her boxing will be too fast for Clark. To top it off she will be able to bring her to the ground and use her wrestling. Clark will try to defend with her jiu-jitsu, but it will be of no use. My prediction: Kianzad wins via unanimous decision.

ALEXANDER “THUNDER OF THE NORTH” YAKOVLEV (24-8-1) vs ROOSEVELT “THE PREDATOR” ROBERTS (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Yakovlev brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Roberts brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Roberts looks to keep the fight standing and use his boxing to take Yakovlev out. Yakovlev will not let that happen and avoid Robert’s striking. He will then bring him to the ground and control him until he forces him to quit. My prediction: Yakovlev wins via submission in Round 2.

ABUBAKAR NURMAGOMEDOV (15-2-1) vs DAVID “SAGAT” ZAWADA (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Nurmagomedov brings sambo and wrestling. Zawada brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. The striking abilities Zawada possesses looks to give Numagomedov trouble. However, Nurmagomedov will be able to withstand his striking and bring him to the ground. There Nurmagomedov will overpower him and wear him down until he forces him to quit. My prediction: Nurmagomedov wins via submission in Round 3.

ROMAN KOPYLOV (8-0-0) vs KARL “BABY K” ROBERSON (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Kopylov brings striking and sambo. Roberson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Roberson’s kickboxing appears to be his best weapon as Kopylov is not well-equipped with striking techniques. Kopylov will be able to withstand many of Roberson’s attacks. He will then use his sambo to bring Roberson to the ground. Roberson will try using his jiu-jitsu, but it will do very little good against the sambo Kopylov possesses. My prediction: Kopylov wins via unanimous decision.

RUSTAM “TIGER” KHABILOV (23-4-0) vs SERGEY “HONDA” KHANDOZHKO (27-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Khabilov brings boxing, sambo, and wrestling. Khandozhko brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both have great striking techniques; Khabilov’s grappling will be his key to victory. Khandozhko brings great jiu-jitsu, but it will not be able to match up to Khabilov’s sambo and wrestling combinations. Khabilov will be able to bring Khandozhko to the ground and use his grappling and add in some ground-and-pound. My prediction: Khabilov wins via TKO in Round 2.

MAGOMED ANKALAEV (12-1-0) vs DALCHA “CHAMPION” LUNGIAMBULA (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Ankalaev brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Lungiambula brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both bring striking and their own grappling; Ankalaev is the one with the better combinations. He will strike cleaner and land better takedowns. Lungiambula will do the same, but not executed as well. My prediction: Ankalaev wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN+)

SHAMIL GAMZATOV (13-0-0) vs KLIDSON “RUSSIAN TERROR” ABREU (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Gamzatov brings jiu-jitsu and sambo. Abreu brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Abreu’s Muay Thai seems to be his key to taking out Gamzatov. That will not be the case when Gamzatov uses his sambo to avoid Abreu’s, Muay Thai. By bringing him to the ground Abreu will become a sitting duck and not be able to defend himself. My prediction: Gamzatov wins via unanimous decision.

RAMAZAN “GORETS” EMEEV (18-3-0) vs ANTHONY ROCCO MARTIN (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Emeev brings sambo and wrestling. Martin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both rely on their grappling; Emeev is the one who is more well-rounded with his. His sambo and wrestling will easily overpower Martin’s jiu-jitsu. Martin will try to get back to his feet but will be unable to withstand Emeev’s grappling control. My prediction: Emeev wins via submission in Round 2.

ED “SHORT FUSE” HERMAN (24-14-0, 1 NC) vs KHADIS IBRAGIMOV (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Herman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ibragimov brings striking and sambo. Similar style; Ibragimov is cleaner with his grappling. His sambo will overpower Herman’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Herman will do all he can to defend but will prove no match for a grappler like Ibragimov. My prediction: Ibragimov wins via submission in Round 2.

ZELIM IMADAEV (8-1-0) vs DANNY “HOT CHOCOLATE” ROBERTS (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Imadaev brings boxing. Roberts brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Roberts will try to take this fight by using his wrestling as Imadaev has no grappling techniques. It will turn out to be a big mistake as Imadaev will attack Roberts head-on. This will cause Roberts to grow reckless and try to bring Imadaev to the ground. He will only get caught with a nasty hit which will cause him to fall to the ground. My prediction: Imadaev wins via TKO in Round 2.

#7 ALEXANDER “DRAGO” VOLKOV (30-7-0) vs GREG “THE PRINCE OF WAR” HARDY (5-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Volkov brings kickboxing, Kyokushin and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Bellator Heavyweight Champion. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Hardy’s boxing is highly legit in the division and will be a problem for Volkov. However, Volkov will be able to keep his distance with his longer reach forcing Hardy to come closer to him. Hardy will be cautious, but end up on the ground from Volkov’s takedowns. He will try to make Volkov grow reckless, but Volkov will not make that mistake again. My prediction: Volkov wins via submission in Round 2.

#5 ZABIT MAGOMEDSHARIPOV (17-1-0) vs #11 CALVIN KATTAR (20-3-0)

This is a five-round main event in the featherweight division. Magomedsharipov brings kickboxing, kung fu, Sanda, judo, sambo, and wrestling. Kattar brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are on a rise to become the next start of the division. They both are well-equipped; Magomedsharipov proves to be the better grappler. Kattar has great jiu-jitsu and wrestling to challenge Magomedsharipov, but Magomedsharipov’s sambo and wrestling are better. He will be able to get by Katter’s takedown defense and gain top control. There Magomedsharipov will wear him down until Katter finally accepts defeat. My prediction: Magomedsharipov wins via submission in Round 2.