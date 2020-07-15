UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez II will air on July 18, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

CARLOS “BOI” FELIPE (8-0-0) vs SERGEY “POLAR BEAR” SPIVAK (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Felipe brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Spivak brings striking and sambo. Felipe looks to continue his undefeated reign in this fight. However, Spivak’s sambo will not let that happen. His sambo will take Felipe to the ground and keep him there for a majority of the fight. Felipe will try to defend himself, but he will be unable to do so. My prediction: Spivak wins via submission in Round 3.

DAVI “TASMANIAN DEVIL” RAMOS (10-3-0) vs ARMAN TSARUKYAN (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ramos brings some striking and jiu-jitsu. Tsarukyan brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ramos’ striking looks to be all he needs to take out Tsarukyan. However, Tsarukyan can take hits and will not go down that easy. He will be able to take Ramos to the ground and grapple with him. Ramos will be able to grapple with Tsarukyan, but as the fight progresses, he will grow more tired. My prediction: Tsarukyan wins via unanimous decision.

MALCOLM “X” GORDON (12-3-0) vs AMIR “THE PRINCE” ALBAZI (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Gordon brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Albazi brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded, Gordon is the better grappler. Albazi will try using his jiu-jitsu to take advantage, but Gordon’s judo and jiu-jitsu will overpower his jiu-jitsu. Albazi will try to defend, but he’ll be forced to quit. My prediction: Gordon wins via submission in Round 2.

BRETT “THE PIKEY” JOHNS (16-2-0) vs MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Johns brings Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Jackson brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Johns’ Muay Thai looks to be all he needs to take this fight. However, Jackson is a better grappler and will be able to dodge most of Johns’ attacks. Jackson will bring Johns to the ground and use his wrestling to dominate Johns throughout the fight. My prediction: Jackson wins via unanimous decision.

JOSEPH “IRISH JOE” DUFFY (16-4-0) vs JOEL “EL FENOMENO” ALVAREZ (16-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Duffy brings boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Alvarez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Alvarez will try to grapple with Duffy, but Duffy will not need to do so. Duffy will use his boxing and kickboxing to keep Alvarez under pressure. Alvarez will try to stand and strike with Duffy, but he will have nowhere near the power Duffy has. My prediction: Duffy wins via TKO in Round 1.

GRANT “THE PROPHET” DAWSON (15-1-0) vs NAD “SMILER” NARIMANI (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dawson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Narimani brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded, Narimani is a far better grappler. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will be enough to overpower Dawson’s jiu-jitsu alone. Dawson will try to gain the upper hand early in the fight, but he will be unable to. Narimani will bring Dawson to the ground first and maintain control throughout the fight. My prediction: Narimani wins via unanimous decision.

ROMAN DOLIDZE (6-0-0) vs KHADIS IBRAGIMOV (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Dolidze brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ibragimov brings striking and sambo. Both are great grapplers, Ibragimov is the better grappler. His sambo will overpower Dolidze’s jiu-jitsu. Dolidze will try to grapple with Ibragimov, but he will not have near the power Ibragimov possesses. My prediction: Ibragimov wins via submission in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

#4 ALEXANDRE “THE CANNIBAL” PANTOJA (22-4-0) vs #7 ASKAR “BULLET ASKAROV (11-0-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Pantoja brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Askarov brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and sambo. Pantoja will try to use his Muay Thai to finish Askarov early on. Askarov can take heavy hits and will be using his sambo to keep Pantoja from using his Muay Thai. Pantoja will fight back with his jiu-jitsu, but Askarov will be able to slip by with his sambo alone. My prediction: Askarov wins via split decision.

ARIANE “THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE” LIPSKI (12-5-0) vs LUANA “DREAD” CAROLINA (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Lipski brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Carolina brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great with jiu-jitsu; Lipski is a far better striker. Her Muay Thai is more powerful and aggressive than any striking Carolina possesses. Carolina will try to finish Lipski early on, but Lipski will prove to be too powerful for Carolina to stand against. My prediction: Lipski wins via knockout in Round 1.

MARC “BONECRUSHER” DIAKIESE (14-3-0) vs RAFAEL “ATAMAN” FIZIEV (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Diakiese brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Fiziev brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Fiziev looks to give Diakiese a run for his money with the help of his Muay Thai. However, Diakiese possesses great Muay Thai himself which he will be using to counter all of Fiziev’s Muay Thai. Fiziev will try to keep up with Diakiese, but he will fall behind after the first round. My prediction: Diakiese wins via TKO in Round 3.

#6 JACK “THE JOKER” HERMANSSON (20-5-0) vs #7 KELVIN GASTELUM (15-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Hermansson brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Gastelum brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Hermansson looks to use his boxing and kickboxing to put a beating on Gastelum. Gastelum will counter hard with his Muay Thai, which will cause Hermansson to grow highly cautious. Hermansson will then try to bring the fight to the ground, but only eat more power from Gastelum’s strikes. My prediction: Gastelum wins via knockout in Round 1.

#1 DEIVESON “DEUS DA GUERRA” FIGUEIREDO (18-1-0) vs #2 JOSEPH BENAVIDEZ (28-6-0)

This is a five-round main event for the vacant flyweight championship. Figueiredo brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Benavidez brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Benavidez looks to avenge his loss to Figueiredo by using his wrestling and ground-and-pound. However, Figueiredo already has Benavidez figured out and will make faster work of him. He will keep the fight standing and cause heavy damage with his Muay Thai. Benavidez will grow tired early on and give Figueiredo the perfect opportunity to take full advantage of the fight. He will then go all out on Benavidez until Benavidez can no longer continue. My prediction: Figueiredo wins via TKO in Round 2.