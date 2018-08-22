UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick will air on August 25, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)



RANI YAHYA (25-9-0, 1 NC) vs LUKE “COOL HAND” SANDERS (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yahya brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Sanders brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Well-rounded fighters; Sanders has better boxing than Yahya’s Muay Thai. He is faster and more accurate. Yahya could try his jiu-jitsu, but even Sanders’ wrestling could overpower that. My prediction: Sanders wins via knockout in Round 3.

DREW DOBER (19-8-0, 1 NC) vs JON “SUPER SAIYAN” TUCK (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dober brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Tuck brings striking and jiu-jitsu. These fighters have power and defense, but Dober is the better striker. His Muay Thai is more accurate and aggressive. Even his ability to stop takedowns with his wrestling makes him a terrible matchup for Tuck. My prediction: Dober wins via TKO in Round 1.

#15 JOANNE “JOJO” CALDERWOOD (11-3-0) vs KALINDRA FARIA (18-7-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Calderwood brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Faria brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Two aggressive female athletes will be going at it. Based on performances Calderwood’s kickboxing and Muay Thai will overpower Faria. Faria can try to use her jiu-jitsu, but Calderwood will surpass it with her own. My prediction: Calderwood wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 2)

MICKEY GALL (4-1-0) vs GEORGE “THE SILENCER” SULLIVAN (17-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Gall brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Sullivan brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. The boxing and kickboxing of Sullivan appear to be trouble for Gall. However, Gall’s takedowns and jiu-jitsu will get the best of Sullivan. My prediction: Gall wins via submission in Round 2.

ANDREW “EL DIRTE” SANCHEZ (9-4-0) vs MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Sanchez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Perez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. These fighters are well matched; Perez has a tad better grappling and defense than Sanchez. Sanchez has the wrestling to mix with his jiu-jitsu, but that doesn’t appear to be enough to outlast Perez. My prediction: Perez wins via unanimous decision.

CORY SANDHAGEN (8-1-0) vs IURI “MARAJO” ALCANTARA (36-9-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Sandhagen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Alcantara brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai of Alcantara looks to be big trouble for Sandhagen. Though, the boxing and kickboxing of Sandhagen can overpower Alcantara’s, Muay Thai. His jiu-jitsu also seems better than Alcantara’s and that will be another advantage for him. My prediction: Sandhagen wins via TKO in Round 2.

JAMES KRAUSE (25-7-0) vs WARLLEY “SLINGSHOT” ALVES (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Krause brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Alves brings striking, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Evenly match fight; Alves has the better wrestling. The boxing Krause has will be a great weapon for him, but it won’t be enough. Alves’ kickboxing can outscore the boxing of Krause giving Alves more advantage. My prediction: Alves wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (10-1-0) VS. TIM WILLIAMS (15-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Williams brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Anders has better aggression and pressure. His boxing and kickboxing are on spot and will give Williams major trouble. The wrestling he possesses is also a big weapon for him, but he will not need to use it. My prediction: Anders wins via TKO in Round 1.

#6 JOHN CHICANO” MORAGA (19-6-0) vs #14 DEIVESON “DEUS DA GUERRA” FIGUEIREDO (14-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Moraga brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Figueiredo brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. The boxing and Muay Thai of Figueiredo are deadly weapons and will give Moraga some trouble. However, the jiu-jitsu and wrestling of Moraga will prove to be deadlier. Figueiredo relies heavily on his striking power, but his takedown defense is lacking. That is where Moraga will take him apart and end his undefeated streak. My prediction: Moraga wins via submission in Round 1.

JAKE “THE JUGGERNAUT” ELLENBERGER (31-14-0) vs BRYAN “BAM BAM” BARBERENA (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Ellenberger brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Barberena brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing Ellenberger possesses has always been his deadliest weapon and will be used highly in this fight. However, his ability to withstand heavy attacks have declined in recent bouts. Barberena has extreme boxing power that will cause major trouble for Ellenberger. Unless Ellenberger grows back his old chin then he looks to last very little time in this bout. My prediction: Barberena wins via knockout in Round 2.

#11 CORTNEY “CAST IRON” CASEY (7-6-0) vs #14 ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Casey brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Hill’s Muay Thai is something that will give Casey a hard run for her money in this fight. Then again, Hill doesn’t have great ground or grappling game compared to Casey and her jiu-jitsu. That is where Casey will destroy Hill. She will bring her down and turn the fight into a full grappling match where Hill lacks heavily in. My prediction: Casey wins via submission in Round 2.

MICHAEL “THE MENACE” JOHNSON (17-13-0) vs ANDRE “TOUCHY” FILI (18-5-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Johnson brings striking and wrestling. Fili brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The striking power of Johnson looks to be his ticket back into the winning column. Though Fili might not have as much power he can take heavy hits and possesses great jiu-jitsu. That is where he will take advantage and ground-and-pound Johnson until the final bell. My prediction: Fili wins via unanimous decision.

#7 JUSTIN “THE HIGHLIGHT” GAETHJE (18-2-0) vs #10 JAMES “THE TEXECUTIONER” VICK (13-1-0)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. According to MyTopSportsbooks, Gaethje is the heavy underdog with odds to win at 3/2 while Vick is far more skilled and most definitely the favorite. Gaethje brings boxing and wrestling. Vick brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have great striking power, but Gaethje’s is deadlier. However, his ability to fight under pressure has always lacked. The cardio he has is also highly lacking where Vick can fight for longer periods of time. Gaethje’s only chance is to find a weak spot in Vick early on in the first round. If he fails to do so he will gas and Vick will then tear him apart. My prediction: Vick wins via TKO in Round 2.