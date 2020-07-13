UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige will air on July 15, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

JORGE “GEORGE ST.” GONZALEZ (16-4-0) vs KENNETH “YMIR” BERGH (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Gonzalez brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Bergh brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great with their grappling; Bergh is better using it to control his opponents. He will take Gonzalez to the ground and grapple with him while using ground-and-pound. Gonzalez will be able to keep up with Bergh for the first half of the fight. He will fall behind as the fight progresses. My prediction: Bergh wins via submission in Round 3.

JACK “TANK” SHORE (12-0-0) vs AARON PHILIPS (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Shore brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Philips brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both possess their own techniques; Shore is more well-rounded. He will be able to bring Philips to the ground and keep him there. Philips will try to get back to his feet, but Shore will force him to fight on the ground. He will then use his ground-and-pound to put a real beating on Philips. My prediction: Shore wins via TKO in Round 2.

DIANA “THE WARRIOR PRINCESS” BELBITA (13-5-0) vs LIANA “MGELI” JOJUA (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Belbita brings kickboxing and judo. Jojua brings Muay Thai and judo. Both are well with judo techniques, but Jojua is better with striking. Her Muay Thai will overpower Belbita’s kickboxing and cause more damage. Belbita will try to defend, but she will become too weak to be able to. My prediction: Jojua wins via knockout in Round 1.

MODESTAS BUKAUSKAS (10-2-0) vs ANDREAS “THE SPARTAN” MICHAILIDIS (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Bukauskas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Michailidis brings striking grappling. Both are tough fighters, Bukauskas is better with control. He will take advantage of the fight in the first and maintain control both standing and on the ground. Michailidis will be able to defend, but he won’t be able to keep up with Bukauskas. My prediction: Bukauskas wins via unanimous decision.

RICARDO “CARCACINHA” RAMOS (14-2-0) vs LERONE “THE MIRACLE” MURPHY (8-0-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ramos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Murphy brings striking and grappling. Both are well-rounded but rely mostly on their striking to do all the work. Murphy is fast, but he does not have the power Ramos does. Ramos will throw heavier strikes and cause more damage. This will cause Murphy to grow tired until he can no longer continue. My prediction: Ramos wins via knockout in Round 2.

JARED “FLASH” GORDON (15-4-0) vs CHRIS FISHGOLD (18-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gordon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Fishgold brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Gordon’s wrestling looks to be all he needs to take Fishgold down in this fight. However, Fishgold has great takedown defense. Also, Gordon will have to get by Fishgold’s Muay Thai, which Fishgold will be using at full force. Gordon will then try to stand and strike with Fishgold, but he will not be able to do so. My prediction: Fishgold wins via TKO in Round 2.

JOHN “THE WHITE MIKE TYSON” PHILIPS (22-9-0, 1 NC) vs KHAMZAT “BORZ” CHIMAEV (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Philips brings boxing and judo. Chimaev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great will striking; Chimaev is the better grappler. He will use his jiu-jitsu to take control early on. Philips will try to grapple with Chimaev, but he will grow tired. He will try to bring the fight back to their feet, but Chimaev will not let that happen. My prediction: Chimaev wins via submission in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ABDUL “JUDO THUNDER” RAZAK ALHASSAN (10-1-0) vs MOUNIR “THE SNIPER” LAZZEZ (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alhassan brings judo and Muay Thai. Lazzez brings striking and grappling. Both bring their own techniques; Alhassan is more well-rounded. He will be able to bring Lazzez to the ground and take control of the fight. There he will use both grappling and ground-and-pound until Lazzez can no longer continue. My prediction: Alhassan wins via TKO in Round 2.

#15 MOLLY “MEATBALL” MCCANN (10-2-0) vs TAILA SANTOS (15-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. McCann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Santos is more aggressive. She will attack harder and not give in. McCann will try to strike with Santos, but Santos’ power will be too much for her to handle. My prediction: Santos wins via TKO in Round 2.

#9 JIMMIE “EL TERROR” RIVERA (22-4-0) vs #10 CODY “SPARTAN” STAMANN (19-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Rivera brings kickboxing, karate, and wrestling. Stamann brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are just about evenly matched in this bout; Stamann is more aggressive. He will attack Rivera harder and faster causing Rivera to become cautious. Rivera will try to counter-attack, but Stamann will be laying serious pressure on Rivera making it impossible. My prediction: Stamann wins via unanimous decision.

#12 TIM ELLIOTT (15-11-1) vs RYAN “BABY FACE” BENOIT (10-6-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the flyweight division. Elliott brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Benoit brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Elliott’s wrestling will give Benoit a run for his money. However, Elliott will not be able to keep Benoit down for long. Benoit will get back to his feet and use his Muay Thai to weaken Elliott. Elliott will try to get Benoit back to the ground, but he will not be able to do so. My prediction: Benoit wins via TKO in Round 2.

#6 CALVIN KATTAR (21-4-0) vs #10 DAN “DYNAMITE” IGE (14-2-0)

This is a five-round main event in the featherweight division. Kattar brings striking, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ige brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are as tough as they come and look to make a big statement. Ige holds a great mixture of judo and jiu-jitsu to challenge Kattar’s grappling. However, Kattar is far more aggressive and will be able to grapple with Ige thanks to his wrestling. He will gain control from his wrestling and not give Ige any chances to make a comeback. Ige will try to get back to his feet, but Kattar will not let that happen. My prediction: Kattar wins via unanimous decision.