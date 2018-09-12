UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oliynyk Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oliynyk will air on September 15, 2018, in Moscow, Russia.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

MERAB DVALISHVILI (7-3-0) vs TERRION “FLASH” WARE (17-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Dvalishvili brings striking and judo. Ware brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. They are well-equipped; Ware has more well-rounded striking. Dvalishvili really does not and that will be his downfall in this fight. He has judo to use, but it won’t match up to the jiu-jitsu of Ware. My prediction: Ware wins via TKO in Round 1.

RAMAZAN “GORETS” EMEEV (17-3-0) vs STEFAN SEKULIC (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Emeev brings sambo and wrestling. Sekulic brings striking and jiu-jitsu. With Sekulic’s striking advantage he looks to take this fight. However, his grappling is not as great as Emeev; neither is his cardio. In that case, Emeev will take the fight to the ground-and-pound Sekulic with each passing second. My prediction: Emeev wins via unanimous decision.

ADAM “BEARD” ANDIEV (9-0-0) vs JORDAN “BIG SWINGIN” JOHNSON (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Yandiev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Johnson brings striking and wrestling. Two undefeated fighters, but only one will remain undefeated. They both have striking abilities, but the grappling favors Johnson. His wrestling is more well-rounded and better executed than Yandiev’s jiu-jitsu. My prediction: Johnson wins via unanimous decision.

MAGOMED ANKALAEV (9-0-0) vs MARCIN PRACHNIO (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Ankalaev brings striking and grappling. Prachnio brings karate and jiu-jitsu. The karate of Prachnio appears to be a problem for Ankalaev. Then again, Ankalaev is more aggressive and that will put serious pressure on Prachnio. There is still jiu-jitsu he could use; that still appears to not be enough to overcome the aggression of Ankalaev. My prediction: Ankalaev wins via TKO in Round 2.

MAIRBEK “BECKAN” TAISUMOV (27-5-0) vs DESMOND “THE PREDATOR” GREEN (21-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Taisumov brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Green brings striking and wrestling. Green’s wrestling is legit and can match Taisumov’s wrestling and jiu-jitsu. Then there is the striking, which Green is not as well-rounded as Taisumov. The boxing and Muay Thai Taisumov brings is more than any striking abilities Green possesses. It appears that Taisumov will wear down Green before finally putting an end to the soon to come beating. My prediction: Taisumov wins via knockout in Round 3.

RUSTAM “TIGER” KHABILOV (22-3-0) vs KAJAN “RAGIN'” JOHNSON (23-13-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Khabilov brings boxing, sambo, and wrestling. Johnson brings boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two well-rounded fighters will be going at it. They both have striking and grappling abilities, so it’s hard to pick a favorite. However, Khabilov’s boxing appears more dangerous and possibly too much for Johnson to take. Johnson could use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling, but Khabilov’s takedown defense is too hard to overcome. My prediction: Khabilov wins via TKO in Round 2.

PETR YAN (9-1-0) vs JIN SOO SON (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yan brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Son brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have striking and grappling; Yan has great boxing and wrestling. Son can use his jiu-jitsu, but that won’t be enough. Yan’s wrestling is too great and when mixed with his striking he will create a dangerous ground-and-pound game. My prediction: Yan wins via knockout in Round 2.

C.B. “THE DOBERMAN” DOLLAWAY (17-8-0) vs KHALID MURTAZALIEV (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Dollaway brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Murtazaliev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu and wrestling Dollaway brings will be a challenge for Murtazaliev to overcome. However, Murtazaliev has a great defense and aggressive striking power. Dollaway really is not great against aggressive fighters and Murtazaliev will be unloading on him. My prediction: Murtazaliev wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

THIAGO “PITBULL” ALVES (22-11-0) vs ALEXEY “WOLVERINE” KUNCHENKO (18-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alves brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Kunchenko brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai Alves possesses appears to be a deadly weapon. However, Alves has not been so great with his chin and Kunchenko has impressive knockout power. Alves can try his jiu-jitsu, but that will probably do no good against an opponent like Kunchenko. My prediction: Kunchenko wins via knockout in Round 1.

#12 ANDREI “THE PIT BULL” ARLOVSKI (27-16-0, 1 NC) vs #14 SHAMIL “ABREK” ABDURAKHIMOV (18-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Arlovski brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is also a former heavyweight champion. Abdurakhimov brings kickboxing, sanshou, and wrestling. The striking power of Arlovski looks to put Abdurakhimov in trouble. Then again, Arlovski has not been so great lately and his knockout power and cardio seem to have vanished. Abdurakhimov’s wrestling is impressive and will be a great threat to Arlovski. Unless Arlovski finds his knockout power he looks to be demolished again. My prediction: Abdurakhimov wins via unanimous decision.

#4 JAN “PRINCE OF CIESZYN” BLACHOWICZ (22-7-0) vs NIKITA “THE MINER” KRYLOV (24-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Krylov brings striking, karate, and sambo. The striking power Blachowicz brings is dangerous and could put Krylov in trouble. However, Blachowicz’s takedown defense is not the best. Krylov’s sambo will get the best of him. Even with his Muay Thai Blachowicz will not be able to pace himself well enough to stand with Krylov. My prediction: Krylov wins via submission in Round 2.

#8 MARK “SUPER SAMOAN” HUNT (13-12-1, 1 NC) vs #11 OLEKSIY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLIYNYK (56-11-1)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Hunt brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Oliynyk brings sambo and jiu-jitsu. With the knockout power, Hunt possesses Oliynyk doesn’t appear to stand a good fighting chance. However, Hunt has never been a great grappler and against well-rounded grapplers, he always struggles. The sambo and jiu-jitsu of Oliynyk are top level and will prove difficult for Hunt. It appears Hunt has to finish this fight before Oliynyk can take it to the ground. If not it will be game over for Hunt. My prediction: Oliynyk wins via submission in Round 3.