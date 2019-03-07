UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. dos Santos Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. dos Santos will air on March 9, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

MAURICE “CROCHET BOSS” GREENE (6-2-0) vs JEFF “LIGHTS OUT” HUGHES (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Greene brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Hughes brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Two heavy hitters going at it should be fun. For who has more power Hughes appears to be the guy. His striking is faster and he throws a more clean punch. Greene brings great boxing, but it’s not as well-rounded as Hughes’. He will try to attack quickly, but Hughes will be defensive and keep Greene at bay. It will then give him the opportunity to set up his combinations and put Greene away. My prediction: Hughes wins via knockout in Round 2.

ALEX “THE SPARTAN” WHITE (12-5-0) vs DAN “THE HITMAN” MORET (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. White brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Moret brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both have well-rounded jiu-jitsu; White has the better striking. His boxing is much faster than any striking abilities Moret possesses. He will be able to hold Moret under pressure while throwing clean shots. He will continue this process without having to use any ground techniques. My prediction: White wins via TKO in Round 3.

ALEX “THE GREAT WHITE” MORONO (15-5-0, 1 NC) vs ZAK “THE BARBARIAN” OTTOW (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Morono brings striking, kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Ottow brings kickboxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. A close matchup; Ottow is a little better with his grappling. To help him overpower Morono will be his wrestling. He will use his wrestling to wear down Morono enough to try and score strikes with some ground-and-pound. Morono will use great defense against him, but it still will be short of Ottow’s wrestling. My prediction: Ottow wins via split decision.

LOUIS “DA LAST SAMURAI” SMOLKA (15-5-0) vs MATT “DANGER” SCHNELL (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Smolka brings boxing, Kenpo karate, and judo. Schnell brings karate and jiu-jitsu. The striking and defense Smolka brings will be a huge challenge for Schnell to overcome. Schnell will use his karate to defend, but it will not be enough to stop Smolka’s boxing. This will wear Schnell down to where Smolka will bring him to the ground and put an end to it. My prediction: Smolka wins via submission in Round 2.

GRANT “THE PROPHET” DAWSON (12-1-0) vs JULIAN “JUICY J” EROSA (22-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Dawson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Erosa brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Dawson looks to take Erosa apart with his jiu-jitsu. However, Erosa is well-equipped with jiu-jitsu of his own. To top it off he even has judo, which he will use to control Dawson. His judo mixed with jiu-jitsu will be too much for Dawson to handle and won’t be able to survive long. My prediction: Erosa wins via submission in Round 1.

#6 MARION “THE BELIZEAN BRUISER” RENEAU (9-4-1) vs #9 YANA “FOXY” KUNITSKAYA (11-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Reneau brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Kunitskaya brings boxing, Muay Thai, and taekwondo. Both are well-rounded strikers, but Kunitskaya is more efficient. Her Muay Thai and taekwondo are a perfect combination to keep the pressure on Reneau. Reneau will try to use her jiu-jitsu; Kunitskaya will defend and throw strikes after. My prediction: Kunitskaya wins via TKO in Round 2.

ANTHONY ROCCO MARTIN (15-4-0) vs SERGIO “THE PANTHER” MORAES (14-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Martin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. They both are well-equipped with jiu-jitsu; Moraes is better with his striking. His Muay Thai will overpower any striking techniques Martin holds. Martin will then grow tired to the point he will begin to try and survive the rounds. Once this happens Moraes will go in for the kill and put Martin to sleep. My prediction: Moraes wins via knockout in Round 3.

Main Card (ESPN+)

TIM “THE BARBARIAN” BOETSCH (21-12-0) vs OMARI “WOLVERINE” AKHMEDOV (17-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Boetsch brings boxing and wrestling. Akhmedov brings striking, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Boetsch has good wrestling, but not a great chin. Akhmedov’s striking is both fast and hard. That is what he will use against Boetsch right away causing Boetsch to fall under pressure. When that happens Akhmedov will be able to hurt Boetsch and put an end to the fight. My prediction: Akhmedov wins via knockout in Round 1.

BENEIL “BENNY” DARIUSH (15-4-1) vs DREW DOBER (20-8-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dariush brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dober brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are similar in every way; Dariush is just a tad better. He will be faster and more efficient with his Muay Thai but will be pressured greatly by Dober. The fight will then go to the ground where it will be a back-and-forth control gain. A tough fight, but Dariush will be able to slip by Dober by outpacing him. My prediction: Dariush wins via split decision.

BLAGOY “BAGATA” IVANOV (16-2-0, 1 NC) VS. BEN “BIG BEN” ROTHWELL (36-10-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Ivanov brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and sambo. Rothwell brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rothwell is one tough fighter who always brings it to his opponents. However, a long layoff will probably show a great effect on his performance. Ivanov will us his boxing and sambo to control Rothwell while trying to find a finish. It will not be easy, but Ivanov has power to takedown anyone─even Rothwell. My prediction: Ivanov wins via unanimous decision.

TIM “THE DIRTY BIRD” MEANS (28-10-1, 1 NC) vs NIKO “THE HYBRID” PRICE (12-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Means brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Price brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. The striking abilities of Price are a great threat to Means. Bring in Means’ jiu-jitsu and Price will be at his mercy. That is what will make this fight as Means will bring Price to the ground. There he will control him while wearing him down. He will continue this game plan until Price is forced to quit. My prediction: Means wins via TKO in Round 3.

#13 ELIZEU ZALESKI “CAPOEIRA” DOS SANTOS (20-5-0) vs CURTIS “CURTIOUS” MILLENDER (17-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Dos Santos brings kickboxing, Capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Millender brings striking and wrestling. Dos Santos holds great jiu-jitsu to place Millender in trouble, but Millender’s wrestling is more aggressive. Millender will avoid any takedowns dos Santos tries to pull on him. He will then counter with his own and control dos Santos all throughout the fight. My prediction: Millender wins via unanimous decision.

#3 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (21-6-0, 1 NC) vs #8 JUNIOR “CIGANO” DOS SANTOS (20-5-0)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Lewis brings boxing and kickboxing. Dos Santos brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. He is a former heavyweight champion. Lewis is one bad man that always throws a knockout punch no matter how tired he may appear. However, when he is placed under pressure he does not do so well. That is where dos Santos will place him by attacking him while keeping a safe distance. By doing this Lewis will grow tired and not be able to keep up with the speed of dos Santos. He will try to end the fight with a one-punch knockout, but will not be fast enough. My prediction: dos Santos wins via knockout in Round 1.