UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira will air on March 14, 2020, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

VERONICA MACEDO (6-3-1) vs BEA “BAD NEWS BARBIE” MALECKI (1-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Macedo brings karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Malecki brings striking and grappling. From experience, Macedo looks to take this fight. Malecki is new and does not have much of anything to use. Macedo will bring her to the ground early on and force her to quit. My prediction: Macedo wins via submission in Round 1.

BRUNO “BULLDOG” SILVA (10-4-1) vs DAVID “KILL KHROUST” DVORAK (17-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Dvorak brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Dvorak is better with his executions. He will land harder strikes while avoiding most of Silva’s strikes. He will then bring Silva to the ground and out grapple him until the very end. My prediction: Dvorak wins via submission in Round 3.

MAYRA “SHEETARA” BUENO SILVA (6-0-0) vs MARYNA “IRON WOMAN” MOROZ (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Moroz brings boxing, kickboxing, and judo. Both can grapple, but Moroz comes equipped with striking as well. She will use her boxing and kickboxing to injury Silva right away. Once Silva becomes hurt Moroz will go in for the kill. My prediction: Moroz wins via knockout in Round 1.

RANI YAHYA (26-10-0, 1 NC) vs ENRIQUE “EL FUERTE” BARZOLA (16-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yahya brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Barzola brings kickboxing, Luta Livre, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The Muay Thai Yahya possesses seems to all he needs to take this fight. However, Barzola’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling will make it difficult for Yahya to use his Muay Thai. Barzola will take Yahya to the ground and control him until he locks in a submission hold. My prediction: Barzola wins via submission in Round 2.

ELIZEU ZALESKI “CAPOEIRA” DOS SANTOS (21-6-0) vs ALEXEY “WOLVERINE” KUNCHENKO (20-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Dos Santos brings kickboxing, Capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Kunchenko brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Kunchenko is better with his striking. His Muay Thai will overpower dos Santos’ kickboxing and Capoeira. He will attack dos Santos hard and not give him an edge. My prediction: Kunchenko wins via knockout in Round 1.

AMANDA RIBAS (8-1-0) vs RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (10-7-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Ribas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The wrestling Markos possesses looks to give her the advantage. However, Ribas is more aggressive and is better with her defense. She will avoid Markos’ wrestling and keep the fight standing while landing critical blows. My prediction: Ribas wins via unanimous decision.

#3 JUSSIER FORMIGA (23-6-0) vs #5 BRANDON “THE ASSASSIN BOY” MORENO (16-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Formiga brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Moreno brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Moreno brings better striking. His Muay Thai will overpower Formiga’s boxing and cause more damage. Formiga will try to take the fight to the ground, but will not get by Moreno’s Muay Thai. My prediction: Moreno wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

FRANCISCO “MASSARANDUBA” TRINALDO (24-7-0) vs JOHN “THE BULL” MAKDESSI (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Trinaldo brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Makdessi brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Shotokan Karate, Taekwondo, and grappling. Knowing jiu-jitsu, Trinaldo looks to take this fight. However, Makdessi has great takedown defense and will be unloading strikes on Trinaldo. Trinaldo will try to counter with strikes of his own, but they will not be as effective. My prediction: Makdessi wins via unanimous decision.

#10 JOHNNY WALKER (17-4-0) vs #12 NIKITA “THE MINER” KRYLOV (25-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Walker brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Krylov brings striking, karate, and sambo. Krylov’s sambo appears to be his key to victory as Walker has not faced many grapplers. However, Walker has great defense and boxing to use to keep Krylov at bay. He will attack Krylov head-on while avoiding most of Krylov’s attacks. My prediction: Walker wins via knockout in Round 1.

#7 RENATO MOICANO (13-3-1) vs DAMIR “THE BOSNIAN BOMBER” HADZOVIC (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Moicano brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Hadzovic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. By knowing wrestling Hadzovic looks to take this fight, but he will not need to use it. His boxing contains more power than Moicano’s Muay Thai. He will land heavier strikes and avoid most of Moicano’s. Moicano will try to defend, but Hadzovic’s power will be too great. My prediction: Hadzovic wins via knockout in Round 1.

#5 DEMIAN MAIA (28-9-0) vs #12 GILBERT “DURINHO” BURNS (17-3-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Burns brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Maia looks to take this fight with ease as Burns has never faced a top contender like Maia. Burns is not an easy opponent and he will prove it with his Muay Thai abilities. He will throw harder strikes while avoiding Maia’s takedowns. This will cause Maia to gas faster while Burns manages to maintain a solid pace. My prediction: Burns wins via unanimous decision.

#8 KEVIN “THE MOTOWN PHENOM” LEE (18-5-0) vs #13 CHARLES “DO BRONX” OLIVEIRA (28-8-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Lee brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Oliveira brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are tough fighters and well-rounded in every way. Oliveira has power in his strikes and intense jiu-jitsu to give Lee a run for his money. Lee will be able to withstand more of Oliveira’s grappling by using his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. By using both he will be able to out grapple Oliveira and add some ground-and-pound. My prediction: Lee wins via unanimous decision.