UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker will air on February 22, 2020, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

PRISCILA “PEDRITA” CACHOEIRA (8-3-0) vs SHANA “DANGER” DOBSON (3-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Cachoeira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Dobson brings striking and grappling. Both can strike, but Cachoeira can grapple as well. Her jiu-jitsu will overpower all of Dobson’s grappling abilities. Dobson will try to defend but will be unable to do so. My prediction: Cachoeira wins via submission in Round 1.

MAKI “COCONUT BOMBZ” PITOLO (12-5-0) vs TAKASHI SATO (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Pitolo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Sato brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Sato shows better athleticism. He will be faster and more accurate with his attacks. He will keep Pitolo under more pressure and land a few takedowns. There he will control the remainder of the fight until the end. My prediction: Sato wins via unanimous decision.

KONKLAK SUPHISARA (4-1-0) vs ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (11-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Suphisara brings Muay Thai. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Both have striking abilities; Suphisara contains more power. Her Muay Thai will surpass Hill’s, Muay Thai. She will be able to throw harder and fast, thus causing more damage. She will keep up her attack until Hill goes down. My prediction: Suphisara wins via knockout in Round 1.

#8 KAI “DON’T BLINK” KARA-FRANCE (20-8-0, 1 NC) vs TYSON PEDRO (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Kara-France brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Pedro brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Kara-France looks to take this fight with his boxing and kickboxing. However, Pedro possesses karate and that will help his defense against most of Kara-France’s attacks. He will avoid many attacks while landing heavy blows to Kara-France. My prediction: Pedro wins via knockout in Round 3.

CALLAN “THE ROCKSTAR” POTTER (18-8-0) vs SONG “THE ASSASSIN” KENAN (15-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Potter brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kenan brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Potter is much better in his style. He will be able to defend better and land more attacks. This will weaken Kenan more and allow Potter to take the fight to the ground. There he will control him until the very end. My prediction: Potter wins via unanimous decision.

JAKE “THE CELTIC KID” MATTHEWS (15-4-0) vs EMIL “VALHALLA” WEBER MEEK (9-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Matthews brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Meek brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have great techniques; it’s Matthews’ wrestling that will make all the difference. He will be able to bring Meek to the ground early on and keep him there. He will out grapple him and use some ground-and-pound throughout the fight. My prediction: Matthews wins via unanimous decision.

JALIN “THE TARANTULA” TURNER (8-5-0) vs JOSHUA CULIBAO (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Turner brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Culibao brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great with their jiu-jitsu; Culibao is a little better. He can land better takedowns and remain in control for longer periods. He will be able to out grapple Turner throughout the fight. My prediction: Culibao wins via submission in Round 3.

Main Card (ESPN+)

KEVIN “THE ANGEL OF DEATH” AGUILAR (17-2-0) vs ZUBAIRA “WARRIOR” TUKHUGOV (18-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Aguilar brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Tukhugov brings boxing and sambo. Both have great boxing, but the sambo of Tukhugov is far superior to Aguilar’s jiu-jitsu. He’ll out grapple Aguilar with ease and wear him down. Once Aguilar can’t defend Tukhugov will put him away. My prediction: Tukhugov wins via submission in Round 2.

BRAD “QUAKE” RIDDELL (7-1-0) vs MAGOMED MUSTAFAEV (15-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Riddell brings kickboxing. Mustafaev brings pankration and wrestling. The kickboxing Riddell brings gives him better striking power than Mustafaev. However, Mustafaev can take a hit and will not make it easy for Riddell. He will withstand much of Riddell’s attacks before bringing him to the ground. There he will go full-on sambo and out grapple Riddell with mere ease. My prediction: Mustafaev wins via submission in Round 1.

BEN “SEKI” SOSOLI (7-3-0, 1 NC) vs MARCOS ROGERIO “PEZAO” DE LIMA (16-6-1)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Sosoli brings striking and judo. De Lima brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. The judo Sosoli possesses looks to be his biggest weapon. However, the boxing and kickboxing of De Lima will keep Sosoli from using his judo. De Lima will attack Sosoli head-on and give him no chance for defense. He will continue to attack while Sosoli grows weaker. My prediction: De Lima wins via unanimous decision.

#14 KAROLINA KOWALKIEWICZ (12-5-0) vs #12 YAN “NINE” XIAONAN (11-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Kowalkiewicz brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, and jiu-jitsu. Xiaonan brings boxing, Sanda, and jiu-jitsu. Kowalkiewicz’s striking abilities look to give Xiaonan major trouble. However, Xiaonan is a tough fighter and brings plenty of striking abilities. She can take hits better while thrown harder one in the process. She will not give Kowalkiewicz any edge into making counter-attacks. My prediction: Xiaonan wins via knockout in Round 2.

JIM “THE BRUTE” CRUTE (10-1-0) vs MICHAL “LORD” OLEKSIEJCZUK (14-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Crute brings boxing, karate, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Oleksiejczuk brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The grappling abilities Oleksiejczuk brings look to be trouble for Crute. Though, Crute will not be easy to take down, especially with his boxing power. He will use his boxing to keep Oleksiejczuk at bay and give him no opportunities to land any takedowns. My prediction: Crute wins via knockout in Round 1.

#6 PAUL “THE IRISH DRAGON” FELDER (17-4-0) vs #7 DAN “HANGMAN” HOOKER (19-8-0)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Felder brings Muay Thai, taekwondo, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Hooker brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Felder’s aggression looks to be his weapon to take this fight. Hooker can fight under pressure and will use great defense to avoid much of Felder’s attacks. Felder will try bringing the fight to the ground, but Hooker will defend with ease. Hooker will then attack with full force and not show any signs of giving in. My prediction: Hooker wins via TKO in Round 3.