UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Cannonier Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Cannonier will air on September 28, 2019, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

JACK “TANK” SHORE (11-0-0) vs NOHELIN HERNANDEZ (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Shore brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Hernandez brings striking and grappling. Both can strike, but Shore can grapple and that will make all the difference. Hernandez has very little grapple where Shore possesses judo and jiu-jitsu. He will use both to ring Hernandez to the ground and out grapple him with mere ease. My prediction: Shore wins via submission in Round 1.

MARC “BONECRUSHER” DIAKIESE (13-3-0) vs LANDO “GROOVY” VANNATA (10-3-2)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Diakiese brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Vannata brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Both are well-rounded grapplers; Diakiese is a better striker. His kickboxing and Muay Thai will cause trouble for Vannata right away. Vannata will try to counter, but will only eat more shots in the process. My prediction: Diakiese wins via unanimous decision.

#11 MACY CHIASSON (5-0-0) vs #12 LINA “ELBOW QUEEN” LANSBERG (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Chiasson brings Krav Maga and grappling. Lansberg brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and some wrestling. Chiasson’s striking abilities are impressive and will cause trouble for Lansberg. Lansberg holds a wrestling background, but it will not be enough to get by Chiasson’s defense. Chiasson will keep up her attack until Lansberg takes too much damage and won’t be able to continue. My prediction: Chiasson wins via TKO in Round 2.

BRANDON “KILLER B” DAVIS (10-7-0) vs GIGA CHIKADZE (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Davis brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Chikadze brings boxing. Both can strike, but Davis also can grapple. His jiu-jitsu will easily overpower Chikadze. Once bringing him to the ground Davis will be able to out grapple Chikadze and wear him down. He will do this until Chikadze exposes himself and leaves himself defenseless. My prediction: Davis wins via submission in Round 2.

SIYAR “THE GREAT” BAHADURZADA (24-7-1) vs ISMAIL “THE AUSTRIAN WONDERBOY” NAURDIEV (18-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Bahadurzada brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Naurdiev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The kickboxing of Bahadurzada looks like it will give Naurdiev trouble. However, Naurdiev holds great defense and will be able to stop many of Bahadurzada’s attacks. He will keep up his defense while throwing his attacks throughout the fight. My prediction: Naurdiev wins via unanimous decision.

ALESSIO “MANZO” DI CHIRICO (12-3-0) vs MAKHMUD “MACH” MURADOV (22-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Chirico brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Muradov brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Chirico is more well-rounded. He will execute his attacks cleaner and land swifter takedowns. Muradov will try to defend, but end up being too slow. My prediction: Chirico wins via unanimous decision.

ALEN AMEDOVSKI (8-1-0) vs JOHN “THE WHITE MIKE TYSON” PHILIPS (21-9-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Amedovski brings striking and grappling. Philips brings boxing and judo. The boxing Philips possesses looks to be too much for Amedovski to handle. Amedovski is good at taking hits and this will cause Philips to lose power. As he tries to knock him out Amedovski will counter and use his grappling to wear Philips down even more. Amedovski will then out grapple and use some ground-and-pound to score more crucial points. My prediction: Amedovski wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN+)

NICOLAS DALBY (17-3-1, 1 NC) vs ALEX “COWBOY” OLIVEIRA (19-7-1, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Dalby brings kickboxing, Ashihara Karate, and jiu-jitsu. Oliveira brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Oliveira possesses could give Dalby a run for his money. However, Dalby has a great defense and will counter with his kickboxing and Ashihara Karate. This will cause Oliveira to grow exhausted and give Dalby the perfect opportunity to put Oliveira down. My prediction: Dalby wins via knockout in Round 3.

MICHAL “LORD” OLEKSIEJCZUK (14-2-0, 1 NC) vs OVINCE “OSP” SAINT PREUX (23-13-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Oleksiejczuk brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Preux brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. With both being great grapplers this fight will come down to who can out grapple who. Preux is a pro with the Von Flue Choke, but Oleksiejczuk is much better is the grappling game. He will be able to take Preux down right away and wear him down while keeping him down. Once Preux becomes vulnerable Oleksiejczuk will place him in a submission hold and force him to quit. My prediction: Oleksiejczuk wins via submission in Round 3.

ION “THE HULK” CUTELABA (14-4-0, 1 NC) vs KHALIL “THE WAR HORSE” ROUNTREE JR. (8-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cutelaba brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Rountree brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two can strike and grapple, no problem. Rountree is much better with executing his skills. He will be able to attack faster with his strikes and set up clean takedowns. Cutelaba will try using his sambo, but he will not be fast enough to execute it. My prediction: Rountree wins via TKO in Round 3.

#13 GUNNAR “GUNNI” NELSON (17-4-1) vs GILBERT “DURINHO” BURNS (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Nelson brings Goju-Ryu Karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Burns brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Burns holds great Muay Thai and that can cause damage to Nelson. However, Nelson always fights calmly and will be able to dodge many of Burn’s attacks. Nelson will then use his wrestling to take Burns down. Once on the ground he will transition to his jiu-jitsu and force him to quit. My prediction: Nelson wins via submission in Round 2.

MARK “THE OLYMPIAN” MADSEN (8-0-0) vs DANILO “CATERPILLAR” BELLUARDO (12-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Madsen brings striking and wrestling. Belluardo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Madsen’s wrestling will overpower Belluardo’s jiu-jitsu. He will be able to defend against all of Belluardo’s takedowns and counter with his own. He will then gain full control and keep Belluardo under his belt until; the final bell. My prediction: Madsen wins via unanimous decision.

#5 JACK “THE JOKER” HERMANSSON (20-4-0) vs #9 JARED “THE KILLA GORILLA” CANNONIER (12-4-0)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Hermansson brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Cannonier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are tough, but Hermansson is more aggressive. His striking power will cause pain to Cannonier early on causing Cannonier to grow tired fast. Cannonier will manage to land a few heavy shots of his own, but they won’t be enough to takeout Hermansson. Hermansson will soon expose Cannonier’s weakness and once he does he will go in for the kill. My prediction: Hermansson wins via knockout in Round 2.