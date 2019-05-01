UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy will air on May 4, 2019, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

MITCH GAGNON (12-3-0) vs COLE “THE COLE TRAIN” SMITH (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Gagnon brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Smith brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. They both are great with jiu-jitsu; Smith is also great with Muay Thai. His speed and power will be all he needs to take Gagnon down. Even though he has jiu-jitsu he won’t need to use it. His Muay Thai will be too much for Gagnon to handle. My prediction: Smith wins via knockout in Round 2.

ARJAN BHULLAR (8-1-0) vs JUAN “THE KRAKEN” ADAMS (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Bhullar brings striking and wrestling. Adams brings striking and wrestling. These two are virtually identical; Bhullar is a little more well-rounded. His wrestling is more on point and his speed is better. Adams is the same, but not up to the level of Bhullar and that is why he will fall short. My prediction: Bhullar wins via unanimous decision.

KYLE “THE MONSTER” NELSON (12-2-0) vs MATT “ROBO” SAYLES (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Nelson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Sayles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar; Nelson appears to pace himself better. He will use his striking to pressure Sayles while wearing him down. He will then bring the fight to the ground and control Sayles with his jiu-jitsu leaving him almost defenseless. My prediction: Nelson wins via unanimous decision.

NORDINE TALEB (14-6-0) vs SIYAR “THE GREAT” BAHADURZADA (24-7-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Taleb brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Bahadurzada brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The Muay Thai Taleb brings looks to be a dangerous weapon for Bahadurzada to overcome. However, Bahadurzada’s wrestling is nothing to joke about and he will be using it. He will use it to control Taleb all throughout the fight until the final bell. My prediction: Bahadurzada wins via unanimous decision.

AIEMANN ZAHABI (7-1-0) vs VINCE “VANDETTA” MORALES (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Zahabi brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Morales brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing and wrestling Morales possesses will be enough to control the fight. Zahabi will try using his jiu-jitsu, but it won’t hold against Morales. Morales will attack right away and then bring him to the ground and use a mix of grappling and ground-and-pound. My prediction: Morales wins via unanimous decision.

#14 MACY CHIASSON (4-0-0) vs SARAH “CHEESECAKE” MORAS (5-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Chiasson brings striking and grappling. Moras brings striking and jiu-jitsu. similar styles; Chiasson fights more aggressively. Her striking is faster and she controls better. Moras is not as aggressive and won’t try to attack as much. Chiasson will attack right away and keep the attack until Moras can no longer continue. My prediction: Chiasson wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

MARC-ANDRE BARRIAULT (11-1-0) vs ANDREW “EL DIRTE” SANCHEZ (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Barriault brings striking and grappling. Sanchez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. A tough fight to call; the wrestling Sanchez holds will get the best of Barriault. They both are the same with their striking, but that won’t make any difference. Sanchez will bring Barriault to the ground and control him through the entire fight. My prediction: Sanchez wins via unanimous decision.

#9 WALT “THE BIG TICKET” HARRIS (11-7-0, 1 NC) vs SERGEY “POLAR BEAR” SPIVAK (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Harris brings boxing and kickboxing. Spivak brings striking and sambo. Harris’ boxing and kickboxing appear to give him the advantage. However, he really doesn’t have much grappling. Spivak is armed with sambo and that will give Harris trouble. Harris won’t be able to keep the fight standing long before Spivak brings it to the ground. There he will dominate for the entire fight. My prediction: Spivak wins via unanimous decision.

BRAD “SUPERMAN” KATONA (8-0-0) vs MERAB DVALISHVILI (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Katona brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Dvalishvili brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in every technique; Katona is more accurate with his setups. His striking will cause more damage and wear Dvalishvili down faster. He will then take him down and use his jiu-jitsu to finish him off. My prediction: Katona wins via submission in Round 2.

#10 CUB “KILLER” SWANSON (25-10-0) vs SHANE “HURRICANE” BURGOS (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Swanson brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Burgos brings boxing, kickboxing, Kyokushin, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Swanson is a tough son of a gun and looks to give Burgos a run with his boxing. However, Burgos brings great wrestling that will give Swanson trouble right away. Add in his boxing and he will create impressive ground-and-pound to harm Swanson great until he can no longer continue. My prediction: Burgos wins via TKO in Round 2.

#8 DEREK “THE LAW” BRUNSON (18-7-0) vs #13 ELIAS “THE SPARTAN” THEODOROU (16-2-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Brunson brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Theodorou brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are very similar in skills; Theodorou s a little better with striking. His kickboxing and Muay Thai will be able to pressure Brunson more. In the process, he will take heavy blows from Brunson. My prediction: Theodorou wins via split decision.

#4 AL “RAGING” IAQUINTA (14-4-1) vs #8 DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (35-11-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Iaquinta brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. Both these fighters can throw strikes and take hits; Iaquinta does it better. He can absorb strikes more efficiently while hurting his opponents. Cerrone is a tough guy, but his later years are causing his chin to get weaker. Iaquinta will take advantage and pressure Cerrone while making him come to him. He will then unload on him until the lights go out. My prediction: Iaquinta wins via knockout in Round 2.