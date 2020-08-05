UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik will air on August 8, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

ALEX “BRUCE LEROY” CACERES (16-12-0, 1 NC) vs GIGA CHIKADZE (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Caceres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Chikadze brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Goju-Ryu Karate. Caceres looks to use his jiu-jitsu to take control of the fight early on. Chikadze will not let that happen as he will use his Muay Thai to keep Caceres cornered. Caceres will try to defend, but he will not be able to withstand Chikadze’s power. My prediction: Chikadze wins via knockout in Round 1.

IRWIN “THE BEAST” RIVERA (9-5-0) vs ALI “THE ROYAL FIGHTER” AL-QAISI (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Rivera brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Al-Qaisi brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Al-Qaisi is a great striker, but not as good of a grappler as Rivera. Rivera will bring Al-Qaisi to the ground and control him there. Al-Qaisi will be able to defend, but slowly grow tired as the fight progresses. My prediction: Rivera wins via submission in Round 2.

YOUSSEF “THE MOROCCAN DEVIL” ZALAL (9-2-0) vs PETER “SLIPPERY PETE” BARRETT (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Zalal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Barrett brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. From what each fighter brings this fight will come down to who can strike better. Barrett’s Muay Thai will give him a great advantage over Zalal’s striking. However, Zalal is a great striker and will be able to keep up with Barrett. Zalal will even be faster and more accurate with his striking, which will give him better control. My prediction: Zalal wins via TKO in Round 1.

MIRANDA “DANGER” GRANGER (7-1-0) vs NADIA “187” KASSEM (5-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division Granger brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Kassem brings boxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are almost equal in techniques; Granger is a better grappler. She will be able to take Kassem to the ground with ease. She will then turn the fight into her game. Kassem will try to defend, but Granger will be able to out grapple Kassem with no problem. My prediction: Granger wins via submission in Round 1.

GAVIN “GUV’NOR” TUCKER (11-1-0) vs JUSTIN “GUITAR HERO” JAYNES (16-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Tucker brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jaynes brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are identical in style; Jaynes is a little better with his techniques. He will be able to control Tucker through most of the fight while landing clean strikes. Tucker will try to gain control, but Jaynes will be too far ahead for him to make a comeback. My prediction: Jaynes wins via submission in Round 2.

ANDREW “EL DIRTE” SANCHEZ (11-5-0) vs WELLINGTON “FOFAO” TURMAN (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Sanchez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Turman brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Sanchez is a better grappler and looks to submit Turman early on. Turman will not let that happen as he will use his efficient takedown defense. He then will outstrike Sanchez and make him highly cautious. Sanchez will try to defend, but he will be unable to withstand Turman’s power. My prediction: Turman wins via knockout in Round 2.

NASRAT HAQPARAST (11-3-0) vs ALEX MUNOZ (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Haqparast brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Munoz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Haqparast is the better striker. His boxing and kickboxing combinations will cause great damage to Munoz. Munoz will try to bring Haqparast to the ground, but Haqparast will be able to keep the fight standing. My prediction: Haqparast wins via knockout in round 1.

TIM “THE DIRTY BIRD” MEANS (29-12-1, 1 NC) vs LAUREANO “PEPI” STAROPOLI (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Means brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Staropoli brings striking and grappling. Both are about even in style; Staropoli is more well-rounded. He will control Means more and have better pacing. Means will land a few good strikes, but Staropoli will be able to withstand them. My prediction: Staropoli wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

#14 BENEIL “BENNY” DARIUSH (18-4-1) vs SCOTT “HOT SAUCE” HOLTZMAN (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dariush brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Holtzman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Holtzman looks to use his jiu-jitsu and try to finish Dariush as early as possible. Dariush will manage to keep the fight standing and use his Muay Thai to control Holtzman. Holtzman will try to strike with Dariush, but he won’t have the power to stand against Dariush. My prediction: Dariush wins via knockout in Round 2.

#8 YANA “FOXY” KUNITSKAYA (12-5-0, 1 NC) vs JULIJA STOLIARENKO (9-3-2)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Kunitskaya brings boxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and taekwondo. She is a former Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion. Stoliarenko brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Kunitskaya Muay Thai ability is enough to put Stoliarenko on the run. However, Stoliarenko will use her jiu-jitsu to bring Kunitskaya to the ground and force her to grapple. This is where Stoliarenko will be able to take advantage of the fight and force Kunitskaya to quit. My prediction: Stoliarenko wins via submission in Round 2.

MAKI “COCONUT BOMBZ” PITOLO (13-5-0) vs DARREN “THE DENTIST” STEWART (11-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Pitolo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Stewart brings taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Stewart’s taekwondo is going to be a challenge for Pitolo to overcome. However, Pitolo holds great defense and will be able to avoid most of Stewart’s attacks. Stewart will try to corner Pitolo, but Pitolo will bring him to the ground and control him for a majority of the fight. My prediction: Pitolo wins via unanimous decision.

#11 OMARI “WOLVERINE” AKHMEDOV (20-4-1) vs CHRIS “THE ALL-AMERICAN” WEIDMAN (14-5-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Weidman brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former middleweight champion. Akhmedov brings striking, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Weidman is as well-rounded as they come, but he has seemed to have lost much of his power lately. Akhmedov will take advantage of that and use his sambo to bring Weidman to the ground. There he will turn the fight into a ground-and-pound battle were Weidman will become defenseless. My prediction: Akhmedov wins via submission in Round 2.

#4 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (23-7-0, 1 NC) vs #10 ALEXEY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLEINIK (59-13-1)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Lewis brings boxing and kickboxing. Oleinik brings sambo and jiu-jitsu. Lewis’ knockout power is unlike anything Oleinik has ever faced in his career. Oleinik looks to go down early on and the fight will be over before anyone knows it. However, Oleinik is a phenomenal grappler and will use his grappling to take control of Lewis. He will be able to keep Lewis down for most of the fight, but Lewis will get back to his feet. Once he does, he will unleash his wrath and put Oleinik away with freakish power. My prediction: Lewis wins via knockout in Round 3.