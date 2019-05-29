UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith will air on June 1, 2019, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2)

ROSTEM AKMAN (6-0-0) vs SERGEY “HONDA” KHANDOZHKO (26-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Akman brings striking and grappling. Khandozhko brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Well-equipped with grappling, both are; Khandozhko is the better striker. His Muay Thai will get the best of Akman right away. He will attack him from the beginning and keep attacking until putting Akman away. My prediction: Khandozhko wins via knockout in Round 1.

JOEL “EL FENOMENO” ALVAREZ (15-2-0) vs DANILO “CATERPILLAR” BELLUARDO (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Alvarez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Belluardo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both have great jiu-jitsu; Belluardo can strike better and take hits better. Alvarez will withstand his attacks early on, but soon begin to feel the effects. Belluardo will keep attacking until Alvarez can no longer defend himself. My prediction: Belluardo wins via TKO in Round 2.

DARKO STOSIC (13-1-0) vs DEVIN “BROWN BEAR” CLARK (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Stosic brings striking and judo. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. The boxing and kickboxing Clark possesses appears to be trouble for Stosic. However, Stosic has a great defense as well as takedown accuracy. He will be able to avoid many of Clark’s strikes until bringing him to the ground. There he will out grapple him and force him to quit with a tight squeeze. My prediction: Stosic wins via submission in Round 3.

BEA “BAD NEWS BARBIE” MALECKI (1-0-0) vs DUDA “COWBOYZINHA” SANTANA (3-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s featherweight division. Malecki brings striking and grappling. Santana brings striking and grappling. Not much both these two bring, but based on experience Santana appears to take this fight. Her striking is better and so is her grappling. She will control the fight from the beginning and keep Malecki at bay. This process will repeat throughout the fight up until the end. My prediction: Santana wins via unanimous decision.

NICK “SERGEANT” HEIN (14-4-0, 1 NC) vs FRANK “THE CRANK” CAMACHO (21-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hein brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Camacho brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The wrestling Camacho possesses is a legit threat to Hein. However, Hein has great takedown defense and striking to keep Camacho at bay. He will attack Camacho with heavy shots causing Camacho to become hurt. This will give Hein the perfect opportunity to take advantage and attack Camacho until he can no longer go on. My prediction: Hein wins via TKO in Round 1.

STEVIE “BRAVEHEART” RAY (22-8-0) vs LEONARDO “LAMPARAO” SANTOS (16-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ray brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Santos brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have plenty of experience and great techniques; Santos is more well-rounded. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling are far more aggressive and that will make all the difference. He will use both to control the fight while wearing Ray down. My prediction: Santos wins via submission in Round 2.

#12 TONYA “TRIPLE THREAT” EVINGER (19-7-0, 1 NC) vs #13 LINA “ELBOW QUEEN” LANSBERG (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Evinger brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Lansberg brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and some wrestling. Evinger appears to be able to take this fight with ease from her jiu-jitsu and wrestling. However, Lansberg is a tough fighter and has great striking to cause harm to Evinger. She will do just that as Evinger tries to bring her to the ground. Lansberg will defend and core some heavy elbows in the process. Evinger will be able to withstand the strikes, but not for long as Lansberg will be throwing heavy strikes. My prediction: Lansberg wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

DANIEL “KID DYNAMITE” TEYMUR (6-3-0) vs SUNG “KOREAN FALCON” BIN JO (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Teymur brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Bin Jo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The wrestling Teymur possesses looks to be a major challenge for Bin Jo. However, Teymur’s wrestling is not as elite as Bin Jo’s jiu-jitsu. he will overpower Teymur’s wrestling and control him throughout the fight. My prediction: Bin Jo wins via unanimous decision.

DAMIR “THE BOSNIAN BOMBER” HADZOVIC (13-4-0) vs CHRISTOS “THE SPARTAN” GIAGOS (16-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hadzovic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Giagos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are just about identical in style; Hadzovic is a little more experienced. He will be able to use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling more effectively while adding in some ground-and-pound. My prediction: Hadzovic wins via unanimous decision.

MAKWAN “MR. FINLAND” AMIRKHANI (14-3-0) vs CHRIS FISHGOLD (18-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Amirkhani brings boxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Fishgold brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike and grapple, but Amirkhani is far better with his striking. His boxing and Muay Thai will cause Fishgold trouble right away. He will land heavy strikes upon him and cause him to panic. There Amirkhani will pressure him even more and keep on with his attacks until Fishgold goes down. My prediction: Amirkhani wins via knockout in Round 1.

#11 JIMI “POSTER BOY” MANUWA (17-5-0) vs ALEKSANDER RAKIC (11-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Manuwa brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Rakic brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Both have knockout power, but Rakic can withstand attacks better. Manuwa will get rocked right away from Rakic. Rakic will then push forward and go off on Manuwa until he can go on no longer. My prediction: Rakic wins via TKO in Round 1.

#7 VOLKAN “NO TIME” OEZDEMIR (15-4-0) vs #9 ILIR “THE SLEDGEHAMMER” LATIFI (14-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Oezdemir brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Latifi brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two are heavy hitters, but Oezdemir has better cardio. Latifi will attack hard and strong right away, but will soon wear down. Oezdemir will take that opportunity to score crucial points on Latifi. He will then take full control of the fight until the very end. My prediction: Oezdemir wins via unanimous decision.

#2 ALEXANDER “THE MAULER” GUSTAFSSON (18-5-0) vs #4 ANTHONY “LIONHEART” SMITH (31-14-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Gustafsson brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. These two are as tough as they come and look to prove their skills even more. They both can strike and grapple, but it is Gustafsson who is more well-rounded. His speed and power will give Smith another run for his money. Smith will use his defense to fight Gustafsson off, but it won’t be enough. Gustafsson will pressure him all throughout the fight while not giving him an edge. My prediction: Gustafsson wins via unanimous decision.