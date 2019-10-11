UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson will air on October 12, 2019, in Tampa, Florida.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

MARLON “CHITO” VERA (14-5-1) vs ANDRE “MR. HIGHLIGHT” EWELL (15-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ewell brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Vera’s wrestling will make all the difference in this fight. He will be able to out grapple Ewell’s jiu-jitsu while keeping him under control. Vera will even add in some ground-and-pound to score more points before the final bell. My prediction: Vera wins via unanimous decision.

JJ ALDRICH (7-3-0) vs LAUREN “TIGER PRINCESS” MUELLER (5-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Aldrich brings boxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Mueller brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Mueller looks to take advantage using her wrestling─that will not be the case. Aldrich will defend heavily against her wrestling while landing vicious attacks from her boxing. This will cause Mueller to grow exhausted more and more throughout the fight while Aldrich remains energized. My prediction: Aldrich wins via unanimous decision.

MARVIN “THE ITALIAN DREAMER” VETTORI (13-4-1) vs ANDREW “EL DIRTE” SANCHEZ (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Vettori brings kickboxing, Yoseikan Budo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Sanchez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. They both can grapple, but Vettori is more efficient with striking. He will use his kickboxing to cause damage to Sanchez right away. He will keep causing damage before bringing the fight to the ground. There he will have him hurt and control him until the end. My prediction: Vettori wins via unanimous decision.

MIGUEL “CARAMEL THUNDER” BAEZA (7-0-0) vs HECTOR ALDANA (4-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Baeza brings striking. Aldana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Aldana brings should give him the advantage as Baeza brings almost no grappling techniques. Aldana will not get to use his jiu-jitsu as Baeza’s striking abilities will be too much. Baeza will be able to keep Aldana at bay while scoring heavy shots. Aldana will try to defend, but won’t be able to withstand for long. My prediction: Baeza wins via knockout in Round 1.

MAX “PAIN” GRIFFIN (15-6-0) vs ALEX “THE GREAT WHITE” MORONO (16-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Griffin brings kickboxing, Kempo, taekwondo, kung fu, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Morono brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are great strikers; Griffin is more accurate with his strikes. He will use his kung fu to defend against many of Morono’s attacks while using his Muay Thai to counter. He will continue this process until Morono becomes defenseless. My prediction: Griffin wins via TKO in Round 3.

#3 DEIVESON “DEUS DA GUERRA” FIGUEIREDO (16-1-0) vs #6 TIM ELLIOTT (15-8-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Figueiredo brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Elliott brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Both are elite grapplers; Figueiredo is the more superior striker. Elliot doesn’t rely too much on his striking and that will cost him. Figueiredo will go full force with his boxing and Muay Thai. Elliot will try to defend by bringing the fight to the ground. Figueiredo will be able to stop all of Elliot’s takedowns. My prediction: Figueiredo wins via TKO in Round 2.

RYAN “SUPERMAN” SPANN (16-5-0) vs DEVIN “BROWN BEAR” CLARK (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Spann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Spann might not have any specific striking skills, but his striking is still better than Clark’s. Clark will try to lean towards his wrestling, but he will end up eating too many shots. Spann will continue his attack until Clark goes down for good. My prediction: Spann wins via knockout in Round 3.

NIKO “THE HYBRID” PRICE (13-3-0, 1 NC) vs JAMES “THE TEXECUTIONER” VICK (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Price brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Vick brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Vick has good boxing to challenge Price, but he doesn’t have the best chin. Price will take advantage of that with a heavy attack from the beginning. Vick will grow worried and try to defend but will end up getting caught with heavy blows. My prediction: Price wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (12-4-0) vs GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (29-11-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. The toughness of Meerschaert looks to give Anders trouble. However, Anders’ striking power will prove too much for Meerschaert. His combination of boxing and kickboxing will cause major damage to Meerschaert. It will cause Meerschaert to grow weak until he can take no more. My prediction: Anders wins via knockout in Round 2.

MATT “THE STEAMROLLA” FREVOLA (7-1-1) vs LUIS “VIOLENT BOB ROSE” PENA (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Frevola brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pena brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-equipped with jiu-jitsu and wrestling; Frevola’s Muay Thai will be the key factor in this fight. Pena has kickboxing to use, but it won’t come close to the Muay Thai of Frevola. Frevola will use his Muay Thai to attack hard and keep the attack heavy until Pena goes down. My prediction: Frevola wins via knockout in Round 2.

MACKENZIE DERN (7-0-0) vs AMANDA RIBAS (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Dern brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ribas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. With Dern being out for over a year it looks like she might bring ring rust into this fight. She will prove wrong as she hits Ribas hard with her Muay Thai. Ribas will not be able to withstand such power. Once she falls to the ground Dern will put her away. My prediction: Dern wins via submission in Round 2.

BROK “CHATA TUSKA” WEAVER (14-4-0) vs THOMAS “THE YOUNG LION” GIFFORD (17-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Weaver brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gifford brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Almost similar style; Weaver’s jiu-jitsu will get the best of Gifford. Gifford will try using his boxing, but Weaver will avoid it by keeping him on the ground. There he will wear Gifford down and use some ground-and-pound while he out grapples him. My prediction: Weaver wins via unanimous decision.

CUB “KILLER” SWANSON (25-11-0) vs KRON GRACIE (5-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Swanson brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gracie brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gracie is on a mission to expose his skills and he will for sure in this fight. His jiu-jitsu will be unlike anything Swanson has ever faced. Swanson will try o use and have Swanson begging for mercy. My prediction: Gracie wins via submission in Round 1.

#5 JOANNA JEDRZEJCZYK (15-3-0) vs #7 MICHELLE “THE KARATE HOTTIE” WATERSON (17-6-0)

This is a five-round main event in the women’s flyweight division. Jedrzejczyk brings boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. She is a former strawweight champion. Waterson brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, karate, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion. Both of these women can strike; Jedrzejczyk is much faster and hits harder. Waterson has a great defense with her karate, but it won’t be fast enough. Jedrzejczyk will keep heavy attacks on Waterson from the beginning causing Waterson to grow weaker by the second. Once Waterson becomes vulnerable Jedrzejczyk will go full force and hold nothing back. My prediction: Jedrzejczyk wins via TKO in Round 2.