UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva will air on October 31, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

MILES “CHAPO” JOHNS (10-1-0) vs KEVIN “QUICKSAND” NATIVIDAD (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Johns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Natividad brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded, Natividad is better with grappling. He will use his combinations of judo and jiu-jitsu to take control of the fight. Johns will be able to grapple with him, but he will become weaker faster. My prediction: Natividad wins via submission in Round 3.

CORTNEY “CAST IRON” CASEY (9-8-0) vs PRISCILA “PEDRITA” CACHOEIRA (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Casey brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Cachoeira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have good grappling; Casey possesses better striking. Her boxing will help her cause major damage to Cachoeira early-on. Cachoeira will try to strike with Casey, but she will not have the power or accuracy to do so. My prediction: Casey wins via unanimous decision.

DUSTIN JACOBY (12-5-0) vs JUSTIN “EL BLANCO” LEDET (9-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Jacoby brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Ledet brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Jacoby is better with his striking. His Muay Thai will prove too powerful against Ledet’s boxing. Ledet will try striking with him, but he will not be able to match up to Jacoby. My prediction: Jacoby wins via knockout in Round 2.

COLE WILLIAMS (11-2-0) vs JASON “THE VANILLA GORILLA” WITT (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Williams brings striking and grappling. Witt brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in style; Witt shows better grappling. He will use his jiu-jitsu to take full control of the fight. Williams will try to grapple with him, but he won’t be able to do so. Witt will manage to keep Williams on the ground for most of the fight until the final bell. My prediction: Witt wins via split decision.

SEAN “TARZAN” STRICKLAND (20-3-0) vs JACK “THE HAMMER” MARSHMAN (23-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Strickland brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Marshman brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have good boxing, but this fight will come down to who can grapple better. Marshman has great jiu-jitsu, but he won’t be able to withstand the jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations of Strickland. Strickland will overpower Marshman with ease and control him throughout the fight. My prediction: Strickland wins via unanimous decision.

ADRIAN YANEZ (11-3-0) vs VICTOR “VICIOUS” RODRIGUEZ (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yanez brings striking and grappling. Rodriguez brings striking and grappling. Both appear to be similar in style; Rodriguez is better with striking. He will be using more power with his strikes t and wearing down Yanez faster. Yanez will try to defend, but Rodriguez will not give him any chances to do so. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via TKO in Round 3.

CHRIS “GRITZ” GRUETZEMACHER (14-3-0) vs #13 ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” HERNANDEZ (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gruetzemacher brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Hernandez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are skilled grapplers; Gruetzemacher is a better striker. His Muay Thai will overpower all of Hernandez’s striking abilities. He will throw harder strikes and be much faster. Hernandez will try to keep up with him, but he will not withstand Gruetzemacher’s power. My prediction: Gruetzemacher wins via knockout in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

BOBBY “KING” GREEN (27-10-1) vs THIAGO MOISES (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Green brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moises brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have many techniques; Green’s boxing will get the best of Moises. He will throw harder and faster while Moises tries to avoid and defend. Moises will not be fast enough and end up getting cornered. Green will then go all out on Moises until Moises can no longer continue. My prediction: Green wins via TKO in Round 2.

MAURICE “CROCHET BOSS” GREENE (9-4-0) vs GREG “THE PRINCE OF WAR” HARDY (6-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Greene brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Greene will try to bring Hardy to the ground where he can use his jiu-jitsu. Hardy will avoid the ground by using his boxing to cause major damage to Greene. Greene will try to fight off Hardy, but he won’t be able to withstand Hardy’s knockout power. My prediction: Hardy wins via knockout in Round 1.

KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (19-5-0) vs MAKHMUD “MACH” MURADOV (24-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Holland brings kickboxing, Kung Fu, and jiu-jitsu. Muradov brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded and look to prove why they are one of the best in the world. Holland’s striking looks to be his key to victory; Muradov is better with his grappling. He will be able to counter Holland’s submission holds and use ground-and-pound to weaken Holland further. My prediction: Muradov wins via unanimous decision.

#15 BRYCE “THUG NASTY” MITCHELL (13-0-0) vs ANDRE “TOUCHY” FILI (21-7-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Mitchell brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Fili brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Fili is a tough guy and looks to be a challenge for Mitchell. Mitchell will have difficulties at first, but he will be able to wear Fili down with his grappling. Fili is not as good of a grappler and Mitchell will take advantage of that. He will manage to keep Fili on the ground to gain critical points. My prediction: Mitchell wins via unanimous decision.

#10 URIAH “PRIME TIME” HALL (15-9-0) vs #15 ANDERSON “THE SPIDER” SILVA (34-10-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Hall brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Silva brings boxing, taekwondo, Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former middleweight champion. Hall holds impressive power and athletic ability, but he will not withstand the power of Silva. Silva will throw crazy attacks at Hall making Hall highly cautious. Hall will try to find an opening, only to eat a good blow sending him to the ground. My prediction: Silva wins via knockout in Round 1.